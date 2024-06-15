Chimi's Cherry St. 1304 East 15th Street
Featured Items
- White Queso (GF)
This is a delicious and flavorful blend of white cheeses, spices, jalapeño and green chiles.
- 2 Enchiladas$11.99
- Chimichangas
An enormous 12" flour tortilla stuffed full of cheese and your choice of filling. This magnifico creation is then fried and crispy, topped with your choice of queso. Sour cream upon request.
Main Menu
Starters
- Chimi's Original Queso
A Chimi's specialty. You MUST try this delicious blend of perfectly melted smoked cheeses with a hint of bacon.
- Guacamole
Our famous guacamole is made in-house daily, with only the freshest tomatoes, limes, onions and cilantro mixed with the ripest avocados.
- Shrimp Ceviche (GF)
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixed with pico de gallo. Topped with avocado. The perfect garnish to your chips!$12.99
- Nachos
An enormous pile of fresh tortilla chips heaped with mixed cheeses, refried beans and our signature white queso. Served with a side of gucamole and sour cream. Bring some amigos for this one!
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (GF)
A big margarita glass filled with fresh shrimp served in a zesty tomato sauce, pico de gallo and lime juice. Topped off with fresh avocado.$14.99
- Quesadillas
A huge grilled flour tortilla bursting with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and our house-made guacamole
Soup & Salad
- Avocado Salad (GF)
A giant bowl filled with fresh mixed greens and topped with an entire sliced avocado, red onions, tomatoes and everyone's favorite - BACON!$10.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
- Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled to the brim with fresh mixed greens and topped with your choice of black beans or refried beans, tomatoes, cheese, gucamole and sour cream.
- Southwest Chicken Salad
Enjoy diced grilled chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, along with tomatoes, cheese, olives, chives, tortilla strips, and caramelized walnuts. Delicioso!$11.99
- Baja Shrimp Salad
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.$12.99
- Chimi's Bowl Dinner$10.99
Traditional Favorites
- Chimi's Fajitas - Single
A true Chimi's favorite, these fajitas are served on a SIZZLING skillet over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Flour tortillas, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese all served on the side to give you the opportunity to create your own masterpiece for your mouth.
- Chimi's Fajitas - Double
- Flautas (2)
Shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas, fried and topped with our fresh guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.$10.99
- Tamales (2)
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!$13.99
- Chile Relleno
Chimi's battered pepper, stuffed with your choice of filling and then topped with one of our delicious homemade sauces.
- Tostada
Even though this is a lighter option, the crisp corn tortilla topped with mixed cheeses, lettuce tomato and your choice of black or refried beans is not light in flavor!
- Guacamole Tostada$10.99
- Tamale Pie
Our unique and famous tamale pie is a cripy flour tortilla bowl filled with a fresh tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original Queso, and mixed cheeses, all baked to perfection.$12.99