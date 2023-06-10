Chez Rama Restaurant 3669 East Livingston


Monday Lunch

Mafe Yapp

$12.00

Pieces of lamb cooked in a rich tomato, peanut butter accompanied by potatoes, carrots and sweet potato and served on a bed white rice.

Theibou Diuenne RED

$12.00

Fish (red snapper, grouper or covina) stuffed with parsley and garlic and cooked with tomato sauce and jollof rice, accompanied with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage.

C'bon

$12.00

Tilapia and shrimps marinated and cooked with okra, rice and served with a mixture of fresh onions and bell peppers in lemon juice.

Tuesday Lunch

Theibou Yapp

$12.00

Jollof rice and mixed vegetables accompanied with lamb, chicken or both. Also served with bell peppers, tomato, a cooked boiled egg along with cooked onion sauce.

Thiou Curry Yapp

$12.00

Lamb cooked in curry and onion sauce along with carrots and potatoes and served on a bed of white rice

Theibou Diuenne WHITE

$12.00

Wednesday Lunch

Theibou Guinaar

$12.00

Chicken leg quarter cooked with tomato jollof rice and served with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage

Saka Saka

$12.00

Cassava leaf steamed with lamb and palm oil and served with white rice

Domoda

$12.00

Lamb stewed with tomato sauce accompanied with potatoes and carrots served with white rice

Theibou Diuenne WHITE

$12.00

Thursday Lunch

Theibou Diuenne RED

$12.00

Fish (red snapper, grouper or covina) stuffed with parsley and garlic and cooked with jollof rice, accompanied with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage.

Theibou Yapp

$12.00

Jollof rice and mixed vegetables accompanied with lamb, chicken or both. Also served with bell peppers, tomato, a cooked boiled egg along with cooked onion sauce.

Thiou Curry Guinaar

$12.00

Chicken leg quarter or breast cooked in curry and onion sauce along with carrots and potatoes and served on a bed of white rice

Friday Lunch

Paella

$12.00

Senegalese version of the traditional Spanish paella pieces of lamb, chicken, and seafood cooked with joloff rice, mixed vegetables, and served with black and green olives

Soupou Kandja

$12.00

Senegalese styled Gumbo made with okra, lamb, smoked turkey, fish and shrimp all cooked in palm oil and served on a bed of white rice.

Theibou Diuenne WHITE

$12.00

Saturday Lunch

Theibou Diuenne RED

$12.00

Fish (red snapper, grouper or covina) stuffed with parsley and garlic and cooked with tomato sauce and jollof rice, accompanied with carrot, yuca, eggplant and cabbage.

Theibou Yapp

$12.00

Jollof rice and mixed vegetables accompanied with lamb, chicken or both. Also served with bell peppers, tomato, a cooked boiled egg along with cooked onion sauce.

Yassa Guinaar

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken with onion sauce and served on a bed of white rice with mixed vegetables.

Sunday Lunch

Kaldou

$12.00

Marinated tilapia cooked stewed in onions and shrimp served with white rice.

Thiou Diw Tirr

$12.00

Marinated tilapia(half) fried and cooked with palm oil, onion sauce, carrot, and potatoes and served on a bed of white rice.

Theibou Keithakh

$12.00

Dried fish cooked with tomato sauce, black eyed peas, and jollof rice served with carrot, yuca, eggplant, and cabbage.

Theibou Yapp RED

$12.00

Lamb cooked with tomato paste and jollof rice, served with carrot, yuca, eggplant, and cabbage.

Daxine

$12.00

Lamb cooked with tomato paste and peanut butter and mixed together with rice served all together

Mbakhalou Saloum

$12.00

Tomato paste, peanut powder, kéthiakh cured fish, mollusks, lamb and rice cooked all together

Theibou Diuenne WHITE

$12.00

Dinner

Dibbi Lamb

$15.00

Grilled marinated lamb chops served with marinated fresh onions and accompanied with a side of your choice.

Dibbi Chicken

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken cut into bite size pieces served with fresh and cooked marinated onions, accompanied with potato salad and a side of your choice.

Piosson Grille

$15.00

Whole fried then grilled tilapia marinated in spices, lemon and mustard and served with fresh and cooked onions accompanied by a side of your choice.

Whole Chicken

$14.00

Whole chicken fried then marinated and cooked in the oven served with cooked and fresh onion accompanied by a side of your choice.

Poulet Grille

$14.00

Whole chicken that is cut into 4 pieces and marinated then grilled and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied by a side of your choice.

Brochette Beef

$17.00

Marinated beef kebabs that are grilled and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied with a side of your choice.

Brochette Chicken

$14.00

Marinated chicken kebabs grilled and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied by a side of your choice.

Michiou

$17.00

Two lamb shanks marinated and slowly roasted until tender and served with fresh and cooked onions and accompanied by a side of your choice.

Poulet Pani

$17.00

Whole chicken that is marinated and coated with bread crumbs and stuffed and fried and served with fresh and cooked onions and potato salad along with a side of your choice.

Theire

$12.00

Lamb cooked with tomato, carrot and yuca served on top of a bed of Senegalese couscous

Red Snapper

$20.00

Touffe

$15.00

Apps

Neme

$1.25

Senegalo-vietnamese style spring roll (Minimum order of 4)

Fataya Beef

$1.25

Beef patties cooked with tomato sauce (Minimum order of 4)

Fataya Fish

$1.25

Fish patties cooked with tomato sauce (Minimum order of 4)

Sides

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Beugeuth

$1.00+

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Small Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Onions

$3.00

Cooked Onion Sauce

$3.00

Neme Sauce

$0.50
Couscous

$3.00

Small grains steamed with mixed vegetables and topped with cooked onion sauce

Vermicelli

$3.00

Fine noodles steamed with mixed vegetables and topped with cooked onion sauce

Salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00
White Rice

$3.00
Djollof Rice

$4.00

Seasoned fried rice

Plantain

$3.00

Fried banana plantains

Ateike

$4.00

White Sauce

$0.50

Fufu

$5.00

Lemon half

$0.50

Potato salad

$3.00

Bevs

Bissap

$3.00

Sorrell (Hibiscus) juice mixed with mint and sugar

Ginger

$3.00

Juice extracted from the ginger root, mixed with pineapple juice and sugar

Bouye

$3.00

Juice of Baobab (from the Baobab tree) mixed with milk, strawberry syrup and sugar

Mango

$3.00

Mango juice mixed with milk

Juice

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Pop

$1.00

Large Soda

$2.50

Small Juice

$1.50

Sandwich/Chawarma

Sandwich Lamb

$10.00

Sandwich Chicken

$10.00

Sandwich Beef

$10.00

Chawarma Lamb

$9.00

Chawarma Chicken

$8.00

Chawarma Beef

$8.00

Grilled Sandwich Lamb

$12.00

Grilled Sandwich Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Sandwich Beef

$12.00

Catering

Full Foil Thiebou Diuenne

$170.00

Full Foil Theibou Yapp

$170.00

Full Foil Dibbi Lamb

$200.00

Full Foil Dibbi Chicken

$170.00

Half Foil Dibbi Lamb

$100.00

Half Foil Dibbi Chicken

$85.00

Half foil Side Order

$50.00