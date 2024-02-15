Welcome to Chicot Coffee. We are glad you found us.
Drinks
Hot Coffee Drinks
- Espresso 4.5 Oz$1.50
Single
- Macchiato$2.50
Single
- Cortado$2.75
Double
- Cappuccino$3.00
- Drip Coffee 12 Oz$2.50
- Latte 12 Oz$3.50
- Mocha 12 Oz$4.00
- Red Eye 12 Oz$3.25
- Americano 12 Oz$3.00
- Café Ole 12 Oz$3.50
- Drip Coffee Bottomless$6.00
- Hot Mint Mocha 12oz$4.00
- French Press For Two$8.00
- Mocha 16 Oz$4.50
- Drip Coffee 16 Oz$3.00
- Latte 16 Oz$4.00
- Espresso 16 Oz$2.00
Double
- Red Eye 16 Oz$3.75
- Americano 16 Oz$3.50
- Café Ole 16 Oz$4.00
- Hot Mint Mocha 16 Oz$5.00
Cold Coffee Drinks
House Specials
- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Iced Salted Caramel Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Iced Lavender Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Iced Gingerbread Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Iced Mint Mocha 16 Oz$4.50
- Valentine's Day Latte (14-Feb)$4.50
- Hot Honey Vanilla Latte 12 Oz$4.00
- Hot Salted Caramel Latte 12 Oz$4.00
- Hot Brown Sugar Latte 12 Oz$4.00
- Hot Lavender Latte 12 Oz$4.00
- Hot Gingerbread Latte 12 Oz$4.00
- Hot Mint Mocha 12oz$4.00
- Hot Honey Vanilla Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Hot Salted Caramel Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Hot Brown Sugar Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Hot Lavender Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Hot Gingerbread Latte 16 Oz$4.50
- Hot Mint Mocha 16 Oz$5.00
Teas
- Iced Chai Latte 16 Oz$3.50
- Iced Black Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Iced Oolong Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Iced Chamomile Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Hot Chai Latte 12 Oz$3.50
- Hot Black Tea 12 Oz$2.50
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea 12 Oz$2.50
- Hot Oolong Tea 12 Oz$2.50
- Hot Chamomile Tea 12 Oz$2.50
- Hot Chai Latte 16 Oz$4.00
- Hot Black Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Hot Oolong Tea 16 Oz$3.00
- Hot Chamomile Tea 16 Oz$3.00
Non-Coffee Drinks
- 16 Oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.00
- 16 Oz Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.00
- 12 Oz Steamer$1.75
Frothed milk
- 16 Oz Steamer$2.25
Frothed milk
- 16 Oz Italian Soda$3.50
- Kombucha$3.50
Jasmine rose, peach, blackberry grape, tropical
- Perfy$3.25
- Water$0.99
8 oz
- Pup Cup$0.50
- 12 Oz Hot Chocolate$2.25
- 16 Oz Hot Chocolate$2.75
- Sparkling Water$1.25
Food
Pastry & Bagels
- Chocolate Chunk Muffin$4.00
- Blueberry Crumb Muffin$4.00
Our best selling muffin, blueberries inside with a lovely crumble on top.
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.00
Banana bread with a drizzle of walnuts on top.
- Homemade Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Homemade cinnamon rolls. Made fresh weekly in Leland, MS. Soft, sweet, and delicious.
- Bagel$3.50
- Gluten Free Bagel$4.00
- Apple Cinnamon Pecan$4.00
From Aspire bakeries this combo of apples, pecans, and topped with praline pecans does not contain any high fructose corn syrup.
- Mixed Berry$4.00
A scrumptious mixture of: cranberries, blueberries, and apples.
- Homemade Cinnamon Roll Pan$36.00
Breakfast Paninis
Lunch/Dinner Paninis
Desserts
- Pie Slice of the Day$2.00
- Death By Chocolate Cookie$3.00
- Cookies And Cream Cookie$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
- Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
- Sugar Free Death By Chocolate Cookie$3.00
- Gluten Free Death By Chocolate Cookie$3.00
- Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Gluten Free Cookies And Cream Cookie$3.00
- Macaroon (assorted flavors)$1.10
- Peanut Butter Dessert Bar$1.10
- Dessert Bar Cubes$0.75
Locally Baked Goods
You Pick Two
