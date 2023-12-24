Chelo 964 Alpharetta Street
Food
Cold Mezze
- Babbaghanoush$9.00
Roasted eggplant, tahini, citrus, oil
- Chelo Dip$12.00
Feta, Labneh, green olives, garlic, jalapeno
- Chelo Trio$28.00
Choose any three mezze
- Dill Labneh$12.00
Labneh, yogurt, dill, walnuts, garlic, citrus
- Hummus$10.00
Pureed chickpeas, tahini, citrus oil
- Maast-o Khlar$12.00
Labneh, yogurt, cucumbers, dill, garlic
- Mahammara$14.00
Walnuts, harissa, tomato paste, panko, pomegranate
Hot Mezze
- Cauliflower$10.00
Fried and served with citrus tahini
- Chelo Dippers$8.00
Fries with Chelo spice blend
- Chicken Adana Sliders$14.00
Ground chicken breast, onion saffron, citrus, Aleppo, tzatziki
- Dolma$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice and fresh herbs (served at room temperature)
- Falafel Sliders$12.00
Pickle, tomato, relish, citrus, tahini
- Feta Cheese Rolls$12.00
Filo dough stuffed with Bulgarian Feta, Lur apricot reduction
- Grilled Shrimp$18.00
Garlic, oil, fresh herbs, saffron, creamy harissa, feta
- Kashk Badenjoon$12.00
Fried eggplant, cream of whey, crispy onion, mint
- Lamb Adana Sliders$16.00Out of stock
Ground lamb loin, onion, saffron, parsley, Aleppo, tzatziki
Soups and Salads
- Coban$12.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, olives, feta
- Fatus$12.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, relish, toasted flatbread, sumac citrus emulsion
- Heirloom Tomato$14.00
Red onion, radish, mint, flatbread, cucumber
- Shirazi$11.00
Tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, lemon oil vinaigrette
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- Tabbouleh$12.00
Parsley, tomatoes, bulgur, oil and lemon juice
Mains
- Beef Koobideh$21.00
Ground beef, onion, saffron
- Chargrilled Prawns$38.00
Jumbo shell on shrimp, garlic, herbs, saffron, citrus
- Chelo Sultani$34.00+
Tenderized filet and beef koobideh, onion, saffron, citrus teriyaki
- Chicken Barg$28.00
Chargrilled tenderized chicken breast, onion, saffron, citrus
- Chicken Kabob$26.00
Chargrilled breast, onion, saffron, citrus, yogurt
- Chicken Koobideh$18.00
Ground breast, onion, saffron, citrus
- Chilean Sea Bass$45.00
Chargrilled Sea Bass, onion, saffron, citrus
- Chinjeh$23.00
Beef sirloin, saffron, onion, yogurt
- Filet Barg Kabob$34.00
Tenderized filet mignon, saffron, citrus teriyaki
- Filet Kabob$34.00
Cubes of filet mignon, saffron, citrus teriyaki
- Braised Lamb Shank$26.00
8 hour slow roasted and braised lamb shank stew, potatoes, eggplant, chickpeas, tomato, dry lime ajus
- Lamb Kabob$34.00
Lamb loin, onion, yogurt, tomato, mint
- Rack of Lamb$42.00
Saffron, rose water, mint, dry mustard
- Salmon Kabob$29.00
Chargrilled, onion, saffron, citrus
- Whole Bronzini$32.00
Stuffed with rosemary, thyme, garlic, citrus, olive oil
Rice
- Adas Polo$7.00
Tahdig, lentil, raisin, saffron, chelo rice
- Baghali Polo$7.00
Tahdig, dill, fava beans, chelo rice
- Bulgur$7.00Out of stock
Wheat brown rice
- Sabzi for 4
- Sabzi for 2
Tahdig, scallions, parsley, cilantro, fenugreek, chelo rice (Serving for 2)
- Sabzi Polo$7.00
Tahdig, scallions, parsley, cilantro, fenugreek, chelo rice
- Saffron Polo$7.00
Tahdig, saffron, chelo rice
Extras
Desserts
- Baklava$8.00
Phyllo pastry, pistachio, simple syrup
- Baklava Cheesecake$10.00
Traditional cheesecake, layer of baklava
- Cherry Chamborg Ice Cream$8.00
- Coffee Chocolate Cream Cake$10.00
Molten chocolate cake
- Havuc Dilim Ice Cream Baklava$12.00
Carrot sliced baklava filled with vanilla ice cream
- Kunefe$10.00
Shredded phyllo dough, kefir cheese, simple syrup, pistachios
- Persian Ice Cream$10.00
- Pistachio Ice Cream$10.00
- Traditional Persian Tea$3.00
- Traditional Turkish Coffee$5.00
- Traditional Turkish Coffee w/ Milk$5.00
- Traditional Turkish Tea$3.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00