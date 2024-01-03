2x points now for loyalty members
Chicken + Whiskey Ballpark
Popular Items
- Borracho Wrap - Rotisserie Chicken$14.25
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
- La Comadre$11.50
Arepa (deep fried corn flour dough), stuffed with pulled rotisserie chicken, smoked Gouda, Jalapenos and Fried Plantains.
- Mac 'n Queso Con Pollo$14.75
Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce
Need Cutlery!
Botellita
Beer / Cocktails
- Allagash White$9.00
- Aslin Power Moves IPA (Tall Boy)$12.50
New England IPA / 5.5% ABV / DC
- C+W El Dorado CAN$10.00
American Lager / 4% ABV / DC
- Corona$8.00
- DC Brau Penn Quarter Porter$9.00
- Tecate Lager$7.00
Mexican Lager / 4.5% ABV / MEX
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Exotic Pineapple$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry-Guava$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon Lime$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
Pollo A La Brasa
- 1/4 Chicken Dark$13.25
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/4 Chicken White$13.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken Mix$15.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken White$16.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken Dark$15.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- Whole Chicken$29.00
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.
- Familia Pack$52.99
2 South American rotisserie chickens brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with 4 large sides, 4 doughnut churros, and 4 sodas (coke or diet coke).
Acompañamientos
- Arroz Blanco$4.25
Steamed basmati rice. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Arroz Chaufa$4.50
Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon and sesame seeds. Gluten friendly.
- Black Beans$4.50
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, and sofrito (onions, red bell pepper and garlic leeks). Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Caribbean Cole Slaw$4.50
Red cabbage, white cabbage, carrots and Caribbean pineapple dressing. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Cilantro Mojo Chicken$7.00
Pulled and slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro). Gluten friendly.
- Green Plantain Chips$2.00
House made dusted with Tajin. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Guasacaca + Chips$6.50
Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with green plantain chips.
- Mac N Cheese$4.50
Elbow noodles, creamy three-cheese blend sauce
- Roasted Corn + Tomato$4.50
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, tajin and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Seasonal Vegetables$4.50Out of stock
Fresh bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla. Vegetarian.
- Small Greens Salad$4.50
- Sweet Plantains$4.50
Gluten free, vegetarian. Deep fried served with chancaca, raw sugar can syrup.
- Yuca Fries$4.50
Dusting of Tajin (chili, lime and salt seasoning). Vegetarian.
Sangüiches
- Borracho Wrap - Carne Mechada$15.25
Braised beef, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
- Borracho Wrap - Rotisserie Chicken$14.25
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
- Carne Mechada Arepa$11.99
Braised beef, plantains, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo
- Domino$11.50
Stewed black beans, feta cheese, sweet plantains, aji amarillo mayonnaise, jalapeños
- Inti Wrap$13.75
Flour tortilla, black bean miso hummus, fresh cut avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, fried sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese. VEGETARIAN
- La Comadre$11.50
Arepa (deep fried corn flour dough), stuffed with pulled rotisserie chicken, smoked Gouda, Jalapenos and Fried Plantains.
- Nacho’s Poquito Wraps$11.50
Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked Gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices. Stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried.
- Pollo A La Brasa Wrap - Carne Mechada$14.75
Braised beef, flour tortilla, sweet plantains, sour cream, Feta cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce, and salsa criolla.
- Pollo A La Brasa Wrap - Rotisserie Chicken$13.75
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, sweet plantains, sour cream, Feta cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce, and salsa criolla.
- Pollo Frito$15.25
Jalapeno Cheddar Roll, Cassava Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Aji Amarillo, Greek Yogurt Mustard, Bacon
- Pork Belly$12.75
Crispy chicharrones, smoked gouda, inti sauce, sweet plantain butter, pickled vegetables, cilantro
Salads
Otros
- Carne Mechada Bowl$14.99
Braised beef, plantains, avocado, black beans, choice of arroz finished with ají amarillo sauce OR greens with avocado vinaigrette
- Mac 'n Queso Con Pollo$14.75
Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce
- Sopa De Pollo Picante$10.00
Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.
- Tiritas de Pollo$13.25
Panko-breaded chicken strips lightly fried and tossed in our 6-spice seasoning.
- Wings de Pollo$13.75
5 crispy chicken wings with dry Tajin rub (chili, lime, salt seasoning) with your choice of Inti Picante or BBQ sauce. Served with Aji Amarillo dipping sauce, cilantro, and lime.
- Doughnut Churros$7.00
Cinnamon sugar dusting, chocolate sauce
- Tres Leches$5.75
Soaked fluffy cake, pineapple compote, whipped cream, toasted coconut