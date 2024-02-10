CHICK 'N WOK 614 COBB PARKWAY SE
STARTERS
- Fried Potstickers(6)$6.00
A well known Chinese appetizer filled with chicken & vegetable, golden-fried, served with sweet soy dipping sauce.
- Edamame$5.00
A Japanese appetizer, steamed and salted, naturally gluten free and low in calories.
- Popcorn Chicken$6.00
A famous Taiwanese snack, crispy, flavorful bite-size pieces of chicken seasoned with Chinese five spice.
- Veg. & Pork Egg Roll (2)$4.00
Crispy egg rolls filled with seasoned pork, cabbage, carrots, and served with home made duck sauce.
SOUP
Main Menu
- Panang Curry Chicken$8.00
Chicken simmered with Panang curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, and basil leaves.
- Mongolian Beef$9.00
Sliced beef stir-fried with onions and scalians in a sweet dry sauce.
- Sweet Lime Curry Shrimp$9.00
Shrimp simmered with green curry, coconut milk, broccoli, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves.
- Pepper Grouper$10.00
Deep-fried grouper with onions, Thai chili peppers, black pepper, and salt
- Sesame Chicken$8.00
Deep-fried, battered chicken, stir-fried in our special sweet sesame sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.00
Sliced chicken, bell peppers and onions, sautéed in our sweet teriyaki sauce.
- Kung Pao Beef$9.00
Sliced beef sautéed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and peanuts, then stir-fried with a spicy Kung Pao sauce.
- Fresh Broccoli Chicken$8.00
Sliced Chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli in a brown sauce.
- Spicy Basil Chicken$7.00
- Kung Pao Chicken$9.00
Sliced chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and peanut and then stir fried in spicy kung pao sauce.
Rice and Noodles
- Thai Fried Rice with Chicken & Shrimp$10.00
Chicken & shrimp stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, scallions, onion, Jasmine rice, and Thai spices.
- Pad Thai Chicken & Shrimp$10.00
Chicken & shrimp cooked with Thai thin noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, sweet radish, and ground peanuts in a sweet Thai sauce.
- Spicy Basil Noodle with Chicken$9.00
Chicken & flat rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, onion, broccoli and bell peppers in a Thai spicy basil sauce.