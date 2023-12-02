Chester Brunnenmeyer's Bar and Grill
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fire Roasted Pimento Cheese$13.00
Served with toasted flatbread and crackers
- Smoked Trout Dip$15.00
Served with crackers, celery and carrots
- Sticky Rib Appetizer$16.00
Baby back ribs tossed in our house-made honey soy glaze, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
- Hand-Made Egg Rolls (Crab Cake)$13.50
Chef's Choice - Currently a Crab Cake Egg Roll Served With A House Made Cajun Remoulade.
- Baked Soft Pretzel$9.00
Served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
- Loaded Cheese Fries$12.50
Bacon, beer cheese, shredded cheese, scallions, jalapeños, ranch dressing
- Chester's Wing and Rib Combo$16.00
Four wings and three deep-fried sticky ribs
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Fresh sautéed shrimp covered in our house-made sweet Thai chili sauce and garnished with cucumber wasabi slaw and fresh cilantro
Wings
- 10 Wings$16.00
10 jumbo wings. Our signature wings are finished on the chargrill to give them that distinct flavor we are known for! Ask about our special flavor of the week this week if you are looking to try something different! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
- 20 Wings$32.00
20 jumbo wings. Our signature wings are finished on the chargrill to give them that distinct flavor we are known for! Ask about our special flavor of the week this week if you are looking to try something different! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
- 30 Wings$48.00
30 jumbo wings. Our signature wings are finished on the chargrill to give them that distinct flavor we are known for! Ask about our special flavor of the week this week if you are looking to try something different! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
- 40 Wings$64.00
40 jumbo wings. Our signature wings are finished on the chargrill to give them that distinct flavor we are known for! Ask about our special flavor of the week this week if you are looking to try something different! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
- 50 Wings$80.00
50 jumbo wings. Our signature wings are finished on the chargrill to give them that distinct flavor we are known for! Ask about our special flavor of the week this week if you are looking to try something different! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
Soups and Salads
- Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque Soup$5.00
Topped with house-made croutons
- Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque Soup$8.00
Topped with house-made croutons
- Cup Chester's Sirloin Chili$6.00
Topped with shredded cheese and scallions
- Bowl Chester's Sirloin Chili$9.00
Topped with shredded cheese and scallions
- Half House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onion and croutons. Served with your choice of house-made dressing
- Full House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onion and croutons. Served with your choice of house-made dressing
- Half Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce hearts tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, toasted croutons
- Full Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce hearts tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, toasted croutons
- Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with our house-made Greek dressing
- Romaine Wedge$14.00
Romaine, bacon, pistachios, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, ranch dressing
Sandwiches and Burgers
- Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fried chicken breast topped with house-made pimento cheese, pickles, Jalapeños, bacon, lettuce and tomato
- Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
Shaved prime rib topped with Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onion, and horseradish crème sauce. Served on a ciabatta bun with a side of au-jus
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque Soup$14.00
Swiss, provolone, and Cheddar cheeses served on grilled Parmesan butter-crusted sourdough bread. Served with a cup of tomato bisque soup. Ask your server about upgrading to chili
- Mesquite Grilled Burger$16.50
Fresh Angus beef patty seasoned with our house-made mesquite seasoning topped with pimento cheese, peppered BBQ sauce, lettuce, and bacon aioli
- Shaved Turkey BLT$15.50
Shaved turkey, applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, bacon aioli, lettuce, and tomato, on a ciabatta roll
- Build a Burger$16.00
Fresh Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings below
- Black Bean Burger$15.00
A blend of black beans, red peppers, onions, and spices topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Korean BBQ aioli. Served on a ciabatta bun
- Sandwich Special$16.00Out of stock
Entrées
- 14oz Hand-Cut Ribeye$42.00
14 oz. Red skin garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, finished with a fresh herb butter
- Adult Chicken Finger$16.00
- Entree Special (Red Snapper)$32.00
- Grilled Blackened Salmon$30.00
Mushroom and Parmesan risotto and sautéed green beans
- Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Pan sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh vegetables, tomatoes, and scallions served on top of Logan turnpike cheese grits. Topped with a house-made Cajun crème sauce
- Sticky Rib Dinner$25.00
Baby back ribs tossed in our house-made honey soy glaze. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds and served with French fries and cucumber wasabi slaw
Sides
Desserts
Dressings & Sauces
- Au Jus
- Bacon Aioli$0.50
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Beer Cheese$2.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Blue Cheese Bowl$3.00
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Greek Dressing$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Horseradish Creme Sauce$0.50
- Korean BBQ Aioli$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Ranch Bowl$3.00
- Regular Wing Sauce$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Special Wing Sauce$0.50
- Spicy Mustard$0.50
- Sticky Sauce$2.00
- Honey Mustard Bowl$3.00