Chick’nCone Estero, FL
Combo Meals
- 3pc Chick'nTenders Meal$11.99
Crispy Chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce, side, and a drink!
- 4pc Chick'nTenders Meal$12.99
Chicken Tenders 4 pieces with a side, and a drink.
- Chick'n Cone Meal$12.99
Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a signature sauce, served in a hand rolled waffle cone! Comes with a side and a drink!
- Kids Meal$6.99
Kids Meal comes with 2 Chicken Tenders and 1 Side and 1 Drink
- Sandwich Meal$10.99
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a side and a drink! Pickles Included
- Chick'nBowl Meal$13.99
ChicknBowl bottom layers of Crispy Fries, Chopped Up Fried Chicken Tenders, a Scoop of MacnCheese and Top it off by Picking a Sauce.
A La Carte
- Caj'nCorn 5oz (Small)$2.99
Corn with our Caj'n seasoning in a 5oz bowl.
- Caj'nCorn 8oz (Large)$3.99
Corn with our Caj'n seasoning served in a 8oz bowl.
- Caj'nFries (Large)$3.49
- Chick'n Cone$9.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
- Chick'nSandwich$7.49
Crispy fried chicken, topped with your favorite sauce, pickles, and served in a split top brioche roll!
- Classic Wing Bone-In 12 Pieces$12.99
Fried Classic Wing Bone - Tossed in choice of your sauce
- Classic Wing Bone-In 6 Pieces$6.99
Fried Classic Wing Bone - In
- Extra Sauce$0.49
Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.
- Individual Tenders$2.29
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to pick your sauce!
- Mac'nCheese 8oz (Large)$5.49
Drinks
Dessert
- Vanilla Waffle Crunch Shake$5.99
- Chocolate Waffle Crunch Shake$5.99
- Mint Chocolate Chip Waffle Crunch Shake$5.99
- Strawberry Waffle Crunch Shake$5.99
- Caramel Waffle Crunch Shake$5.99
- Ice Cream Vanilla$3.99
Vanilla Ice Cream with whipped cream and if you like some caramel topping for a even better enjoyment.
- Ice Cream Chocolate$3.99
Chocolate Ice cream with whipped cream and chocolate sauce topping.
- Ice Cream Mint Chocolate$3.99
Mint chocolate ice cream with whipped cream topping.
- Ice Cream Strawberry$3.99
Strawberry Ice cream with whipped cream and strawberry topping.
- Ice Cream Cookies'n Cream$3.99
Cookies'n Cream Ice with whipped cream topping.