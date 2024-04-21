CHI FAN 1401 W 14 MILE ROAD
Sides
- Age Gyoza (6pc)$6.25
Crispy fried dumplings with tender pork and vegetable filling. Served with dipping sauce
- Crab Rangoons (4pc)$4.95
Crab and cream cheese in a crispy wonton wrapper. Served with tangy mandarin sauce
- Takoyaki (5pc)$6.95
Octopus balls, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Topped with a drizzle of savory sauce and bonito flakes
- Popcorn Chicken$6.25
Bite-sized crispy homemade chicken pieces coated in our house special five spice seasoning
- Harumaki (4pc) (v)$3.95
Crispy spring rolls filled with a savory mix of vegetables
- Seaweed Salad (v)$4.95
Fresh seaweed tossed in a sesame-infused dressing. Crisp, light, and full of ocean flavor
- Kani Salad$5.95
Imitation crab, cucumber, and lettuce tossed in a creamy dressing
- White Rice (v)(gf)(pt)$2.95
- Caesar (gf)$7.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy caesar dressing with chicken
- Southwest Chipotle (gf)$7.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla chips, corn, and cheddar cheese tossed in chipotle ranch dressing with chicken
- Leafy Tofu (v)(gf)$6.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, red cabbage paired with tofu bites drizzled with olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt
Stir Fry
- Create Your Own Stir Fry (v)(gf)$8.95
Mix and Match your favorite proteins, veggies, and base to create your perfect inner CHI for the day!
- Pad Thai (gf)$9.95
Rice noodle stir-fry with scrambled eggs, red onions, beansprout, scallions , peanuts, and cilantro
- CHI FAN Noodles (v)$9.95
Egg noodles with choice of protein, beansprouts, red onions, broccoli, scallions, tossed in our house special sesame ginger garlic sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds
- Peanut Butter Noodles (v)$8.95
Yakisoba noodles tossed in traditional Chinese peanut butter soy sauce garnished with scallions and crushed peanuts
- Garlic Butter Noodles$9.95
Yakisoba noodles tossed with a garlic butter sauce, choice of protein, spinach, bok choy and red cabbage topped with cucumber, green onions and cilantro
- Spicy Gochujang Noodles (v)$9.95
Caramelized udon noodles tossed in a spicy Korean gochujang sauce with choice of protein, bok choy, bell peppers, and mushrooms topped with toasted sesame seeds, scallions and a drizzle of sesame oil
- Tangy Mandarin Chicken$12.95
White rice stir fried in a tangy mandarin sauce with popcorn chicken bites, cabbage, broccoli, and red onions topped with scallions
Ramen
- Create Your Own Ramen$8.95
Mix and Match your favorite proteins, veggies, and base to create your perfect inner CHI for the day!
- Classic Shoyu$12.95
A soy-based broth with chashu pork, bamboo slices, bean sprouts, egg, fish cake, nori, sesame seeds and scallions
- Creamy Tonkatsu$13.95
A rich and flavorful pork bone broth topped with chashu pork, bamboo slices, bean sprouts, egg, fish cake, nori, sesame seeds and scallions
- Miso$12.95
A hearty broth made with fermented soybean paste along with chicken, bamboo slices, bean sprouts, egg, fish cake, nori, sesame seeds and scallions
- Spicy Umami$13.95
A fiery broth seasoned with sesame and chili oil, served with beef, egg, mushroom, beansprouts, jalapenos, bok choy, nori, and sesame seeds
- Vegan (v)(gf)$10.95
A meatless option with vegan broth, tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, radish, beansprouts, bok choy, bamboo slices, nori, and sesame seeds
Poke Bowls
- Create Your Own Poke Bowl$8.95
Mix and Match your favorite proteins, veggies, and base to create your perfect inner CHI for the day!
- Honolulu Hawaiian$13.95
Ahi tuna, salmon, corn, edamame, avocado, seaweed salad, pineapples, and grape tomatoes on sushi rice
- Tropical Paradise$13.95
Ahi tuna, mangoes, avocado, pineapples, cucumbers, red onion, on sushi rice
- Aloha Shrimp Delight$12.95
Shrimp, pineapple, sweet corn, red cabbage, cucumber, and sesame seeds on sushi rice
- Zen Garden (v)$11.95
Tofu, spinach, sweet corn, radishes, edamame, beansprouts, bell peppers, cucumbers, and seaweed salad on sushi rice
- Spicy Salmon$13.95
Spicy salmon, spicy mayo, jalapeños, radishes, masago, cucumbers, and crispy fried shallots on sushi rice
- The Kabooom$12.95
Popcorn chicken, sriracha, spicy mayo, sweet corn, edamame, avocado, and jalapenos topped with crispy fried shallots on sushi rice