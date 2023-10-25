BULLDOG BISTRO - CHHS CULINARY ARTS 11134 County Road 2249
BULLDOG BISTRO
Desserts
Your choice of a 2 pack of Chocolate Chip OR White Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Drinks
Salads
House Salad
$5.00
Spring mix, Tomato, Cucumber
Chef Salad
$6.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Hard-boiled Egg & choice of Protien
"Best Ever" Chicken Salad - Pint
$6.50Out of stock
Fresh ingredients like Pecans, Purple Grapes, Celery, and Sweet Onion w/ a special blend of Herbs and Spices makes this the "Best Ever" and will have you coming back for more!
"Best Ever" Chicken Salad - Quart
$12.00Out of stock
Fresh ingredients like Pecans, Purple Grapes, Celery, and Sweet Onion w/ a special blend of Herbs and Spices makes this the "Best Ever" and will have you coming back for more!
Seasonal Soup du jour
Wraps
Sandwiches
Toasted Club Sandwich
$7.50
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, served on Toasted Italian bread with seasoned aioli. Served with chips of choice and bottled water.
BLT
$7.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with a seasoned aioli served on a toasted sourdough bread. Served with chips of choice and bottled water.
