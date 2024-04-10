Chicken + Whiskey Ballpark Catering
Same Day Delivery
Sandwiches
- Pollo Frito 1/2 Sandwhich$7.25
*Minimum Order Quantity of 6* Cassava breaded chicken, jalapeño cheddar roll, ají amarillo mayonnaise, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, Greek yogurt mustard sauce, crispy bacon and pepper jack cheese
- Borracho 1/2 Sandwhich$7.25
Pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, pepper jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, iceberg lettuce, sweet corn and yuca fries in a flour tortilla
- Pollo a la Brasa 1/2 Sandwhich$6.25
Pulled rotisserie chicken, fried sweet plantains, sour cream, feta cheese, iceberg lettuce and salsa criolla in a flour tortilla
- Inti Wrap 1/2 Wrap$5.75
Black bean miso hummus, avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese in a flour tortilla
- Nacho Poquito Wraps (2)$5.75
Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices, stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried
- La Comadre Catering$10.49
- Domino Catering$10.49
- Pork Belly Arepa Catering$10.49
Pollo A La Brasa
- Mix of Dark+ White$6.99
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
- Dark Meat$6.75
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
- White Meat$6.99
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
- Cilantro Mojo Chicken$6.49
Pulled, slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro)
- Tiritas De Pollo$8.99
Cassava breaded chicken strips, deep fried + tossed in our 6 spice seasoning. Served with Chicken + Whiskey BBQ and Mango-Guayaba BBQ sauce
- Paquete Total Catering$19.99
Sides
- Carribean Coleslaw$3.25
Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing
- Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad$3.25
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, Tajín, cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Sweet Plantains$3.25
Deep fried, served with Chancaca (raw sugar cane syrup)
- Arroz Blanco$3.25
Steamed basmati rice
- Mixed Salad Greens$4.25
- Yuca Fries$4.25
Dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)
- Mac n' Queso$4.25
- Arroz Chaufa$4.25
Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon, sesame
- Peperonata Criolla$4.25
Fresh bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla
- Black Beans$4.25
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
- Guasacaca+ Chips$5.25
Fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and salt. Served with green plantain chips
- Arepitas$3.99
Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough
- Green Plantain Chips$2.99
Deep fried and dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)
- Wings de Pollo (dozen)$22.99
- Ensalada de Pollo$10.49