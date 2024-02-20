Chiang Mai Thai Cookhouse 6828 Old Dominion Dr. Suite C
APPETIZERS
STARTER
- Crispy Spring Roll(3) (V)$8.00
deep fried veggie spring roll served with sweet plum dipping sauce.
- Fried Tofu (V)(GF)(N!)$9.00
deep fried fresh tofu served with sweet chili dipping sauce and crushed peanut.
- French Fries (V)$8.00
deep fried potato sticks with seasoning served with ketchup, mayonnaise.
- Veggie Tempura (V)$10.00
battered fried veggie served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Calamari&Friends$12.00
battered fried squid rings and mixed veggie served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Curry Puffs(2)$8.00
deep fried pastry stuffed, potato, onion, in mild curry served with cucumber relish.
- Sumo Gyoza(5)$8.00
pan steamed chicken pot stickers served with special soy sauce.
- Satay(4)(N!)$10.00
grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
- Garlic Wings(5)$11.00
battered fried chicken wing served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Hoi Jor(4)$12.00
crispy stuffed crab meat, shrimp, chestnuts wrapped with bean curd skin served with plum dipping sauce.
- Hae Kuen(4)$12.00
crispy stuffed shrimp, chestnuts wrapped with bean curd skin served with plum dipping sauce.
- Mussels Hot Pot (GF)$12.00
steamed with basil, red onion, fish sauce served with spicy lime-garlic dipping sauce.
- Wasabi Blue Cheese(5)$10.00
fried egg roll, wasabi, blue cheese, mozzarella, crab stick.
SOUP
- Tom Kha *(GF)$8.00
spicy sour galangal soup with coconut milk, fish sauce, mushrooms, onion, tomato, cilantro and scallion.
- Tom Yum *(GF)$8.00
spicy sour lemongrass soup, fish sauce, mushrooms, onion, tomato, cilantro and scallion.
- Wonton Soup(3)$8.00
minced chicken in wontons wrap, bok choy in clear broth, sesame oil, fried garlic, scallion.
- Tofu Soup (V)$8.00
soft tofu, bok choy in clear broth, sesame oil, fried garlic, cilantro and scallion.
SALAD
- House Salad (V)(GF)$8.00
seasonal mixed greens, carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato, wonton strips, ginger dressing on the side.
- Thai Papaya *(GF)(N!)(V)$11.00
green papaya, carrot, fish sauce, tamarind, hot chili, garlic, tomato, green bean, lime, palm sugar, peanut, lettuce
- Lao Papaya*$13.00
green papaya, fermented fish paste, fermented crab, tamarind, hot chili, garlic, Thai eggplant, tomato, lime, lettuce. Can not- NO fish sauce and fermented fish paste.
- Larb Kai*(GF)$12.00
minced chicken mixed with roasted rice, spicy lime dressing, fish sauce, red onion, carrot, cilantro, lettuce. Can not- No Fish Sauce.
- Yum Woon Sen*(GF)$14.00
glass noodles, shrimp, minced chicken, spicy lime-garlic dressing, fish sauce, red onion, tomato, celery, carrot, cilantro, scallion, lettuce. Can Not - No Fish Sauce.
- Shrimp Salad*(GF)$14.00
shrimp on sewers served on a bed of fresh mixed salad green, spicy lime- garlic dressing, fish sauce, cilantro, scallion. Can not - No Fish Sauce.
- Seafood Salad*(GF)$15.00
shrimp, squid, mussel, chili jam, spicy lime garlic dressing, fish sauce, lemongrass, red onion, tomato, celery, carrot, cilantro, scallion, lettuce. Can not - Do Fish Sauce.
ENTREE
CHIANG MAI STYLE
- Chiang Mai Sausage *(N!)$16.00
medium spicy. mined pork herbal sausage, fish sauce. served with ginger, red onion, peanut, a side of a sticky rice. Can not- No fish sauce. Can not - Do mild.
- Nam Prik Ong*(GF)$16.00
medium spicy. stewed ground pork with chili paste, fish sauce, tomato, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic on top served with steam vegetables, crispy pork rinds, a side of sticky rice. Can not-No fish sauce. Can not - Do Mild
- Nam Prik Noom** & Wing$16.00
spicy. green chili dips, fish sauce, garlic, shallot, lime, cilantro served with fried chicken wing. Can not- No fish sauce. Can not - Do mild.
- Larb Chiang Mai* (GF)$16.00
medium spicy. sautéed minced chicken, spicy herb, fish sauce, red onion, cilantro, scallion, fried shallot, a side of sticky rice. Can not- No fish sauce. Can not - Do Mild.
- Yum Chin Gai Soup*(GF)$16.00
medium spicy. Northern Thai style spicy chicken in herb broth, fish sauce, red onion, cilantro, scallion. a side of sticky rice. Can not- No fish sauce. Can not - Do mild.
- Chiang Mai Curry*(N!)$17.00
medium spicy. Northern Thai style curry, fish sauce, pineapple, tamarind juice, garlic, peanuts, ginger, cilantro. a side of sticky rice. Can not- No fish sauce. Can not- Do Gluten free. Can not - Do mild.
- Gaeng Hoa*$18.00
stir-fried mixed vegetables, glass noodles, sour bamboo with northern Thai sauce, fish sauce, soy sauce. Can not - No fish sauce . Can not - Do Mild
- Chiang Mai Noodle *(V)$18.00
medium spicy and creamy egg noodle soup, fish sauce. topped with lime, red onion, pickle, cilantro, scallion and crispy noodles. Can not - Do Mild.
- Kanom Jeen Nam Ngiaw*(GF)$18.00
spicy tomato base broth, fish sauce, pork rib, tomato, dried flower of the red cotton. served with rice noodles, cabbage, bean sprout, lime, pickle, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic. Can not - No Fish Sauce. Can not - Do mild.
- Aom Beef Herbs *(GF)$25.00
medium spicy. stewed beef curry with herbal, fish sauce, chili paste, garlic, shallot, turmeric, lemongrass, kaffir lime leave, cilantro, scallion. comes with sticky rice. Can not - No Fish sauce. Can not- Do Mild.
- Chiang Mai Steak$25.00
Chiang Mai style grilled Rib eye steak served with mixed green salad, chili dipping sauce on the side.
MAIN ENREES
- Pad Ka Pow*(V)$17.00
stir-fried fresh chili, garlic, pepper, basil, fish sauce, oyster sauce. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Minced Chicken Ka Pow*$17.00
stir-fried ground chicken, fresh chili, garlic, pepper, basil, fish sauce, oyster sauce. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Pad Prik Khing*(V)$17.00
stir-fried green bean, pepper with chili paste, garlic, kaffir lime leave, fish sauce, oyster sauce. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Spicy Eggplant*(V)$17.00
stir-fried eggplant, carrot, pepper, ginger, garlic, red onion, basil, scallion in oyster sauce. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Mixed Vegetables (V)$17.00
stir-fried mixed vegetable (broccoli, carrot, green bean, baby corn, cabbage, bamboo shoot), tomato, garlic in oyster sauce. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Stir-Fried Yellow Curry$18.00
yellow curry powder, coconut milk, egg, soy sauce, garlic, oyster sauce, onion, celery, carrot, scallion. served with a side of jasmine rice. Can Not- Do VEGETARIAN.
- Cashew Nuts Lover (N!)$18.00
stir-fried with chili jam, garlic, oyster sauce, cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, scallion. served with a side of jasmine rice. Can not - Do VEGETARIAN. Can not -Do not Spicy
- Ka Pow Krob$18.00
battered and deep fried, sweet chili- garlic sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, basil. served with a side of jasmine rice. Can not - Do VEGETARIAN. Can not - Do Not Spicy
- Stir-Fried Jumbo Crab Meat$29.00
stir-fried jumbo crab meat, yellow curry powder, coconut milk, egg, soy sauce, garlic, oyster sauce, onion, celery, carrot, scallion. served with a side of jasmine rice. Can Not - Do VEGETARIAN.
NOODLES & FRIED RICE
- Drungken Noodle*(V)$17.00
wide rice noodle, egg, onion, pepper, tomato, basil, fish sauce, chili-garlic sauce.
- Pad Thai (N!)(V)$17.00
thin rice noodle, egg, preserved cabbage, fried red onion, bean sprout, chive, tamarind sauce, soy sauce, ground peanut.
- Basil Noodle*(V)$17.00
thin rice noodle, egg, onion, pepper, tomato, basil, fish sauce, chili-garlic sauce.
- Pad See Ew (V)$17.00
wide rice noodle, egg, garlic, broccoli in sweet soy sauce.
- Guay Tiew Kua (V)$17.00
wide rice noodle, egg, garlic, preserved cabbage, scallion in soy sauce served with hot sauce.
- Thai Style Fried Rice (V)$17.00
jasmine rice, egg, soy sauce, garlic, onion, tomato, carrot, pea, scallion.
- Ka Pow Fried Rice*(V)$17.00
jasmine rice, chili, garlic, pepper, basil, oyster sauce, fish sauce.
- Jumbo Crab Meat Fried Rice$25.00
jasmine rice, colossal crab meat, egg, soy sauce, garlic, carrot, pea, scallion.
- Pineapple Fried Rice(V)$18.00
jasmine rice, yellow curry powder, egg, soy sauce, garlic, pineapple, cashew nut, raisins, onion, tomato, carrot, pea, scallion.
CURRY
- Peanut Panang Curry *(N!)(GF)(V)$17.00
chili paste-coconut milk, peanut, bell pepper, broccoli, kaffir lime leaves, broccoli. served with a side of jasmine rice. Can not -do not spicy
- Red Curry*(GF)(V)$17.00
red curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Green Curry*(GF)(V)$17.00
green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, pepper, basil.served with a side of jasmine rice.
FISH MENU
- PLA TOD (WHOLE FISH OF THE DAY)$65.00+
Lightly battered fried whole fish of the day with your 1 choice of topping or on the side ;served with 2 of jasmine rice.
- Grilled Salmon$25.00
served with mixed green salad and spicy lime garlic dipping sauce.
- Fried Tilapia$23.00
Battered fried fillet tilapia with your 1 choice of one topping: served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Grilled Salmon Curry*$25.00
with your choice of Thai Curry. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Grilled Salmon Chiang Mai Noodle*$25.00
Northern Thai style curry, egg noodle in yellow coconut curry, fish sauce, fresh lime, red onion, pickle, cilantro, scallion, crispy noodle.
SEAFOOD (Shrimp, Squid, Mussel)
- Seafood Yellow Curry$24.00
stir-fried yellow curry powder, coconut milk, egg, garlic, oyster sauce, onion, carrot, scallion. served with a side of jasmine rice.
- Seafood Ka Pow$24.00
stir fried shrimp, squid, mussel, fresh chili, garlic, pepper, basil, fish sauce, oyster sauce.
- Seafood Panang*(GF)(N!)$24.00
chili paste-coconut milk, fish sauce, peanut, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, broccoli. served with a side of jasmine rice.
DESSERTS
DESSERT
- Mango Sticky Rice$9.00
fresh mango and sweet sticky rice. topped with coconut mused and mung bean.
- Sweet Sticky Rice$5.00
- Crispy Banana& Coconut Ice-Cream$9.00
deep fried banana wrapped in spring roll skin, honey. served with coconut Ice-cream.
- Ga Ti Ice Cream$13.00
coconut ice cream, sweet sticky rice, jackfruit, coconut roll, peanut
- Ice Cream$6.00
- Thai Coconut Custard& Sticky Rice$9.00Out of stock
coconut, palm sugar, egg, salt. sweet sticky rice.
- Thai Tea Chocoflan$9.00
chocolate cake layer topped with a flan and Thai Tea.
SIDE
SIDE
- Side Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Side Sticky Rice$3.50
- Side Thin Noodle$5.00
- Side Wide Noodle$5.00
- Side Egg Noodle$5.00
- Side Glass Noodle$5.00
- Side Vermicelli$4.00
- Side Steam Mixed Veggie$5.00
baby corn, cabbage, green bean, carrot, broccoli.
- Side Steam Broccoli$4.00
- Side Fried Egg$3.00
- Side Broth$3.00+
clear wonton soup broth.
- Side Lettuce$3.00
- Side Crispy Egg Noodle$3.00
- Side Crispy Wonton Strips$3.00
- Side Crispy Pork Rinds$3.00
- Side Ramen Noodle$4.00
Instant noodle"Mama"
- Side Steam Chicken$5.00
SAUCE
DRINKS
NA Beverage
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- Dirty Thai Iced Tea$5.50
Add a little coffee to Thai iced tea to make it a Dirty Thai Iced Tea!
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
This is authentic refreshing and flavorful Thai iced coffee.
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Coffee$4.00
- Soda$3.00
- Juice$4.00
- Sparking Mineral Water$4.00
- Mineral Water (Bottle)$4.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Sweet Thai Lemon Iced Tea$5.00
This refreshing Thai Lemon Iced Tea is naturally sweetened with can sugar. It is perfect to serve on hot summer days.