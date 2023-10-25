BULLDOG BISTRO

Desserts

Your choice of a 2 pack of Chocolate Chip OR White Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Bulldog Cookies
$2.00

Pack of 2, homemade, gourmet cookies.

Drinks

Bottled Water
$1.50
Gatorade
$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Sweet Tea w/ inclusions
$3.50
Dr. Pepper (canned)
$2.00
Sprite (canned)
$2.00
Coke (canned)
$2.00

Salads

House Salad
$5.00

Spring mix, Tomato, Cucumber

Chef Salad
$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Hard-boiled Egg & choice of Protien

"Best Ever" Chicken Salad - Pint
$6.50Out of stock

Fresh ingredients like Pecans, Purple Grapes, Celery, and Sweet Onion w/ a special blend of Herbs and Spices makes this the "Best Ever" and will have you coming back for more!

"Best Ever" Chicken Salad - Quart
$12.00Out of stock

Fresh ingredients like Pecans, Purple Grapes, Celery, and Sweet Onion w/ a special blend of Herbs and Spices makes this the "Best Ever" and will have you coming back for more!

Seasonal Soup du jour

Zuppa Toscana
$6.00+

Zuppa Toscana Soup (Olive Garden copycat) Spicy Italian sausage, fresh kale and russet potatoes in a creamy broth.

Snacks

Chips
$1.00
Candy
$2.00Out of stock

Wraps

Club Wrap a la carte
$5.00

Flour Tortilla, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Cheese w/ Ranch aioli

Chicken Salad Wrap (a la carte)
$5.00

Rotiss Chicken with celery, purple onion, purple grapes, pecans, hellmann's and seasoned with a host of herbs and spices served on a large flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

Toasted Club Sandwich
$7.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, served on Toasted Italian bread with seasoned aioli. Served with chips of choice and bottled water.

BLT
$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with a seasoned aioli served on a toasted sourdough bread. Served with chips of choice and bottled water.

Combos

Soup & Salad
$7.50
Soup & Sandwich
$8.50

TAKE & BAKES

Rigatoni
$25.00Out of stock
Chicken Spaghetti
$25.00Out of stock
Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta
Out of stock
Beef Stroganoff
$25.00Out of stock

A savory dish of ground beef ribbon noodles simmered in creamy, mushroom sauce. Serves 6-8