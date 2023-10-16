Skip to Main content
LOS TACOS
LAS QUESADILLAS
LAS COSTRAS
LOS SIDES
LOS DRINKS
EL DESSERT
LOS TACOS
CARNE ASADA TACO
$2.95
PASTOR TACO
$2.75
POLLO TACO
$2.75
SUADERO TACO
$2.95
CAMPECHANO TACO
$2.95
BARBACOA TACO
$2.95
HONGOS TACO
$2.75
LAS QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
$5.25
PASTOR QUESADILLA
$5.25
POLLO QUESADILLA
$5.25
BARBACOA QUESADILLA
$5.25
SUADERO QUESADILLA
$5.25
CAMPECHANA QUESADILLA
$5.25
HONGOS QUESADILLA
$4.95
LAS COSTRAS
CARNE ASADA COSTRA
$6.25
PASTOR COSTRA
$6.25
POLLO COSTRA
$6.25
BARBACOA COSTRA
$6.25
SUADERO COSTRA
$6.25
CAMPECHANA COSTRA
$6.25
HONGOS COSTRA
$6.25
LOS SIDES
CHIPS & SALSA
$3.75
LOS ELOTES
$5.50
LOS DRINKS
MEXICAN COKE
$3.95
WATER BOTTLE
$2.75
EL DESSERT
CHURRO EA
$1.95
CHURRO BITES (12 PC)
$5.95
CHURRO DOZEN (12 WHOLE CHURROS)
$9.95
CHURRO HALF DOZEN (6 WHOLE CHURROS)
$6.95
Chilangos Tacos RH Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 801-0477
4012 ROSS AVE, DALLAS, TX 75204
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
Order online
