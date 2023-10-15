Popular Items

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$16.00

CHERRYSTONE CLAMS

$18.00

HARD SHELL CLAMS SAUTEED WITH WHITE WINE, BUTTER FENNEL& FRESH JALAPENOS

FOOD

APPETIZER

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

Spanakopita

$13.00

Steamers

$16.00

SALADS

COASTAL COBB SALAD

$29.00

AVOCADO & CRAB SALAD

$25.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP SALAD

$23.00

Side Salad

$8.00

SOUP

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00+

LOBSTER BISQUE

$10.00+

Add Lobster

$10.00

SANDWICHES

ROASTED VEGGIE PITA

$15.00

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$16.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$33.00

CRAB ROLL

$25.00

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$18.00

LOBSTER CRAB BLT

$36.00

THE GOODS BURGER

$18.00

PESTO CAPRESE

$16.00

Burger

$12.00

ENTRÉE

NY STRIP

$32.00

FISH & CHIPS

$26.00

Scallops

$29.00

Sacchetti

$20.00

LOBSTER CARBONARA

$38.00

LOBSTER DINNER

$44.00

PESTO SEAFOOD PASTA

$35.00

SALMON ENTRÉE

$28.00

CHICKEN ENTRÉE

$28.00

CADILLAC

$40.00

SEAFOOD GRILL

$39.00

DOWNEAST LOBSTER BAKE

$54.00

Cioppino

$34.00

DESSERT

BLUEBERRY PIE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

LEMON CAKE

$8.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE KIDS

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDER KIDS

$8.00

Kids Fish

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF MASHED

$3.00

SIDE OF VEG

$3.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$5.00

Side garlic bread

$2.00

SPECIALS

EB LOBSTER

$41.00

EB Cadillac

$37.00

EB Fish And Chips

$23.00

Lobster\ Crab Sliders

$28.00Out of stock

Blk Chick Alfredo

$26.00

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$32.00

Lobster Mac

$40.00

DRINKS

Beer Bottle/Can

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Athletic Golden NA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Rotating Sour

$9.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

OBC Tubular IPA

$9.00

Freedom's Edge CIDER

$7.00

Apres

$6.00

Company Pil

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

BB Spritzer

$13.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Drafts $8

$8.00

Wine $8

$8.00

Spritzer $10

$10.00

Cocktails $10

$10.00

Bottles $5

$5.00

Cocktails $12

$12.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Crush

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$2.75

Ice Tea

$5.00

Old Soaker Root Beer

$5.00

Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Poland Spring Water

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Large Pelligrino

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Iced Tea

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

RETAIL

CLOTHES

T shirt

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00