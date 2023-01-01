Chicken & Co. 2261 Massachusetts Avenue
Appetizer
- Classic Thai wings(5)$7.95
Crispy-fried wings, served with Thai sweet sauce
- Sweet Chili wings (5) / Sweet & Spicy Wings / 3-flavored wings$9.95
Crispy-fried wings coated in our signature Sweet & Spicy sauce, topped with chunchy Chili Garlic
- Zaab wings (5)$9.95
Crispy-fried wings tossed in our homemade Chili Lime powder, served with a side of spicy mayo
- Truffle Fries$7.95
Crispy fries tossed in aromatic white truffle oil, topped with Parmesan cheese
- Curry Puff (2)$6.95
Flakey puff pastry filled with curried potatoes, carrots, and peas, served with sweet chili sauce
- Spring Rolls (5)$6.95
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with mixed veggies, served with sweet dipping sauce.
- Chicken Bun (2)$8.95
Roasted chicken in a garlicky hoisin sauce with cucumber and scallion, tucked into a soft steamed bun with a touch of Sriracha.
- Crispy Chicken Skin$7.95
Crispy-fried chicken skin, seasoned with salt and garlic powder, serve with sweet sauce
- Duck wing (5)$10.95
Crispy-fried duck wings, served with Thai sweet sauce
- "Chicken & co" Party set (for 3 people)$16.95
Classic Thai wings (3), Sweet chili wings (3), Zaab wings (3), duck wings (3), Spring rolls (3), Crispy chicken skin, and truffle fries.
Salad
- Green Salad$5.95
Fresh mixed greens topped with sweet corn, cucumber, and grape tomatoes, drizzled with our signature dressing.
- Chicken Salad$8.95
Fresh mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, sweet corn, cucumber, and grape tomatoes, drizzled with our special dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$4.95
Chilled Japanese seaweed salad, topped with roasted sesame.
Noodles
- Chicken Noodle soup$14.95
Thai-style rice noodles in a savory chicken broth with chicken, bok choy and bean sprouts, topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
- Chicken Dry Noodles$14.95
Egg noodles and chicken with bok choy, bean sprouts topped with crispy chicken skin, cilantro, scallions, fried garlic, and a side of daikon soup
Rice
- Gai Tom (Classic chicken rice)$11.95
Poached boneless chicken over ginger rice, served with daikon soup and a side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and ginger dipping sauce (dark or white meat)
- Gai Tod (Crispy chicken rice)$12.95
Crispy-fried boneless chicken over ginger rice, served with daikon soup and a side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and sweet dipping sauce
- Gai Yang (Grilled chicken rice)$12.95
Grilled marinated boneless chicken over ginger rice, served with daikon soup and a side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and spicy tamarind dipping sauce
- Chicken Duo (Choose 2 styles of chicken)$13.95
Classic, Crispy or Grilled chicken over ginger rice, served with daikon soup and side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and assorted dipping sauce.
- Moo tod (Crispy pork over Rice)$13.95
Crispy-fried pork belly over ginger rice, served with daikon soup and a side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and spicy tamarind dipping sauce
- Ped Tod (Crispy duck over rice)$14.95
Crispy-fried duck over ginger rice, served with daikon soup and a side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and sweet dipping sauce
- "Chicken & co." Platter (for 3-4 people)$35.95
Everything over ginger rice (Classic chicken, crispy chicken, grilled chicken, crispy pork, crispy duck), served with daikon soup and a side of fresh cucumber, cilantro and assorted dipping sauce