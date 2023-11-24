Chevy's Clifton
Aperitivos
- Border Wings$15.00
BBQ or Buffalo. With ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Tostaditas$16.50
Shredded salsa chicken, black beans, cheddar, crisp corn tortillas. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
- Chile con Queso$8.00
Melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, poblano, jalapeño, cilantro, spices. With tortilla chips.
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$12.50
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped with mango salsa, chipotle aioli, Cotija. With jalapeño jelly.
- Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, jalapeño, pico de gallo, Cotija, lime, spices. With tortilla chips.
- Mexican Sampler$19.00
Chicken Tostaditas, Border Wings, Salsa Chicken 'Dilla, Crispy Chicken Flautas
- Nachos Grande$15.00
Shredded salsa chicken or picadillo beef, black beans, cheddar, roasted corn salsa, guajillo chile sauce, scallions, tortilla chips, sour cream, guacamole
- Steak Tostaditas$16.50
Soy citrus grilled steak, black beans, cheddar, crisp corn tortillas. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
- Street Style Corn$9.00
Roasted corn on the cob, mayonnaise, smoked paprika, Cotija, cilantro.
'Dillas
- Fajita Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, Monterey Jack. With sour cream, guacamole.
- Fajita Grilled Steak$16.50
Soy citrus grilled steak, cheddar. With sour cream, guacamole.
- Salsa Chicken$14.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack
- Street Corn$13.00
Roasted corn, Monterey Jack, Cotija & cheddar, cilantro, smoked paprika. Topped with Cotija, cilantro. With salsa verde.
- Three Cheese$12.50
Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar. With sour cream, guacamole.
Street Tacos
- Al Pastor$12.00
A mix of Al Pastor pork with roasted pineapple, corn tortillas topped with Cotija cheese and cilantro
- Birria$12.00
Slow-Roasted Carnitas, Monterey Jack, corn tortilla. With homemade consumme.
- Blackened Fish$12.00
Blackened tilapia, mango salsa, tequila crema, corn tortillas. With salsa verde.
- Carne Asada$14.00
Soy citrus grilled steak, poblano, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas Topped with Cotija, onions, cilantro. With salsa verde.
Soup & Ensaladas
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, roasted corn salsa, blue cheese, fresh Hass avocado, fire-roasted red peppers and crispy bacon on chilled romaine.
- Tostada Salad$15.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken or grilled soy citrus steak, refried beans, Monterey Jack & cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, romaine, tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija, tortilla strips, romaine, Caesar dressing
- Spicy Chicken Totrilla Soup$7.50
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, chicken broth, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado slices.
Sizzling Fajitas
- Mixed Grill$27.50
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, grilled soy citrus steak, Mexi-Scampi shrimp, carnitas, onions, peppers
- Grilled Chicken$19.50
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, onions, peppers
- Grilled Steak$22.00
Grilled soy citrus steak, onions, peppers
- Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon, onions, peppers, mango salsa
- Mexi-Scampi Shrimp$21.00
Shrimp, citrus, garlic, white wine, chile, onions, peppers
- Farmers Market$18.50
Grilled portobello mushroom, seasonal vegetables, onions, peppers
- Slow Roasted Carnitas$21.00
Tender, marinated pork simmered with fresh citrus garlic and fuego spices, onions, peppers
- Mix & Match$24.00
Choice of two proteins, onions, peppers . (excludes Salmon)
Burritos & Enchiladas
- Smothered Salsa Chicken Burrito$15.50
Shredded salsa chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack, pico de gallo. Topped with Guajillo sauce. Naked bowl available.
- Smothered Picadillo Beef Burrito$17.00
Picadillo beef, black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo. Topped with Guajillo sauce. Naked bowl available.
- Salsa Chicken Chimichanga$16.00
Shredded salsa chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack, pico de gallo, flour tortilla. Deep fried. Topped with chile con queso.
- Picadillo Beef Chimichanga$18.00
"Picadillo beef, black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo. flour tortilla. Deep fried. Topped with chile con queso."
- Fajita Chicken Burrito$15.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack, roasted tomato salsa. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Naked bowl available.
- Fajita Al Pastor Burrito$17.00
"Al Pastor pork, black beans, Monterey Jack, roasted tomato salsa. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Naked bowl available."
- Fajita Steak Burrito$18.00
"With grilled citrus soy steak, black beans, cheddar, roasted tomato salsa. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Naked bowl available."
- Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas$18.00
Shrimp, roasted corn salsa. Topped with crab meat and haberno cream sauce.
Combos
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$17.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped withchipotle aioli. With jalapeño jelly.
- Enchiladas Trio$15.00
"Corn torilla. Choice of 3: * Salsa Chicken, red sauce, Monterey Jack 400 cal * Picadillo Beef, red sauce, cheddar 360 cal *Carnitas, salsa verde, Monterey Jack 600 cal * Seasonal Vegetables salsa verde, Monterey Jack 470 cal *Cheese- Cheddar, red sauce, Monterey Jack 250 cal"
- Taco Trio$15.00
"Served with lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, Cotija, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla *Salsa Chicken Soft 220 cal Crispy 190 cal *Picadillo Beef Soft 230 cal Crispy 200 cal *Carnitas Soft 350 cal Crispy 320 cal *Seasonal Vegetables 430 cal"
- Surf & Turf$22.00
Fajita Chicken Taco, Grilled soy citrus Skirt Steak Shrimp & Crab Enchildas
- Tres Amigos$17.00
"Carnitas Taco, Chicken Enchilada , Mexi-scampi Shrimp "
Fresh Mex Faves
- Baby Back Ribs$25.00
Baby back ribs, jalapeño jelly. With French fries, corn tamalito.
- Grilled Salmon$23.00
Seasoned salmon, mango salsa. With seasonal vegetables, FreshMex rice.
- Mexi-Cali Chicken$17.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken breast, habanero pesto cream sauce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, tortilla strips. With FreshMex rice, corn tamalito, choice of beans.
- Chimichurri Steak$24.00
8 oz. soy citrus grilled steak. With homemade chimichurri, seasonal vegetables, French fries.
- Shrimp & Corn Tamalito$17.00
Mexi-Scampi shrimp, habanero pesto cream sauce, roasted corn salsa, diced avocado. With corn tamalito.
- Grilled Tacos$14.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken or grilled soy citrus, or Mexi-Scampi Shrimp. Lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, Cotija, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas. With FreshMex rice, your choice of beans.
- Fish Taco$15.00
"Corona® battered cod* lemon tequila cream, mango salsa, flour tortillas. With FreshMex rice, choice of beans. "
- Fuego Burger$16.00
Cajun-spiced beef patty, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños, Monterey Jack, pretzel bun . With French Fries
- Fresh Mex Cheeseburger$15.00
Cajun-spiced beef patty, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, pretzel bun . With French Fries
Sides
Fresh Mex Sweets
- Tres Leches$8.00
Housemade three milk soaked sponge cake
- Churros$8.00
Four cinnamon-sugar churros. With vanilla ice cream.
- Apple Pie Chimi$8.00
Housemade cinnamon-sugar rolled chimichanga. With vanilla ice cream.
- Chocolate Chip Flautas$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, flour tortilla. With vanilla ice cream.
Lunch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled citrus achiote Buffalo chicken, Monterey Jack, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla. With French fries.
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of carnitas, picadillo beef or shredded salsa chicken. With Fresh Mex rice, black beans, Monterey Jack, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled cirturs achiote chicken, Cotija, roasted red pepper, tortilla strips, romaine, Caesar dressing. With French Fries.
- Carnitas Torta$12.00
Carnitas, pico de gallo, salsa verde, hero roll. With French fries.
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken breast, cheddar, roasted corn salsa, bacon, Iceberg, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch dressing.
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, onions, peppers
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$14.00
Baby back ribs, jalpeno jelly. With French fries, corn tamalito.
- Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup & Salad$12.00
Grilled citrus achiote citrus chicken, chicken broth, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado slices. With your choice of house or Caesar salad.
- Three Cheese 'Dilla$12.00
Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar. With your choice of house or Caesar salad, French Fries or soup.
- Torta$12.00
Your choice of grilled citrus achiote chicken or grilled soy citrus steak, refried beans, roasted poblano peppers, onions, avocado, lettuce, Monterey Jack, tomatoes, hero roll. With French fries.
Kid's Meals
Kid's Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Water
- Bottle Water$4.00
- Club Soda$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Ginger Ale$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Mango Lemonade$3.99
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Mug Root Beer$3.29
- Pepsi$3.29
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$4.29
- Jarritos Grapefruit$4.29
- Jarritos Mandarin$4.29
- Jarritos Pineapple$4.29
- Jarritos Lime$4.29
- Jarritos Tamarin$4.29
Catering
Fresh Greens
Homemade Soup
Fresh Mex Fiesta Platters
- 30 Border Wings$45.00
BBQ or Buffalo. With ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$45.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped with fire roasted pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli, Cotija. With jalapeno jelly.
- Fresh Mex Sampler$50.00
Chicken Tostaditas, Border Wings, Salsa Chicken Dilla, Crispy Chicken Flautas.
- Quesadilla$38.00
Veggie, 3-Cheese, Salsa Chicken, Fajita Chicken or Grilled Steak. With sour cream and guacamole.
Off The Grill
- Mexican BBQ Ribs$120.00
Baby back ribs, jalpaeno jelly. Six racks.
- Mix & Match Fajita$70.00
Pick Two: Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, Mexiscampi Shrimp, Farmer Market or Slow-Roasted Carnitas
- Mixed Grill Fajita$75.00
Grilled ctirus achiote chicken, grilled soy citrus steak, Mexi-scampi shrimp, carnitas, onions, peppers
- Sizzling Fajita$65.00
Four to choose from: Grilled Steak, Carnitas, Fresh Fish or Shrimp 70, Two to choose from: Chicken or Farmer's Market 65
Traditional Fiesta Platters
Sides and Solos
Football Platters
- Salsa & Chips$10.00
Fire roasted tomatoes, onions, garlic, salt. With tortilla chips.
- Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, jalapeño, pico de gallo, Cotija, lime, spices. With tortilla chips.
- 30 Border Wings$45.00
BBQ or Buffalo. With ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
- 60 Border Wings$85.00
BBQ or Buffalo. With ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$45.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped with fire roasted pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli, Cotija. With jalapeno jelly.
- Taco$45.00
Mix & Match! By the Dozen. Choose up to 3 different tacos. Choices below: Salsa Chicken, Picadillo Beef, Grilled Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Shrimp, Veggies