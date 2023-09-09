Food

Arepas

Chicken Arepa

$9.43

A sandwich with our grilled chicken marinated in our homemade chimichurri, along with sliced avocados and tomatoes, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.

Chicken Lomo Arepa

$10.38

A traditional Peruvian dish put into a sandwich with our grilled chicken, along with our sautéed red onion, tomatoes and cubed yuca bites inside. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.

La Roxanne

$12.03

A sandwich made with strips of sautéed steak, sliced tomatoes and avocados and topped with shredded cheese. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.

Lomo Arepa

$12.03

A traditional Peruvian dish put into a sandwich with our grilled steak, along with our sautéed red onion, tomatoes and cubed yuca bites inside. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.

Pernil Arepa

$9.43

A sandwich with honey bbq roasted pulled pork, a layer of sweet plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese, served with chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side

Vegetariano Arepa

$9.20

A sandwich with black beans, a layer of sweet plantains, along with your choice of cotija cheese or avocado. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.

Bowls

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.03

Grilled chicken marinated in our signature homemade chimichurri sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of our fresh chimichurri sauce on the side

Grilled Steak Bowl

$16.98

Strips of freshly grilled steak, seasoned with Grandma Chella's own sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side

Lomo Saltado Bowl

$16.98

A staple dish from Peru, our lomo saltado consists of strips of grilled steak, sauteed with red onions, fresh tomatoes and cubed yuca, tossed in Grandma Chella's own signature sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side

Roasted Pork Bowl

$11.32

House roasted pork, smoked with a traditional spice blend, hand pulled and dressed with honey barbecue sauce, served over white rice and black beans, with 3 ounces of our homemade chimichurri sauce on the side

Vegetables Salteados

$12.26

Fresh vegetables (Brussels sprouts, sautéed onions, tomatoes, pieces of yuca) lightly sautéed and seasoned with Grandma Chella's own sauce, served over white rice and black beans, along with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side

Vegetarian Bowl

$10.14

This is an excellent vegetarian option consisting of sweet plantains and slices of avocado and sprinkled with cotija cheese, served with 3 ounces of fresh chimichurri sauce on the side.

Sides

8oz Guacamole and chips

$7.55

Made with Hass avocados, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro and homemade tortillas chips.

Cheezy Arepa

$3.07

Chips Bags

$2.36

Guacamole 8oz

$7.55

Made with Hass avocados, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro.

Half Avocado

$3.07

Perfectly ripe, Sliced for you.

Inca Sprouts

$5.66

Flash fry brussels sprouts topped with our signature pineapple glaze (Bucaramanga very mild sauce)

Rice And Beans

$5.19

White rice and black beans all made from scratch

Single Arepa

$2.36

Our signature flat bread, more like a pancake made of corn flour, crunchy on the outside and soft in the inside.

Street Style Elotes

$7.55
Sweet Plantains With Cotija Cheese

$5.19

This traditional South American and Caribbean side dish brings a caramelized sweetness to any meal.

Yuca Fries

$5.19

The french fry's South American cousin, a root vegetable with a mild and nutty flavor.

Rice

$5.19

Beans

$5.19

Extras

1 Oz. Chimichurri

$0.71

Finely chopped Parsley and Herb flavors with savory garlic, and citrus notes.

1 Oz. Cilantro Aioli

$0.71

Our classic dipping sauce with notes of cilantro, smooth tangy cream sauce. This magical sauce will become your new favorite sauce and is great for dipping, on our yuca fries, rice and beans and grilled meats.

1 Oz. Mad Llama Hot Sauce

$0.71

Our classic savory hot sauce, seasoned with spices, blended jalapenos peppers for a rich and bold flavor.

Add On Plantains

$1.18

Avocado

$1.18

Butter

$0.28

Cheese Cotija

$1.18

Cheese Shredded Gouda

$1.18

Fried Egg

$1.18

Honey Bbq Sauce

$0.71

Pineapple Sauce 3Oz (Bucaramanga Sauce)

$2.12

Sautéed Onions

$1.42

Scoop Of Chicken

$5.30

Scoop Of Pork

$5.30

Scoop Of Steak

$8.96

Tomatoes

$0.71

8 Oz. Chimichurri

$9.43

8 Oz. Cilantro Aioli

$7.55

8 Oz. Mad Llama Hot Sauce

$7.55

Drinks

Bottle Jarritos

$3.07

Diet Coke

$1.75

Gatorade

$1.75

Inca Kola

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Water bottle

$1.50

Coke

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75