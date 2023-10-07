Chez's Delicatessen - Downtown Allentown Market
Specialty Sandwiches
Specialty
#1 Italiano
Deluxe Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Pepperoni, Aged Provolone Cheese, L/T/O, Oil & Vinegar, Spicy Red Pepper Relish
#2 Parma
Imported Prosciutto, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto
#3 Great Bambino
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto. Toasted.
#4 Americano
Ovengold Turkey, Top Round Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickles, L/T/O, Mayo, and Spicy Mustard
#5 Center City Hero
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Boar's Head Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Ranch Dressing. Toasted.
#6 Aunt Bonnie's BLT
Triple Decker Wheat Toast, Boar's Head Bacon, L/T, Mayo.
#7 The Untouchable
Hot Roast Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Gravy, and Horseradish Sauce on a Toasted Garlic Hero Roll.
#8 Phantom Frenzy
Top Round Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, L/T/O, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Vinegar.
#9 The Chez
Ovengold Turkey, American Cheese, L/T, Salt & Vinegar Chips, Mayo.
#10 Tony
Pastrami or Ovengold Turkey, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing with Choice of Coleslaw or Sauerkraut. Toasted.
#11 Hottie
Blazin' Buffalo Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, L/T/O, Jalapeños.
#12 Nano
Maple Honey Turkey, Vermont Cheddar, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Mayo
#13 The Heavyweight
Ovengold Turkey, Aged Provolone, L/T, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers, Italian Dressing, Oregano.
#14 Caprese Hero
Bed of Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.
#15 Adios Pollo Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Choice of Wrap
#16 The Slim
Romaine or Spinach, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Hummus, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto.
#17 The Don
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Capocolla, Proscuitto, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Tomatoes, Oil, Vinegar, Balsamic Glaze.
#18 Nonna
Breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce. Toasted on a hero roll.
#19 The Pesci
Chicken cutlets, prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze and pesto.
Create Your Own Sandwich
Salads & Veggie Options
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
House Salad
Choice of Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots
Antipasta
Choice of lettuce, Ham, Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Balsamic Glaze.
Ralphie
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.
Tri Color Pasta
Tricolor Pasta, Sweet Peppers, Olives, Italian Dressing. 8 oz.
Avocado Mash Toast
Fresh Avocado and Tomatoes on 2 pc Toasted Wheat Bread.
Hot Dogs
Boar's Head Beef Frank
Fried Foods and Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Pierogies
Grilled Chicken Bites
Desserts
Cannolis
NY Cheesecake
Boar's Head Chocolate Hummus
Catering
Small Sandwich Platter
12 pieces. feeds 6-9ppl
Large Sandwich Platter
House Salad - Half Tray
House Salad - Fully Tray
Caesar Salad - Half Tray
Caesar Salad - Full Tray
Tri Color Pasta - Half Tray
Tri Color Pasta - Full Tray
Chicken Cutlets - Half tray
Chicken Cutlers - Full Tray
Drinks
Coke 20 oz
Diet Coke 20 oz
Sprite 20 oz
Dr Pepper 20 oz
A-Treat Cream Soda
A-Treat Root Beer
A-Treat Birch Beer
Acqua Panna 33.8 oz
Calypso Tea and Lemonade
Calypso Lemonade
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade
Calypso Unsweetened
Calypso Blue Lemonade
Orange Sode 20 oz
Ginger Ale 20 oz
Water
Pellegrino Can - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomgranate
Pellegrino Can - Blood Orange & Black Raspberry
Pellegrino Bottle
Joe Sweet Tea
Glass bottles sweet tea