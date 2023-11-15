Chihuahua Brothers
Appetizers
- Nachos$6.00
Fresh crispy fried tortilla chips with a touch of sea salt with your choice of nacho cheese, guacamole or ceviche on the side.
- Mexican Popcorn$6.00
Fresh popped popcorn with tajine and parmesan cheese
- Empanadas$8.00
Delicious fried pastry filled with your choice of Chihuahua's own Santa de Rita (beef) or Spicy Chorizo
- Quinoa Salad$8.00
Quinoa, beans, corn, tomato and avocado in our house cilantro lime dressing
Tacos
Burgers n' Dogs
- Chihuahua Burgers$8.00
Seasoned beef sliders topped with ketchup, mustard, guacamole salsa and a jalapeno
- Sonoran Hot Dog$10.00
A stadium style hot dog with a slice of bacon topped with pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salsa, mayo, ketchup and mustard toppe d with jalapeño slices
- Gringo Dog$5.00
American style Hot Dog with ketchup, mustard and onion
Wraps n' Quesadillas
- Burrito$14.00
A true classic! Your choice of protein with grilled potatoes, peppers and onions, refried beans, cheese and scallions rolled in a warm tortilla
- Tamalarito$14.00
Our artistic blend of a tamale and a burrito! A warm tortilla filled with corn mesa, black beans, elote, seasoned chicken and cheese.
- Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled tortilla filled with your choice of meat, peppers and onions and cheese.
- Piksa$15.00
A true Mexican pizza! Refried beans, taco meat and cheese between 2 crispy corn tortillas topped with our sauce, olives, jalapeños......more taco meat and cheese!