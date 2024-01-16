Chi Tea Bolingbrook 1242 W Boughton Rd.
Sandwiches
- The Big Bird
Nashville hot style fried chicken served with coleslaw, Chi-sauce on a brioche bun$9.99
- Chi Tea Classic
Beef burger served with tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, jalapenos and Chi-sauce on a Brioche Bun.$7.59
- The Big Bird Slider
A Nashville hot style fried chicken slider served with coleslaw and Chi-sauce$4.99
- Chi Tea Classic Slider
Beef slider served with lettuce, grilled onions, jalapenos and Chi-sauce on a Brioche Bun.$3.99
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken served with jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Chi-sauce on a brioche bun$7.99
Sides
- Seasoned Fries$3.50
- The Angry Birds
Popcorn chicken with fries and Chi-sauce on the side$5.99
- Beef Loaded Fries
Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, jalapenos, onions, spice and freshly grounded beef$6.99
- Chicken Loaded Fries
Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, coleslaw, spice and popcorn chicken.$6.99
- Tenders
3 Nashville hot style fried chicken tenders served with fries and Chi Sauce$10.99
- Flappy Birds
Crispy Battered Nashville Hot Wings$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Pickles$3.99
- Side of Chi Sauce$1.00
- Side of Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Side Of Honey$1.00
- Coleslaw$2.99