Cheezzy Pie
Main Menu
Build your own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Zorba the Greek
Diced tomatoes, spinach, crumbled feta, olive oil garlic base over a mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and broccoli over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Ranch
Grilled chicken, tomatoes and onions over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with ranch dressing.
Carbonara
Crispy bacon and ham over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with creamy alfredo sauce.
Margherita
Diced tomatoes and fresh basil over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend topped with parmesan cheese.
Cheezzy Pie
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend, sharp provolone and feta cheese topped with parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and hamburger over our traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives and broccoli over our traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
Hoagies
American Italian
Virginia ham, cooked salami and mild provolone cheese.
Old Fashioned Italian
Genoa salami, capocollo, sharp provolone cheese and sweet pepper strips.
Regular Italian
Capocollo, Genoa salami, Virginia ham and mild provolone cheese.
Turkey
Oven roasted turkey and mild provolone cheese.
Turkey Bacon
Oven roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon and mild provolone cheese.
Turkey Ham
Virginia ham, oven roasted turkey and mild provolone cheese.
Ham
Virginia ham and mild provolone cheese.
Ham Bacon
Virginia ham, hickory smoked bacon and mild provolone cheese.
Roast Beef
Mid rare roast beef and sharp provolone cheese.
Pepperoni
Thinly sliced pepperoni and mild provolone cheese.
Veggie
Your choice of cheese and favorite toppings.
Pasta Dishes
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Penne Marinara
Penne, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Carbonara
Fettuccini, ham, bacon, creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini, creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Pollo Roma
Spaghetti, ham, grilled chicken, corn, creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne, vodka rose sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti Butter
Spaghetti, butter topped with parmesan cheese.
Build Your Own Salad
Sides
Bread Sticks
(6) Served with marinara sauce.
Cheezzy Bread
(6) Served with marinara sauce.
Side Garden Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Side Ceasar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Full Garden Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Served with 2 bread sticks.
Full Ceasar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing. Served with 2 bread sticks.