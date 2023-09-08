CAFE BEVERAGES

COFFEE

HOUSE DRIP COFFEE

$3.75+

LATTE

$5.25+

CHAI LATTE

$5.50+

XXX COLDBREW

$5.00+

MOCHA

$6.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.75+

AMERICANO

$4.25+

CUSTOM TEA LATTE

$4.50

LONDON FOG

$4.50

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00+

GREAT WHITE

$4.50

CAPPUCCCINO

$4.50

CORTADO

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$3.25

SPICED COLDBREW

$5.00+

V60 POUROVER 12OZ

$5.00

CHEMEX 16OZ

$6.50

MACCHIATO

$4.25

ESPRESSO TONIC

$5.50

12OZ ICED TONIC WATER WITH ESPRESSO OVER IT.

DRIP REFILL

$1.00

JUICE

SURVIVAL OF THE BEETZ

$8.75

Beet, pineapple, apple, carrot

HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN

$8.75

Apple, beet lemon, lime, ginger, carrot

MODERN KICKS

$8.75

Pineapple, kale, apple, lime, ginger

EVERLONG

$8.25

Orange, apple, ginger, lemon

SWEET LEAF

$9.25

Parsley, mint, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon, apple

VIPER ROOM

$8.75

Jalapeno, pineapple, lime, cilantro, ginger, apple, cucumber

MINT CONDITION

$8.75

Grapefruit, apple, celery, mint

BEETSIE BOYS

$8.75

Grapefruit, beet, ginger, orange, apple

WELLNESS TODDY

$5.00

Lemon, honey, cayenne, ginger, hot water

WELLNESS SHOT

$4.00

Lemon, ginger, cayenne

JUST CARROT

$6.25

JUST CARROT GINGER

$6.25

JUST APPLE

$6.25

JUST ORANGE

$6.25

JUST GRAPEFRUIT

$6.25

JUST CELERY

$6.25

TEA

HOUSE ICED TEA

$3.25

Choice of black, herbal, or cascara iced tea

CUSTOM ICED TEA

$4.00

Choice of any of our teas from Flying Bird Botanicals over ice by the cup

HOT TEA

$5.00

Your choice of a Flying Bird Botanicals tea served in a teapot

SODA // ETC

LEMONADE

$4.50

JARRITOS

$3.50

WATERMELON MINT LEMONADE

$5.50

REDBULL

$4.00

CANE SUGAR COKE

$3.50

MINERAGUA// TOPO

$3.50

KOMBUCHA TAP

$6.00

BREAKFAST

TACOS // BURRITOS

KID TACO

$1.50

DIAMOND SEA BURRITO

$10.99

Seared avocado, roasted potatoes, pico de gallo, black beans, cashew chz, pickled onions, chipotle crema, and cilantro

INCINERATE BURRITO

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, pork bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro

GREEN LIGHT

$5.55

Tofu scramble, adzuki strips, avocado, cashew chz, basil pesto, chipotle crema, and micro greens

DIRTY BOOTS

$5.55

Seared avocado, roasted potatoes, pico de gallo, black beans, cashew chz, pickled onions, chipotle crema, and cilantro

KOOL THING STREET

$5.55

Black beans, caramelized onions, tempeh fauxrizo, tofu queso fresco, mixed greens, avocado crema, and cilantro

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$5.55

Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, goat cheese, basil pesto, cashew crema, and mixed greens

TEENAGE RIOT

$5.55

Scrambled eggs, tempeh fauxrizo, caramelized onions, cheddar jack, avocado crema, and cilantro

DISAPPEARER

$5.25

Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro

BECUZ

$5.55

Scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro

BACK TO PRIMITIVE

$5.25

Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro

BOWLS // PLATES

DAYDREAM NATION

$13.99

Tofu Scramble, black beans, roasted potatoes, avocado, and adzuki strips served on greens, topped with chipotle crema, cilantro, and tofu queso fresco

MADE IN THE USA

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, and roasted potatoes, topped with cheddar jack, cilantro, and chipotle crema

TWINSTER'S VEGAN PLATE

$15.00

Tofu scramble, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, adzuki strips, avocado, and pico de gallo served over greens with fresh fruit, toast, cashew spread, and jam

KELLY'S BLUE PLATE SPECIAL

$13.00

Two eggs "almost" any style, pork bacon, side of fresh fruit and toast with butter and jam

TOAST // GRANOLA

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.50

Smashed avocado, pico de gallo, micro greens, spicy carrot crema, and tofu queso fresco

CARROT LOX TOAST

$9.99

Cashew spread, smoked carrot lox, pickled red onions, and capers

THE VELVET NICO

$9.50

Almond butter, sliced bananas, honey drizzle, topped with coconut and granola crumble

TULSA TIME

$11.50

Basil pesto, mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, and micro greens with choice of goat cheese or tofu feta

OG TOAST

$4.00

Our housemade toast, sourdough or gluten-free (+$1.50), served with butter and housemade jam. Option for cashew spread (+$1)

GRANOLA

$6.50

Housemade gluten-free granola with seasonal fruit and choice of milk

FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT

$7.50

Seasonal fruit, housemade gluten-free granola with your choice of Greek or Cashew yogurt

SIDES

SEASONAL FRUIT CUP

$5.50

ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

Choice of dipping sauce

TWO SLICES OF BACON

$3.50

TWO SLICES OF ADZUKI

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

PEPPERS & ONIONS

$2.00

TEMPEH FAUXRIZO

$2.00

TWO EGGS

$3.00

ONE EGG

$1.50

ONE SLICE OF BACON

$1.50

ONE SLICE OF ADZUKI

$2.00

EXTRA CORN TORTILLA

$0.50

SIDE OF SALSA

$0.50

LUNCH // DINNER

SANDWICHES // WRAPS

THE CAMARO

$13.00

Tofu slathered in espresso bbq sauce, carrot cabbage slaw, Seikel's spicy mustard, and house made made pickles

MONSIEUR FROMAGE

$14.00

Sharp cheddar, local cheese curds, and chipotle crema with a choice of pork bacon or adzuki strips

SMOKE & MIRRORS

$14.00

Adzuki strips, smoky hummus, avocado, tomato, house pickles, mixed greens, chipotle crema, and micro greens

AVOCADO BLT

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, and veganaise with a choice of pork bacon or adsuki strips

BEETNIK BURGER

$16.00

Housemade garden veggie patty and grilled onions, mixed greens, housemade pickles, micro greens, tomato, avocado, and veganaise on a house made bun with a choice of cheddar cheese or cashew chz

BLUEBIRD

$14.50

Roasted chicken seared with cheese curds, pickled blueberry smash, mayo, and pork bacon

FIREBIRD

$14.50

Roasted chicken, sriracha aioli, pepper jelly, mixed greens, tomato, and housemade pickles

L.A. CLUB SCENE

$14.00

Double pork bacon, sliced cheddar, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, micro greens, and veganaise topped with a fried egg

SUPER VEGGIE WRAP

$13.00

Portabello mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and ginger with mixed greens, chipotle crema, cilantro with a choice of cheese curds or cashew chz. As a wrap or quesadilla

GRILLED BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with white rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cashew sour cream, and mixed greens with a choice of cheddar cheese or cashew chz. Make it wet for $2: Burrito topped with vegan queso, avocado crema, tofu queso fresco, pickled onions, and cilantro.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WRAP

$13.00

Our famous baked cauliflower tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with mixed greens and tomatoes

BOURBON ST. BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

Apple brandy bbq'd jackfruit and carrot cabbage slaw smothered in our espresso bbq sauce on a housemade bun

ROCKN ROMA

$12.00

SALADS // SOUP // CHILI PIE

LILY'S SPECIAL SALAD

$14.25

Kale, shredded carrots, cabbage, and beets tossed in a sweet sriracha vinaigrette topped with hummus, cashew chz, sliced tomatoes, avocado, adzuki, and sunflower seeds

CARROT LOX PESTO SALAD

$13.00

Kale, cashew pesto dressing, roasted tomatoes, smoked carrot lox, avocado, pickled onions, and croutons

NEW DUTCH FARMER SALAD

$13.00

Kale, maple balsalmic dressing, adzuki, dried cranberries, carrots, beets, goat cheese, and micro greens topped with granola

CHARLIZE SUMMER SALAD

Spring mix, housemade Summer vinaigrette, carrots, beets, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, strawberries, microgreens, and croutons

FRITO CHILI PIE

$6.00+

Vegan three beam chili on fritos with pico de gallo and chipotle crema with a choice of cheddar cheese or cashew chz. Add avocado: $1.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

Cup of our soup of the day

STARTERS // SIDES

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$8.00+

Our famous baked cauliflower tossed in your choice of either spicy buffalo or espresso bbq sauce

CHIPS AND DIPS

$3.50

Corn tortilla chips with choice of vegan queso, salsa, or guac

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

With a choice of your favorite crema for $0.50

SEASONAL FRUIT CUP

$5.50

CUP CARROTS AND HUMMUS

$3.50

Rainbow carrots and our housemade hummus

BOWL CARROTS AND HUMMUS

$5.00

Rainbow carrots and our housemade hummus

SIDE OF CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.00

SIDE OF CREMA

SIDE OF SALSA

$0.50

PITA AND HUMMUS

$4.00

JACK ATTACK QUESADILLA

$14.00

Apple brandy bbq'd jackfruit, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, and avocado with a choice of cheddar jack or cashew chz

BOWLS

POWER BOWL

$13.00

Cilantro-lime brown rice, seasoned black beans, kale, cilantro, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and microgreens with either cheddar jack or tofu queso fresco and your choice of sauce: Chipotle crema, Avocado crema, or Carrot Habanero aioli

TIGER BOWL

$13.00

Choice of chicken or tofu with brown rice, kale, carrot cabbage slaw, cilantro, and cashews topped with Thai green curry sauce

DRAGON BOWL

$14.00

Tamari-agave glazed mushrooms with brown rice, kale, carrot beet cabbage slaw, and cashews topped with Orange Gochujang Crema

GOAT BOWL

$13.00

Chicken, kale, roasted potatoes, goat cheese, and micro greens topped with basil pesto dressing

OX BOWL

$13.00

Choice of buffalo chicken or cauliflower with brown rice, kale, carrot cabbage slaw, and cilantro topped with cilantro chipotle ranch dressing

BAKERY

PASTRIES

MUFFIN

$4.00

DONUT

$3.00

FROSTED SANDWICH COOKIE

$4.00

HAND PIE

$4.00

MINI LOAF

$4.00

LOAF SLICE

$4.00

DAY OLD BAKED GOOD

$1.00

SCONE

$4.50

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00

GF CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BAR

$5.00

MISC BAR

$3.00

BROWNIE

$3.50

MISC COOKIE

$3.50

GF ALMOND NO-BAKE COOKIE

$5.00

GF BLUEBERRY BANANA OATMEAL COOKIE

$4.00

DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE CHIP MARSHMALLOW COOKIE

$3.50

GF CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.50

DESSERTS

BUNDT CAKE SLICE

$5.00

LAYER CAKE SLICE

$5.00

CUPCAKE

$4.00

MINI BUNDT CAKE

$4.00

TART SLICE

$5.00

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

VEGAN MOUSSE

$5.00

BREAD WHOLE LOAVES

SOURDOUGH LOAF

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE LOAF

$15.00

LIQUOR // COCKTAILS

SHOTS

WELL WHISKEY

$8.00

WELL VODKA

$8.00

WELL TEQUILA

$8.00

WELL RUM

$8.00

COCKTAILS // ETC

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

ROMAN HOLIDAY

$13.00

TOM COLLINS

$10.00

DRAFT BEER

TAP 1 EMPTY

TAP 2 PRAIRIE WATERMELON GIRLFRIEND 12OZ

$7.00

TAP 3 PLANETARY CHERRY NEFF 12OZ

$7.00

TAP 5 SOLERA TULSA TIME 16OZ

$7.00

RETAIL // BEANS

CLOTHING

BACKWARDS LOGO CREAM

$25.00

BACKWARDS LOGO GREEN

$25.00

BLACK BUTTON UP SHIRT

$35.00

BLACK LOGO TEE

$25.00

CHIMERA SWEATER

$40.00

CREAM LOGO TEE

$25.00

HAT BLACK

$19.00

HAT BLUE

$19.00

HAT YELLOW

$19.00

RED CAP BLACK BUTTON

$35.00

BEANS

LIONESS BEANS

$16.00