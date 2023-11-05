Skip to Main content
Chen's Express Laurel, MT
Chen's Express Laurel, MT
Build your own combo
Appetizer
A LA CARTE
Beverage
Family Meal
Catering (72oz)
Build your own combo
Kid combo
$7.99
Combo
$8.99+
Kids meal
$7.99
One Side & One Entree
$8.99
One Side & Two Entree
$11.99
One Side & Three Entree
$13.99
Appetizer
Meat Egg Roll (1pcs)
$1.99
Vegetable Spring Roll (2pcs)
$2.99
Crab Rangoon(3pcs)
$3.49
A LA CARTE
Medium Side (16oz)
$5.99
Large Side (32oz)
$8.99
Medium Entree (16oz)
$8.99
Large Entree(32oz)
$12.99
Beverage
Beverage
$2.10+
Family Meal
Two side(32oz) & Three Entree(32oz)
$49.99
Two Side(32oz)&Four Entree(32oz)
$59.99
Catering (72oz)
Party Side(72oz)
$22.99
Party Entree (72oz)
$29.99
Chen's Express Laurel, MT Location and Ordering Hours
(406) 812-1003
415 1st Ave S, suites B, Laurel, MT 59044
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 10:45AM
All hours
