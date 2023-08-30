Chilmoli Mexican Steakhouse
FOOD
For the Table
- Fresh Smoke Guacamole$14.00
Tomato, red onion, cilantro, and tortilla chips
- Queso Birria$22.00
Queso Oaxaca, homemade tortilla, micro cilantro, and birria beef
- Pork Asado Matones Beans Dip$17.00
Dairy. Ribetiada grill tostada, adobo pork tomato sauce, corn gorditas, micro cilantro, and roasted onion
- Chilmoli Corn Empanadas$20.00
Dairy. Aji amarillo, salsa Verde, Oaxaca cheese, and chimichurri
- Roasted Mexican Takis Esquites$16.00
Corn, Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, chili de arbol, spicy mayo, and spicy takis
- Grill Empalmes$20.00
Avocado tomatillo serrano sauce, pork chicharron prensado, asado beans, shredded beef, and salsa macha
Salads
- Grilled Beetroot$18.00
Dairy. Pistachio, baby arugula, sour milk chimichurri aioli, palanqueta peanut brittle, lemon oil vinaigrette, and chipotle aioli
- Green Regia Salad$16.00
Dairy. Crispy chicharron, cilantro, cherry tomato, green olives, avocado dressing, fetta cheese, and Oaxaca cheese
- Heirloom Tomato & Burrata$17.00
Dairy. Colorful tomato varieties, watermelon dressing, heart of palm mixed cress, shaved fennel, balsamic reduction, and watermelon
- Kale Salad$16.00
Manchego cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, roasted macadamia nut, rainbow quinoa, orange-white balsamic vinaigrette, and blood orange
From the Grill
- Chilmoli Churrasco$145.00
Serves four. Brazilian-style picanha steak, rib eye, achiote chicken, and lamb chops
- Prime Tomahawk$165.00
52 oz. Serves four
- Center Cut Prime Filet Mignon$48.00
8 oz
- Prime Rib Eye$45.00
14 oz
- Cowboy Prime Rib Eye$58.00
20 oz
- Prime Striploin Steak$48.00
16 oz
- Prime Porter House$72.00
20 oz
- Colorado Lamb Chops$49.00
16 oz
- Prime Picanha$45.00
10 oz
- Inside Skirt Steak$30.00
Salsas Chilmoli
Chilmoli Tacos
- Steak Gaonera Taco$23.00
Dairy. Salsa Verde, roasted leeks, and roasted green onion
- Pork Belly Taco$21.00
Salsa chili secos, yuzu avocado, and pickled red onion habanero
- Roasted Bone Marrow Rib Eye Taco$26.00
Roasted onion, chili piquin sauce, fried leeks, cilantro, and onion
- Octopus Tacos$22.00
Dairy. Guacamole, cilantro, salsa macha, and green onion
- Barbacoa Taco Ribetiado$22.00
Shredded beef, cilantro, onion, ribetiado, homemade tortilla, and salsa Verde
- Fajita Wagyu Matamoros$25.00
5 pieces. Avocado, queso fresco, and salsa cremosa piquin
- Picanha Volcano Taco$22.00
Beef picanha, Oaxaca cheese, fresh cilantro salad, and pickled jalapeños
Ceviches, Tiraditos
- Tuna Tiradito$26.00
Ahi-tuna, acevichada ponzu sauce, watermelon, cucumber, red onion, and tobiko
- Shrimp Cocktail Aguachile$22.00
Poached marinated shrimp, aguachile rojo, cilantro oil, avocado, and serrano
- Snapper Ceviche$24.00
Snapper, leche de tigre, sweet potato, red onion, crispy canchas, serrano, and cilantro oil
- Wagyu Beef Tiradito$28.00
Avocado, roasted onion, razurada piquin, and cucumber
- Octopus Green Aguachile$22.00
Fresh octopus, serrano sauce, garlic chips, red onion, avocado, and baby cucumber
- Chilmoli Oysters$28.00
Half dozen. Clamato sauce, acevichado lemongrass mignonette, tobiko, and micro cilantro
- Salmon Tiradito$23.00
Cucumber, red onion, avocado, Morita oil, ponzu, and leche de tigre
Sides
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Cotija cheese, cherry vinaigrette, and golden raisins
- Roasted Oyster Mushrooms$18.00
Dairy. Ponzu butter and horseradish aioli
- Poblano Mac & Cheese$18.00
Roasted poblano, chorizo crumble, and roasted onion
- Potato Three Ways$15.00
Dairy. Crispy potato, roasted fingerling, and green onion
- Grilled Napa Cabbage$15.00
Pistachio, piquin garlic aioli, Parmesan, cotija cheese, and quicos
- Truffle Fries$14.00
Dairy. Parmesan cheese and truffle oil
- Grill Broccolini, Grill Dashi Bock Choy$14.00
Dairy. Garlic olive oil, hibiscus sea salt, and chili powder
- Fried Cauliflower Steak$18.00
Piquin oliva limon and arbol chipotle aioli
Specialties
- Chilmoli Bone-In Al Carbon$38.00
Al carbon bone-in short rib, homemade tortillas, pickled habanero red onion, and crispy leeks
- Burger Wagyu$30.00
Bacon jam, garlic aioli, Oaxaca cheese, grilled avocado, pickled jalapeno, piquin mustard, and French fries
- Achiote Salmon$32.00
Dairy. Guajillo dashi-braised bok choy, ponzu butter, and snow peas
- Al Pastor Half Chicken$26.00
Dairy. Achiote-marinated, criolla salsa, spicy Peruvian potatoes, and cambray onion
- Sea Bass$40.00
Roasted corn esquites, piquin oliva limon, and fried kale
- Grilled Prawns$38.00
Ajillo sauce, roasted shishito peppers, and lemon chard
- Zarandeado Grilled Octopus$38.00
Piquin mustard sauce and roasted green onion
COCKTAILS
HOUSE COCKTAILS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
- 5TH AVE$10.00
- BATANGA$9.00
- CACHANCHARA$9.00
- CARAJILLO$13.00
- CYNAR JULEP$10.00
- EL DIABLO$10.00
- FRENCH 75$12.00
- MANHATTAN$10.00
- MARGARITA$11.00
- MEXICAN FIRING SQUAD$10.00
- MOSCOW MULE$10.00
- NEGRONI$12.00
- OLD FASHIONED$10.00
- PALOMA$12.00
- PISCO SOUR$10.00
- SAZERAC$12.00
- SONORA$9.00
- SOUTHSIDE$9.00
- TEQUILA SUNRISE$9.00
- VAMPIRO$12.00
BEER & WINE
BY THE GLASS
BOTTLE
- QUILT$60.00
- AUSTIN HOPE PASO ROBLES$90.00
- CASA MADERO RESERVA$120.00
- CAYMUS NAPA$210.00
- PAPILLON$225.00
- HONG BARTOLUCCI$240.00
- RESONANCE$60.00
- SLANDER$135.00
- SCIELO MX$60.00
- EL ENEMIGO$45.00
- CATENA SAN CARLOS$45.00
- MONTE XANC$160.00
- LES CADRANS DE LASSEGUE$60.00
- SCIELO BLEND$62.00
- MACHETE$150.00
- HONG$45.00
- MONTE X ANIC CALIXA$48.00
- MANNEQUIN$120.00
- MONTE XANIC$50.00
BEER
LIQUOR
AGAVE
- REJON BLANCO$7.00
- REJON REPOSADO$8.00
- TIERRA NOBLE BLANCO$8.00
- TIERRA NOBLE REPOSADO$9.00
- TIERRA NOBLE ANEJO$10.00
- TIERRA NOBLE CRISTALINO$12.00
- LALO$9.00
- TAPATIO BLANCO$8.00
- FORTALEZA BLANCO$10.00
- ARETTE GRAN CLASE$40.00
- FUENTESCA BLANCO 2018$30.00
- CHINACO$9.00
- SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO$11.00
- SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO$12.00
- MAESTRO DOBEL$11.00
- TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO$11.00
- TEQUILA OCHO ANEJO$15.00
- CIMARRON BLANCO$7.00
- CIMARRON REPOSADO$8.00
- DON JULIO BLANCO$10.00
- DON JULIO REPOSADO$12.00
- DON JULIO 70$15.00
- FORTALEZA BLANCO$11.00
- CASCAHUIN TAHONA BLANCO$20.00
- BALANCAN
- YOOWE$13.00
- RANCHO TEPUA$12.00