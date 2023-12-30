2x points now for loyalty members
Chicken + Whiskey 14th Street
Popular Items
- Borracho Wrap - Rotisserie Chicken$14.25
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
- Whole Chicken$29.00
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 4 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken White$16.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Need Cutlery!
Botellita
Beer / Cocktails
- Allagash White$9.00
- Aslin Power Moves IPA (Tall Boy)$12.50
New England IPA / 5.5% ABV / DC
- C+W El Dorado CAN$10.00
American Lager / 4% ABV / DC
- Corona$8.00
- DC Brau Penn Quarter Porter$9.00
- Tecate Lager$7.00
Mexican Lager / 4.5% ABV / MEX
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Exotic Pineapple$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry-Guava$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon Lime$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango$8.00
Hard Seltzer / 4.7% ABV / WI
Pollo A La Brasa
- 1/4 Chicken Dark$13.25
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/4 Chicken White$13.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken Mix$15.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- 1/2 Chicken Dark$15.75
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
- Familia Pack$52.99
2 South American rotisserie chickens brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185° F. Served with 4 large sides, 4 doughnut churros, and 4 sodas (coke or diet coke).
Acompañamientos
- Arroz Blanco$4.25
Steamed basmati rice. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Arroz Chaufa$4.50
Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon and sesame seeds. Gluten friendly.
- Black Beans$4.50
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, and sofrito (onions, red bell pepper and garlic leeks). Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Caribbean Cole Slaw$4.50
Red cabbage, white cabbage, carrots and Caribbean pineapple dressing. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Cilantro Mojo Chicken$7.00
Pulled and slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro). Gluten friendly.
- Green Plantain Chips$2.00
House made dusted with Tajin. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Guasacaca + Chips$6.50
Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with green plantain chips.
- Mac N Cheese$4.50
Elbow noodles, creamy three-cheese blend sauce
- Roasted Corn + Tomato$4.50
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, tajin and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Gluten friendly. Vegetarian.
- Seasonal Vegetables$4.50
Fresh bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla. Vegetarian.
- Small Greens Salad$4.50
- Sweet Plantains$4.50
Gluten free, vegetarian. Deep fried served with chancaca, raw sugar can syrup.
- Yuca Fries$4.50
Dusting of Tajin (chili, lime and salt seasoning). Vegetarian.
Sangüiches
- Borracho Wrap - Carne Mechada$15.25
Braised beef, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
- Borracho Wrap - Rotisserie Chicken$14.25
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
- Carne Mechada Arepa$11.99
Braised beef, plantains, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo
- Domino$11.50
Stewed black beans, feta cheese, sweet plantains, aji amarillo mayonnaise, jalapeños
- Inti Wrap$13.75
Flour tortilla, black bean miso hummus, fresh cut avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, fried sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese. VEGETARIAN
- La Comadre$11.50
Arepa (deep fried corn flour dough), stuffed with pulled rotisserie chicken, smoked Gouda, Jalapenos and Fried Plantains.
- Nacho’s Poquito Wraps$11.50
Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked Gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices. Stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried.
- Pollo A La Brasa Wrap - Carne Mechada$14.75
Braised beef, flour tortilla, sweet plantains, sour cream, Feta cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce, and salsa criolla.
- Pollo A La Brasa Wrap - Rotisserie Chicken$13.75
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, sweet plantains, sour cream, Feta cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce, and salsa criolla.
- Pollo Frito$15.25
Jalapeno Cheddar Roll, Cassava Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Aji Amarillo, Greek Yogurt Mustard, Bacon
- Pork Belly$12.75
Crispy chicharrones, smoked gouda, inti sauce, sweet plantain butter, pickled vegetables, cilantro
Salads
Otros
- Carne Mechada Bowl$14.99
Braised beef, plantains, avocado, black beans, choice of arroz finished with ají amarillo sauce OR greens with avocado vinaigrette
- Mac 'n Queso Con Pollo$14.75
Elbow noodles, creamy three cheese blend sauce, pulled mojo chicken, crispy bacon, diced sweet plantains, shaved red onion, jalapeño sweet corn, finished with fresh cilantro and inti sauce
- Sopa De Pollo Picante$10.00
Gluten free. Chicken stock, pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, corn, and chopped cilantro.
- Tiritas de Pollo$13.25
Panko-breaded chicken strips lightly fried and tossed in our 6-spice seasoning.
- Wings de Pollo$13.75
5 crispy chicken wings with dry Tajin rub (chili, lime, salt seasoning) with your choice of Inti Picante or BBQ sauce. Served with Aji Amarillo dipping sauce, cilantro, and lime.
- Doughnut Churros$7.00
Cinnamon sugar dusting, chocolate sauce
- Tres Leches$5.75
Soaked fluffy cake, pineapple compote, whipped cream, toasted coconut