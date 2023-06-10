Chez Rama Restaurant 3669 East Livingston
Monday Lunch
Mafe Yapp
Pieces of lamb cooked in a rich tomato, peanut butter accompanied by potatoes, carrots and sweet potato and served on a bed white rice.
Theibou Diuenne RED
Fish (red snapper, grouper or covina) stuffed with parsley and garlic and cooked with tomato sauce and jollof rice, accompanied with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage.
C'bon
Tilapia and shrimps marinated and cooked with okra, rice and served with a mixture of fresh onions and bell peppers in lemon juice.
Tuesday Lunch
Theibou Yapp
Jollof rice and mixed vegetables accompanied with lamb, chicken or both. Also served with bell peppers, tomato, a cooked boiled egg along with cooked onion sauce.
Thiou Curry Yapp
Lamb cooked in curry and onion sauce along with carrots and potatoes and served on a bed of white rice
Wednesday Lunch
Theibou Guinaar
Chicken leg quarter cooked with tomato jollof rice and served with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage
Saka Saka
Cassava leaf steamed with lamb and palm oil and served with white rice
Domoda
Lamb stewed with tomato sauce accompanied with potatoes and carrots served with white rice
Thursday Lunch
Fish (red snapper, grouper or covina) stuffed with parsley and garlic and cooked with jollof rice, accompanied with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage.
Jollof rice and mixed vegetables accompanied with lamb, chicken or both. Also served with bell peppers, tomato, a cooked boiled egg along with cooked onion sauce.
Thiou Curry Guinaar
Chicken leg quarter or breast cooked in curry and onion sauce along with carrots and potatoes and served on a bed of white rice
Friday Lunch
Paella
Senegalese version of the traditional Spanish paella pieces of lamb, chicken, and seafood cooked with joloff rice, mixed vegetables, and served with black and green olives
Soupou Kandja
Senegalese styled Gumbo made with okra, lamb, smoked turkey, fish and shrimp all cooked in palm oil and served on a bed of white rice.
Saturday Lunch
Theibou Diuenne RED
Fish (red snapper, grouper or covina) stuffed with parsley and garlic and cooked with tomato sauce and jollof rice, accompanied with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage.
Jollof rice and mixed vegetables accompanied with lamb, chicken or both. Also served with bell peppers, tomato, a cooked boiled egg along with cooked onion sauce.
Yassa Guinaar
Grilled marinated chicken with onion sauce and served on a bed of white rice with mixed vegetables.
Sunday Lunch
Kaldou
Marinated tilapia cooked stewed in onions and shrimp served with white rice.
Thiou Diw Tirr
Marinated tilapia(half) fried and cooked with palm oil, onion sauce, carrot, and potatoes and served on a bed of white rice.
Theibou Keithakh
Dried fish cooked with tomato sauce, black eyed peas, and jollof rice served with carrot, yuca, eggplant, and cabbage.
Theibou Yapp RED
Lamb cooked with tomato paste and jollof rice, served with carrot, yuca, eggplant, and cabbage.
Daxine
Lamb cooked with tomato paste and peanut butter and mixed together with rice served all together
Mbakhalou Saloum
Tomato paste, peanut powder, kéthiakh cured fish, mollusks, lamb and rice cooked all together
Dinner
Dibbi Lamb
Grilled marinated lamb chops served with marinated fresh onions and accompanied with a side of your choice.
Dibbi Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken cut into bite size pieces served with fresh and cooked marinated onions, accompanied with potato salad and a side of your choice.
Piosson Grille
Whole fried then grilled tilapia marinated in spices, lemon and mustard and served with fresh and cooked onions accompanied by a side of your choice.
Whole Chicken
Whole chicken fried then marinated and cooked in the oven served with cooked and fresh onion accompanied by a side of your choice.
Poulet Grille
Whole chicken that is cut into 4 pieces and marinated then grilled and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied by a side of your choice.
Brochette Beef
Marinated beef kebabs that are grilled and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied with a side of your choice.
Brochette Chicken
Marinated chicken kebabs grilled and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied by a side of your choice.
Michiou
Two lamb shanks marinated and slowly roasted until tender and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied by a side of your choice.
Poulet Pani
Whole chicken that is marinated and coated with bread crumbs and stuffed and fried and served with fresh and cooked onions and potato salad along with a side of your choice.
Theire
Lamb cooked with tomato, carrot and yuca served on top of a bed of Senegalese couscous
Red Snapper
Touffe
Apps
Sides
Hot Sauce
Beugeuth
BBQ Sauce
Small Sauce
Fresh Onions
Cooked Onion Sauce
Neme Sauce
Couscous
Small grains steamed with mixed vegetables and topped with cooked onion sauce
Vermicelli
Fine noodles steamed with mixed vegetables and topped with cooked onion sauce
Salad
Fries
White Rice
Djollof Rice
Seasoned fried rice
Plantain
Fried banana plantains
Ateike
White Sauce
Fufu
Lemon half
Potato salad
Bevs
Bissap
Sorrell (Hibiscus) juice mixed with mint and sugar
Ginger
Juice extracted from the ginger root, mixed with pineapple juice and sugar
Bouye
Juice of Baobab (from the Baobab tree) mixed with milk, strawberry syrup and sugar
Mango
Mango juice mixed with milk