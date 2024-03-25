Chicken in A Barrel- Lake Tahoe 3600 B Lake Tahoe Blvd
Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Lake Tahoe
Entrees
- #1 Chicken Plate$15.49
A juicy 1/4 piece of barrel-smoked chicken with a side of rice & chili beans.
- #2 Sampler Plate$23.29
Local favorite! a taste of all our smoked meats: chicken, beef, pork, and a baby back rib with a side of rice & chili beans.
- #3 Baby Back Rib Plate$21.59
Five tender barrel-smoked ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.
- #4 Chicken & Rib Plate$21.59
A juicy 1/4 piece chicken and 2 barrel-smoked baby back ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.
- #5 Beef Plate$21.59
Savory barrel-smoked pulled beef with a side of rice & chili beans.
- #6 Pork Plate$17.69
Barrel-smoked pulled pork with a side of rice & chili beans.
- #7 Chicken Plate for Two$24.89
Our chicken in a barrel plate with double the chicken and double the rice & one serving of chili beans.
- Brioche Sandwich w/fries$17.36
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.99
Our traditional burger grilled to perfection. All burgers are 1/3 lb and come with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Cheeseburger$10.89
Our hamburger topped with sharp American Cheese. All burgers are 1/3 lb and come with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Our classic cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon.
- Hawaiian Cheeseburger$11.99
Grilled pineapple, and teriyaki sauce on our cheeseburger.
Mexique
Sides
- 1 French Toast$3.69
- 1 Pancake$1.89
- 1 Sausage Patty$1.29
- 3 Eggs$3.99
- 3 Strips Bacon$3.99
- Brown Rice$3.59
- Brownie$4.49
- Chili Beans$4.29
- Chili Cheese Fries$12.59
Our famous season fries topped with our homemade chili and cheese
- Coleslaw$4.99
- Cornbread$4.29
- Grill the Cornbread
- French Fries$5.19
- Macaroni Salad$4.89
- Mochi$5.00
- Onion Rings$5.59
- Sub Fry$2.69
- Sub Onion Ring$2.89
- Sub Sweet fry$3.09
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.09
Ala Carte
- Quarter Chicken$9.59
Choose between white (Breast and Wing) or dark meat (Thigh and Drumstick)
- Half Chicken$14.99
For those that couldn't choose between white or dark meat
- Single Rib$3.99
A single rib for those that just want to try but don't want to commit
- Half Rack of Ribs$20.99
Seven juicy pork ribs that make you want to order the full rack
- Full Rack of Ribs$39.59
Fourteen of our barrel smoked pork ribs that can make a grown man cry
- Single Portion Pulled Pork$10.39
A third of a pound of our pulled pork
- Single Portion Pulled Beef$13.79
A third of a pound of our pulled beef
- Whole Chicken$28.99
Fancy Fries
Kids Menu
Specials
Salads
Merchandise
Breakfast
Happy Hour
Drinks
Drink
Beer
- 805$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Kona Longboard$6.00
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- 4Sons - HB Lager$7.00
- 4Sons - Surf City Pale Ale$7.00
- 4Sons - Hoppertunity$7.00
- Wild Thing$7.50
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$7.00
- Sam Adams Summer Ale$6.00
- Barrelhouse Big Sur$7.00
- Cali Squeeze$7.00
- Voo Doo Ranger Fruit Force$7.00
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Kona Seltzers$5.75
- Truly Seltzers$5.75
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Copa Chardonnay$7.00
- Copa Merlot$7.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Bucket Mimosa$49.00
- Bromosa$8.50
- Bucket Bromosa$45.00
- Happy Hour Domestic/Seltzer$3.00
- Happy Hour Craft/Import$4.00