Chefs Cafe 7250 Fields Ertel Rd.
Food
Build Your Own (Old Menu)
- World Famous Chicken Salad$10.00
- Buffalo Style Chicken Salad$10.00
- Tuna Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato on your choice of: bread or toast
- Egg Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato on your choice of: bread or toast
- Schads Smoked Ham$10.00
Lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of: bread or toast
- Schads Turkey Breast$10.00
Lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of: bread or toast
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of: bread or toast
- Corned Beef$10.00
- Pastrami$10.00
- Salami$10.00
- Bologna$10.00
- Half Sandwich$7.50
Specialty Sandwiches
- World Famous Chicken Salad G.O.A.T$10.75
Lettuce, tomato on your choice of: bread or toast
- Buffalo Chicken Salad G.O.A.T$10.75
- BLT Sandwich$10.50
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toast
- Cowboy Sandwich$11.00
Roast beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000’s Island Dressing. Served on Rye toast.
- Reuben Sandwich$11.50
Corned Beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000’s Island Dressing. Served on Rye toast.
- Schad's Turkey Rachel$11.00
Schads Turkey Breast topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000’s Island Dressing. Served on Rye toast.
- "Not" A Reuben$11.50
- Chef Paul's Pastrami$11.00
- The "Purest"$10.00
- Todd's Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Bill's Ham Sammie$10.00
- Eggcellent Egg Salad$10.00
- Better Than Theirs Tuna Salad$10.00
- Half Sandwich & Salad$11.00
- Half Sandwich$7.50
Subs
- Schad's Club Sub$11.50
Schad's Ham, Schad’s smoked Turkey, Bacon and Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato & mayo served hot on a hoagie
- French Dip$11.50
Roast Beef, Au jus, onions, and Provolone cheese with a horse radish cream sauce served hot on a hoagie
- Ted's Italian Sub$11.75
Schad's Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese with onions, banana peppers, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce & our special Italian Dressing served hot on a hoagie
- Joe's Royal Sub$11.50
Schads Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone cheese with Onions, pickles, lettuce & mayo served hot on a hoagie
Salads
- Chef's Salad$11.00
Schads ham & turkey, fresh greens, tomato, egg, cucumber, cheese, olives, & banana peppers
- Garden Salad$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, egg, cucumber, cheese, olives, & banana peppers
- G.O.A.T Salad Plate$11.00
Your choice chicken, egg, or tuna salad on fresh greens, tomato, egg, cucumber, cheese, olives, & banana peppers
- Snack Pack$10.00
Your choice chicken, egg, or tuna salad, hardboiled egg, veggie sticks, and crackers in a snack pack
- Side Salad$4.50
- Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
- Extra Dressing$0.25
Breakfast
Features
- Sloppy Joe$9.50
- Slaw Dog x1$6.50
- Slaw Dog x2$10.50
- Pizza Sub$10.50
- Cuban Sandwich$11.50
- Turkey, Bacon, Avocado$10.75
- Hot Ham & Swiss Croissant$10.75
- Grilled Cheese$4.50
- Roast Beef and Cheddar$11.50
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
- Italian Beef$11.50
- Mini Club Sub$9.50
- Turkey Dip$11.00
- Fried Bologna$10.50
- Pimento Grilled Cheese & Soup$10.75
- East Coast Grinder$10.75
- Meatball Hoagie$11.00
- Hot Corned Beef$11.50
- Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich$12.00
- Schad's BLT$11.00
Sides
- Dirty Chips$1.75
- Grippos- BBQ$1.75
- Grippos- Regular$1.75
- Miss Vickie- BBQ$1.75
- Miss Vickie- Jalapeno$1.75
- Miss Vickie- Salt & Vinegar$1.75
- Miss Vickie- Sea Salt$1.75
- Pickle Spears$0.25
- Pita Chips$1.75
- Saltine Crackers$0.25
- Side Apple Sauce$1.50
- Side Cole Slaw$1.50
- Side Fresh Fruit$1.50
- Side Hard Boiled Egg$0.75
- Side Jello$1.50
- Side Pasta Salad$1.50
- Side Potato Salad$1.50
- Side Veggie Sticks$1.50
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Coke Classic$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Coke Zero$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Dr. Browns Root Beer$2.00
- Dr. Browns Cream Soda$2.00
- Dr. Browns Diet Cream Soda$2.00
- Dr. Browns Black Cherry$2.00
- Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry$2.00
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$1.50
- Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Sprecher Root Beer$2.50
- Sprecher Lo-Cal Root Beer$2.50
- Sprecher Cream Soda$2.50
- Sprecher Lo- Cal Cream Soda$2.50
- Sprecher Grape Soda$2.50
- Sprecher Cherry Cola$2.50
- Sprecher- 4PK$10.00
- Dr. Browns- 6PK$9.00
Non- Carbonated
By the LB
- Chef's Cafe Chicken Salad$11.00/lb
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00/lb
- Tuna Salad$11.00/lb
- Egg Salad$11.00/lb
- Ham Salad$11.00/lb
- Pasta Salad$7.00/lb
- Potato Salad$7.00/lb
- Cole Slaw$7.00/lb
- Broccoli Salad$9.00/lb
- Pimento Cheese$10.00/lb
- Schads Smoked Ham$14.00/lb
- Schads Smoked Turkey$16.00/lb
- Roast Beef$16.00/lb
- Corned Beef$18.00/lb
- Salami$17.00/lb
- Capicola$14.00/lb
- Pepperoni$16.00/lb
- Pastrami$18.00/lb
- American Cheese$7.00/lb
- Cheddar Cheese$10.00/lb
- Pepperjack Cheese$10.00/lb
- Provolone Cheese$10.00/lb
- Swiss Cheese$10.00/lb
- Smoked Gouda Cheese$12.00/lb
- Sloppy Joe$10.00/lb
Marketplace
- Croissant$2.00
- Croissant (12)$24.00
- Kaiser Roll$1.75
- Kaiser Roll (12)$20.00
- Loaf of White Bread$6.00
- Loaf of Wheat Bread$6.00
- Sixteen Bricks Sourdough$10.00
- Wyoming Rye$8.00
- Slice of Bread$0.50
- Bowl Yesterday's Soup$4.50
- Jumbo Yesterday's Soup$5.50
- Whole Pickle$1.50
- Local Honey$10.00
- Club Crackers$0.25
- Pretzel Buns$2.00
- Pretzel Bun (3PK)$6.00
- Winterberry Salad$32.00
- Oven Baked Mac & Cheese$30.00
- Sweet Potato Casserole$42.00
- Broccoli Salad$35.00
- Homemade Lasagna$65.00
- Pinwheel Tray$25.00