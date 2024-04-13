CheSa’s Bistro & Bar 3235 West Addison Street
Online Menu - Main
Starters
- Jumbo Crab Cake$24.00
crab, shrimp, gluten-free breadcrumbs, mixed green salad, house-made Cajun aioli - grilled or fried
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Large Garlic shrimp or Octopus seasoned to perfection on corn tortillas with kimchi mayo, diced lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
- Sausage & Pepperjack Hush Puppies$18.00
Fried golden brown hush puppies filled with pork andouille, pork sausage, pepperjack, and parmesan cheese.
- Mini shrimp slider$7.00
1pc- with guacamole and Cajun aioli sauce on garlic crostini
- Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread$12.00
3 Cornbread muffins w/ Crawfish & honey butter
- Collard Green Gumbo$12.00
w/rice
- 5 cheese Alligator Dip$19.00
with garlic bread sliced garlic baguette
- Cajun fried cauliflower$18.00
Light Cajun sweet dressing with toasted sesame seeds
- Lamb Sliders$12.00
with pepper-jack cheese and Cajun aioli
Mains
- Short Rib & Red Grits$35.00
Lighlty cooked homemade juniper purple grits with pepperjack cheese and a hearty cream sauce, topped off with a slow roasted boneless short rib.
- Cajun Grilled Lamb Chops$38.00
Four Cajun grilled lamb chops topped with sliced heirloom cherry tomatoes and pearlized onions. Served with smothered red potatoes and leeks.
- CheSa's Seafood Gumbo$21.00
Seafood Gumbo with Chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, okra, and holy trinity, served with a side of rice; also vegetarian
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$40.00
Five Cheese Cajun Mac w/ Lobster Tail
- Fried Chicken & Beignet Waffles$30.00
with whipped cream and house berry compote
- Catfish w/ Red Beans$35.00
3 pc catfish over red beans and rice with sauteed collard greens, bell pepper and onions
- Catfish & Jambalaya$27.00+
with shrimp, andouille sausage
- Collard Green Gumbo (vegetarian)$24.00
- Surf & Turf$45.00
comes with Scallops with Lamb Chops
- Lemon Pepper Salmon$27.00
over Mashed Potatoes w/ lemon cream sauce and capers
- 5 Cheese Mac$20.00
- Red Snapper$35.00
Garlic red snapper fillet sauteed with diced green and red bell peppers and onions over red beans and garlic rice.
Sides
- Garlic Buttered Mash Potatoes$7.00
- Stir fry veggies with Fried string beans$9.00
- Grilled Asparagus w/ garlic butter$7.00
- White Rice$6.00
- Jambalya side$12.00
Shrimp & Andouille Sausage
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00
w/ thick cut chopped bacon
- Gumbo Side$14.00
with Chicken, shrimp, andouille, sausage, okra, holy trinity, serve with a side of rice