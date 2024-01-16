Aphrodite's Taverna @ Chefs Hall
Featured Items
- Greek Pita
Grilled Greek pita stuffed with your choice of tzatziki, your choice of grilled skewer, feta cheese, olives, tomato, bell peppers, and lettuce.$14.00
- Double Skewer Greek Plate- Meat
A Greek meal of Greek rice, lemon and garlic Greek potatoes, and Greek salad. Includes your choice of grilled skewers and homemade tzatziki.$23.00
- Single Skewer Greek Plate - Vegetarian
A Greek meal of Greek rice, lemon and garlic Greek potatoes, and Greek salad. Includes your choice of 1 grilled skewer and homemade tzatziki.$16.00
Greek Plates and Pitas
- Greek Pita
Grilled Greek pita stuffed with your choice of tzatziki, your choice of grilled skewer, feta cheese, olives, tomato, bell peppers, and lettuce.$14.00
- Single Skewer Greek Plate- Meat
A Greek meal of Greek rice, lemon and garlic Greek potatoes, and Greek salad. Includes your choice of 1 grilled skewer and homemade tzatziki.$18.00
- Single Skewer Greek Plate - Vegetarian
A Greek meal of Greek rice, lemon and garlic Greek potatoes, and Greek salad. Includes your choice of 1 grilled skewer and homemade tzatziki.$16.00
- Double Skewer Greek Plate- Meat
A Greek meal of Greek rice, lemon and garlic Greek potatoes, and Greek salad. Includes your choice of grilled skewers and homemade tzatziki.$23.00
- Double Skewer Greek Plate- Vegetarian
A Greek meal of Greek rice, lemon and garlic Greek potatoes, and Greek salad. Includes your choice of grilled skewers and homemade tzatziki.$20.00
Salads and Sides
- Greek Salad
Tomato, black olive, cucumber, bell pepper. feta cheese tossed in an oregano, olive oil and lemon dressing.$9.00
- Greek Salad with Chicken
Grilled chicken souvlaki skewer nestled over top of tomato, black olive, cucumber, bell pepper. feta cheese tossed in an oregano, olive oil and lemon dressing.$16.00
- Tzatziki Tasting
Pita bread grilled with olive oil. Served with your choice of 3 of our signature house made tzatzikis.$9.50
- Side of Pita
Pita grilled with olive oil.$3.50
- Side of Tzatziki
Choose one of our four house made tzatzikis.$2.00
- Extra Skewer
Choose one of our souvlaki marinaded grilled skewers.$4.00
Cold Pressed Juices
- Mango Peach
A blend of cold pressed mango and peach juice.$7.00
- Apple Raspberry
A blend of cold pressed apple and raspberry juice.$7.00
- Strawberry Lemonade
Cold pressed strawberry lemonade.$7.00
- Kiwi Passionfruit
A blend of cold pressed kiwi and passionfruit juice.$7.00
- Blueberry Pomegranate
A blend of cold pressed blueberry and pomegranate juice.$7.00