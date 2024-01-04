Chiggy's Gyros 165 West Northwest Highway
Gyros
- Gyro Sandwich$9.29
Served on pita with onion, tomato and cucumber sauce
- Gyro w/ French Fries$11.99
- Gyro Plate$14.19
Served open faced with extra meat and french fries
- Gyro Dinner$15.99
Served open faced with Greek salad and french fries
- Pork Shish Kabob Sandwich$9.29
Chunks of marinated pork tenderloin, broiled and served on pita with onion, tomato, lemon, spices and cucumber sauce
- Pork Shish Kabob w/ French Fries$11.99
- Combo Gyros & Shish Kabob$12.99
- Combo Gyros & Shish Kabob w/ Fries$14.99
Chicken Gyros
Beef & Sausage Sandwiches
Char-Broiled Burgers
- 1/4 Cheeseburger$7.49
1/4 lb. served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
- 1/4 Hamburger$6.99
1/4 lb. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
- 1/4 Patty Melt$8.29
1/4 lb. Served with grilled onions
- Super Burger$8.99
- Super Cheeseburger$9.59
1/2 lb. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
- Turkey Burger$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Veggie Burger$9.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
Char-Broiled Chicken
- Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.59
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Broiled Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.89
Served with lettuce and tomato
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$8.89
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- 3pcs Chicken Tenders$7.99
Served with honey mustard, ranch, bbq sauce or no sauce
- 3pcs Chk Tenders w/ Fries$10.49
- 5pcs Tenders$10.49
Served with honey mustard, ranch, bbq sauce or no sauce
- Buffalo Wings$12.49
With fries
- Greek Chicken Pita$8.89
Served with lettuce, tomato and cucumber sauce
- Chicken Wrap$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato and ranch
- Chicken Shish Kabob Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato and cucumber sauce on the side
Frankly Yours
Fresh Salads
- Greek Salad$9.49+
Onions, green peppers, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olives and Greek dressing
- Julienne Salad$9.49+
Julienne of ham, turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber and hard cooked egg
- Antipasto Salad$9.49+
Julienne of ham, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, tomato, cucumber, onions, peppers and Italian dressing
- Chicken Breast Salad$9.99+
Julienne of broiled breast of chicken, tomato, cucumber and hard cooked egg
- Chicken Gyros Salad$10.99+
Served with honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomato, egg and cucumber
- Tuna Salad$10.49+
- Dinner Salad$4.99+
Mixed greens, tomato and cucumber
- Gyros Salad$10.49+
- Greek Village Salad$13.49
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers. green peppers, feta cheese, olives, and Greek dressing
- Spinach Pie with Garnish$10.49
Deli Sandwiches
Submarines
Hot Sandwiches
- Pepper Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Pork Chop Sandwich$8.49
With lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Meatball Sandwich$8.99
- Corned Beef on Rye$9.59
w/ Mustard
- Reuben Sandwich$11.69
Served on grilled rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and corned beef
- Tuna Melt$9.49
- Grilled Cheese$5.49
- Grilled Cheese w/ Ham$7.49
- Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon$7.49
- Boneless Rib Sandwich$7.99
- Palatine Steak Sandwich$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, sweet peppers, tomato and provolone cheese stuffed in to a french roll
- Arlington Heights BBQ Sandwich$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and BBQ sauce stuffed in to a french roll
- Philly Steak Sandwich$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled onions, stuffed in to a french roll
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$14.99
Served with grilled onions and tomatoes
From the Sea
Dinners
- Half Slab BBQ Back Ribs$15.99
Served with salad or coleslaw, fried or baked potato and a pita bread
- Full Slab BBQ Back Ribs$21.99
Served with salad or coleslaw, fried or baked potato and a pita bread
- Combo Rib & Chicken$22.99
Half chicken and half slab of ribs. Served with salad or coleslaw, fried or baked potato and a pita bread
- Fried Perch$12.49
Served with salad or coleslaw, fried or baked potato and a pita bread
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp$14.99
6 pcs. Served with salad or coleslaw, fried or baked potato and a pita bread
- Half Rotisserie Chicken$11.99
- Whole Rotisserie Chicken$12.99
- Whole Rotisserie Chicken Dinner$15.99
Chiggy's Broasted Chicken Family Pack
- 8 Pieces of Chicken$24.99
Whole chicken, served with 2 coleslaws, 2 rolls and choice of two sides: french fries, Greek or baked potatoes
- 12 Pieces of Chicken$30.99
Served with 3 coleslaws, 3 rolls and choice of three sides: french fries, Greek or baked potatoes
- 16 Pieces of Chicken$35.99
Whole chicken, served with 4 coleslaws, 4 rolls and choice of four sides: french fries, Greek or baked potatoes
- 20 Pieces of Chicken$40.99
Served with 5 coleslaws, 5 rolls and choice of five sides: french fries, Greek or baked potatoes
Side Orders
- Small French Fries$3.39
- Large French Fries$4.99
- Cheese Fries$3.99
- Greek Oven Potatoes$3.69
- Baked Potato$3.59
- Onion Rings$4.49
- Fried Mushrooms$4.49
- Cup Homemade Soup$4.29
- Quart Homemade Soup$8.89
- Mac & Cheese Bites$6.49
- Cup Homemade Chili$6.39
- Quart Homemade Chili$9.89
- Pizza Puffs$4.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
6 pcs
- Tamale$3.49
- Small Homemade Slaw$0.75
- Meduim Homemade Slaw$1.25
- Large Homemade Slaw$3.99
- Coleslaw by the Pound$6.99
- Side French Bread$2.39
- Side Garlic Bread$2.79
- Side Pita Bread$1.99
- Side of Bacon$2.49
- Side of Feta$2.99
Everyday Specials
- BBQ Rib Tips$12.99
With fries and garlic bread
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$10.99
With garlic bread
- Super Cheeseburger DLX$11.99
- Broiled Chicken Sandwich DLX$11.99
- Corned Beef On Rye DLX$13.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese DLX$10.99
- Pork Chop Sandwich DLX$11.99
- Boneless Rib Sandwich DLX$10.99
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich DLX$11.99
- Greek Chicken on Pita DLX$11.99
- Meatball Sandwich DLX$11.99
- Reuben Sandwich DLX$13.99
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich DLX$11.99
- Tuna Melt DLX$11.99
- Perch Lunch$11.99