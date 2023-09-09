Get your favorite Arepas Business hours: Wednesday - Saturday 11:00am - 7:00pm Sundays 11:00am - 3:00pm
Chellas Arepa Kitchen
Food
Arepas
Chicken Arepa
A sandwich with our grilled chicken marinated in our homemade chimichurri, along with sliced avocados and tomatoes, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
Chicken Lomo Arepa
A traditional Peruvian dish put into a sandwich with our grilled chicken, along with our sautéed red onion, tomatoes and cubed yuca bites inside. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
La Roxanne
A sandwich made with strips of sautéed steak, sliced tomatoes and avocados and topped with shredded cheese. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
Lomo Arepa
A traditional Peruvian dish put into a sandwich with our grilled steak, along with our sautéed red onion, tomatoes and cubed yuca bites inside. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
Pernil Arepa
A sandwich with honey bbq roasted pulled pork, a layer of sweet plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese, served with chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side
Vegetariano Arepa
A sandwich with black beans, a layer of sweet plantains, along with your choice of cotija cheese or avocado. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
Bowls
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken marinated in our signature homemade chimichurri sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of our fresh chimichurri sauce on the side
Grilled Steak Bowl
Strips of freshly grilled steak, seasoned with Grandma Chella's own sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side
Lomo Saltado Bowl
A staple dish from Peru, our lomo saltado consists of strips of grilled steak, sauteed with red onions, fresh tomatoes and cubed yuca, tossed in Grandma Chella's own signature sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side
Roasted Pork Bowl
House roasted pork, smoked with a traditional spice blend, hand pulled and dressed with honey barbecue sauce, served over white rice and black beans, with 3 ounces of our homemade chimichurri sauce on the side
Vegetables Salteados
Fresh vegetables (Brussels sprouts, sautéed onions, tomatoes, pieces of yuca) lightly sautéed and seasoned with Grandma Chella's own sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side
Vegetarian Bowl
This is an excellent vegetarian option consisting of sweet plantains and slices of avocado and sprinkled with cotija cheese, served with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side.
Sides
8oz Guacamole and chips
Made with Hass avocados, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro and homemade tortillas chips.
Cheezy Arepa
Chips Bags
Guacamole 8oz
Made with Hass avocados, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro.
Half Avocado
Perfectly ripe, Sliced for you.
Inca Sprouts
Flash fry brussels sprouts topped with our signature pineapple glaze (Bucaramanga very mild sauce)
Rice And Beans
White rice and black beans all made from scratch
Single Arepa
Our signature flat bread, more like a pancake made of corn flour, crunchy on the outside and soft in the inside.
Street Style Elotes
Sweet Plantains With Cotija Cheese
This traditional South American and Caribbean side dish brings a caramelized sweetness to any meal.
Yuca Fries
The french fry's South American cousin, a root vegetable with a mild and nutty flavor.
Rice
Beans
Extras
1 Oz. Chimichurri
Finely chopped Parsley and Herb flavors with savory garlic, and citrus notes.
1 Oz. Cilantro Aioli
Our classic dipping sauce with notes of cilantro, smooth tangy cream sauce. This magical sauce will become your new favorite sauce and is great for dipping, on our yuca fries, rice and beans and grilled meats.
1 Oz. Mad Llama Hot Sauce
Our classic savory hot sauce, seasoned with spices, blended jalapenos peppers for a rich and bold flavor.