Chicago Fire Meridian
Appetizers
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Whole artichoke, doused with lemony Caesar sauce and topped with grated grana padano cheese.
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 2
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 4-5
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 2
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 4-5
Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.
Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, balsamic reduction on grilled toast points.
Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
Artichoke hearts hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
Artichoke hearts hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
Soup & Salads
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and homemade croutons.
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and homemade croutons.
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and homemade croutons.
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.
Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sandwich - Our hand breaded, seasoned tenders, lightly fried and set atop garlic toasted French bread, with Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara. Served with fries.
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, ranch, ciabatta roll.
House roasted angus beef, sliced thin, sautéed in garlic butter and served on a garlic toasted french roll and melted mozzarella.
House roasted roast beef, sliced thin, served on a turano french roll , giardiniera peppers, mozzarella. Order it dunked for the real "Chicago Experience"
Grilled marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, Basil leaf, Pesto aioli.
Pizza
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers, Optional Habanero Drizzle.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic, red onion and a pesto drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Pasta
Rigatoni pasta with Spicy sausage, marinara and béchamel sauce, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with house focaccia.
Rigatoni Pesto, Pasta with pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts and tomato, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella and a pesto drizzle. Served with house focaccia.
Kids
Our house made semolina pasta served with choice of sauce.
Two hand-breaded, deep fried chicken tenders with fries.
7 inch personal deep dish pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.
Kids 7" Thin crust pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.