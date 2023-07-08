2x points now for loyalty members
Chicken + Whiskey C+W - Clarendon
Popular Items
Sopa De Pollo Picante
Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.
Borracho Wrap
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
Botellita
Beer / Cocktails
C+W El Dorado CAN
Tecate Lager
Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV
Aslin Power Moves IPA (Tall Boy)
Port City Optimal Wit
Anxo Cidre Blanc
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Exotic Pineapple
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon Lime
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry-Guava
Pollo A La Brasa
1/4 Chicken Dark
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/4 Chicken White
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/2 Chicken Mix
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/2 Chicken White
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
1/2 Chicken Dark
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Whole Chicken
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.
Familia Pack
2 South American rotisserie chickens brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with 4 large sides, 4 doughnut churros, and 4 sodas (coke or diet coke).
Acompañamientos
Arepitas
Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough. Gluten friendly.
Arroz Blanco
Steamed basmati rice. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
Arroz Chaufa
Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon and sesame seeds. Gluten friendly.
Arroz Congri
Mix of steamed basmati rice, our house seasoned black beans and salsa criolla. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
Black Beans
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, and sofrito (onions, red bell pepper and garlic leeks). Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
Caribbean Cole Slaw
Red cabbage, white cabbage, carrots and Caribbean pineapple dressing. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
Cilantro Mojo Chicken
Pulled and slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro). Gluten friendly.
Green Plantain Chips
House made dusted with Tajin. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
Guasacaca + Chips
Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with green plantain chips.
Mac N Cheese
Nikkei Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, toasted peanuts, sesame seeds, red onion, cilantro, miso dressing
Peperonata Criolla
Fresh bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla. Vegetarian.
Roasted Corn + Tomato
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, tajin and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
Sweet Plantains
Gluten free, vegetarian. Deep fried served with chancaca, raw sugar can syrup.
Yuca Fries
Dusting of Tajin (chili, lime and salt seasoning). Vegetarian.
Sangüiches
La Comadre
Arepa (deep fried corn flour dough), stuffed with pulled rotisserie chicken, smoked Gouda, Jalapenos and Fried Plantains.
Borracho Wrap
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
Pollo Frito
Jalapeno Cheddar Roll, Cassava Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Aji Amarillo, Greek Yogurt Mustard, Bacon
Pollo A La Brasa Wrap
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, sweet plantains, sour cream, Feta cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce, and salsa criolla.
Inti Wrap
Flour tortilla, black bean miso hummus, fresh cut avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, fried sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese. VEGETARIAN
Nacho’s Poquito Wraps
Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked Gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices. Stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried.
Domino
Stewed black beans, feta cheese, sweet plantains, aji amarillo mayonnaise, jalapeños
Pork Belly
Crispy chicharrones, smoked gouda, inti sauce, sweet plantain butter, pickled vegetables, cilantro
Salads
Otros
Tiritas de Pollo
Breaded chicken strips lightly fried and tossed in our 6-spice seasoning.
Sopa De Pollo Picante
Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.
Mac 'n Queso Con Pollo
Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce
Wings de Pollo
5 crispy chicken wings with dry Tajin rub (chili, lime, salt seasoning) with your choice of Inti Picante or BBQ sauce. Served with Aji Amarillo dipping sauce, cilantro, and lime.
Doughnut Churros
Cinnamon sugar dusting, chocolate sauce
Tres Leches
Soaked fluffy cake, pineapple compote, whipped cream, toasted coconut