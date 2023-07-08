Chicken + Whiskey C+W - Clarendon

Sopa De Pollo Picante

$9.49

Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.

Borracho Wrap

$13.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.


Botellita

Bring C+W's Whiskey Bar experience into your home with these hand crafted batched cocktails featuring selections from our reserve stock of Whiskey's.
O.G. Old Fashioned Botellita

$24.00

Jim Beam Bourbon, lil' sugar, Angostura bitters, orange zest *Serves 4 cocktails* *Must Be 21 or Older to order* *Must have food item with Drink Order*

Strawberry Passion Old Fashioned Botellita

$24.00

Beer / Cocktails

C+W El Dorado CAN

$10.00
Tecate Lager

$6.50

Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV

Aslin Power Moves IPA (Tall Boy)

$12.50

Port City Optimal Wit

$8.00

Anxo Cidre Blanc

$10.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Exotic Pineapple

$8.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon Lime

$8.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango

$8.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry-Guava

$8.00

Pollo A La Brasa

Gluten free. South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with two sides.
1/4 Chicken Dark

$12.99

South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.

1/4 Chicken White

$13.49

South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.

1/2 Chicken Mix

$15.49

South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.

1/2 Chicken White

$16.49

South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.

1/2 Chicken Dark

$15.49

South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.

Whole Chicken

$27.99

South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.

Familia Pack

$52.99

2 South American rotisserie chickens brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with 4 large sides, 4 doughnut churros, and 4 sodas (coke or diet coke).

Acompañamientos

Arepitas

$4.25

Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough. Gluten friendly.

Arroz Blanco

$4.25

Steamed basmati rice. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.

Arroz Chaufa

$4.25

Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon and sesame seeds. Gluten friendly.

Arroz Congri

$4.25

Mix of steamed basmati rice, our house seasoned black beans and salsa criolla. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.

Black Beans

$4.25

Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, and sofrito (onions, red bell pepper and garlic leeks). Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.

Caribbean Cole Slaw

$4.25

Red cabbage, white cabbage, carrots and Caribbean pineapple dressing. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

$6.50

Pulled and slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro). Gluten friendly.

Green Plantain Chips

$2.00

House made dusted with Tajin. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.

Guasacaca + Chips

$5.99

Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with green plantain chips.

Mac N Cheese

$4.25
Nikkei Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Fresh cucumber, toasted peanuts, sesame seeds, red onion, cilantro, miso dressing

Peperonata Criolla

$4.25

Fresh bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla. Vegetarian.

Roasted Corn + Tomato

$4.25

Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, tajin and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.

Sweet Plantains

$4.25

Gluten free, vegetarian. Deep fried served with chancaca, raw sugar can syrup.

Yuca Fries

$4.25

Dusting of Tajin (chili, lime and salt seasoning). Vegetarian.

Sangüiches

La Comadre

$10.99

Arepa (deep fried corn flour dough), stuffed with pulled rotisserie chicken, smoked Gouda, Jalapenos and Fried Plantains.

Borracho Wrap

$13.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.

Pollo Frito

$14.49

Jalapeno Cheddar Roll, Cassava Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Aji Amarillo, Greek Yogurt Mustard, Bacon

Pollo A La Brasa Wrap

$12.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, sweet plantains, sour cream, Feta cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce, and salsa criolla.

Inti Wrap

$12.99

Flour tortilla, black bean miso hummus, fresh cut avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, fried sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese. VEGETARIAN

Nacho’s Poquito Wraps

$10.99

Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked Gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices. Stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried.

Domino

$10.99

Stewed black beans, feta cheese, sweet plantains, aji amarillo mayonnaise, jalapeños

Pork Belly

$11.99

Crispy chicharrones, smoked gouda, inti sauce, sweet plantain butter, pickled vegetables, cilantro

Salads

La Ensalada De Pollo Frito

$14.49

Seasonal fresh lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, fresh corn kernels, cherry tomatoes, bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried yuca croutons, fresh cilantro and creamy zesty avocado vinaigrette

Otros

Tiritas de Pollo

$12.49

Breaded chicken strips lightly fried and tossed in our 6-spice seasoning.

Sopa De Pollo Picante

$9.49

Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.

Mac 'n Queso Con Pollo

$13.99

Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce

Wings de Pollo

$12.99

5 crispy chicken wings with dry Tajin rub (chili, lime, salt seasoning) with your choice of Inti Picante or BBQ sauce. Served with Aji Amarillo dipping sauce, cilantro, and lime.

Doughnut Churros

$6.49

Cinnamon sugar dusting, chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

$5.49

Soaked fluffy cake, pineapple compote, whipped cream, toasted coconut

Beverages

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50Out of stock
Inka Kola

$2.75
Guarana

$3.00
Topo Chico

$3.00
Bottled Water

$2.00
Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.50
Pure Leaf Peach

$3.50