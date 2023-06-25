Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine @ CHOMP in Lunar Center
MAIN MENU
Starters
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2 QTY)
Finely sliced red cabbage, shredded carrots, romaine lettuce, rice noodles, and fresh mint leaves, rolled in translucent rice paper wrap. Served with light coconut vinegar dipping sauce, topped with ground peanuts or almonds. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Tom Yum (16oz)
Lemongrass broth with hints of galangal, kaffir lime leaves, tamarind, and mild red chile, with a touch of coconut milk. Accompanied by cauliflower, tomatoes, and king trumpet mushrooms. Seasoned with a dash of jalapeño-lime sauce. Garnished with fresh cilantro. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Tea Leaves Salad
Green tea leaves tossed with goji berries, pine nuts, mix greens, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, and sunflower sprouts. Lightly drizzled with hemp and sesame seed oil. Served with lime wedges. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Entres
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles in tamarind-daikon sauce. Served with fresh nira, mung bean sprouts, shredded red cabbage, shredded carrots, ground peanuts or almond, and lime wedges. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Turmeric Noodles
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles in tumeric-ginger sauce with broccoli, spinach, red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, crimini mushrooms. Garnished with sesame seeds. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Green Curry
Add Ons
White Jasmine Rice
Steamed Organic White Jasmine Rice. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Brown Jasmine Rice
Steamed Brown Jasmine Rice. [GF] [VG] [OG]
Tofu
Chicken
Beef
Jumbo Shrimp
Shrimp
Coke
Water
C Coke
Chicken Saut
Beef For Green Curry
Dipping Sauce
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Weekend Entrée Meals
Red Curry Chicken
Smoky and mildly spicy red curry with sliced chicken breast, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion, and peas. Served with cucumber relish and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]
Seafood Tom Yum (24oz)
6 oz. lobster tail with jumbo shrimp in lemongrass broth with hints of galangal, ka ir lime leaves, tamarind and mild red chile, with a touch of coconut milk. Accompanied by cauliflower, tomatoes, and king trumpet mushrooms. Seasoned with a dash of jalapeño-lime sauce. Garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of steamed jasmine rice— white or brown. [GF] [OG]
Lemongrass Turmeric Scottish Salmon
Wild salmon filet marinated in lemongrass paste, simmered in daikon- turmeric sauce, with nira flowers, fresh ginger slices, pineapple juice, and red bell pepper. Served with tea leaf salad and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]