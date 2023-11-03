China Family Restaurant - Highland 6801 Airport Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetizers
Soups
Side Order
- third party tip 第三方平台小费
- Extra Steamed Rice 白饭$2.00
- Extra Fried Rice 炒饭$2.99
- Extra Chips 面干$1.00
- Steamed Broccoli 芥兰$2.00
- Chili Oil 辣油$1.00
- Dumpling Sauce 水饺酱$1.00
- Small Sweet & Sour Sauce 甜酸酱$1.00
Small
- 16oz Sweet & Sour Sauce 甜酸酱大$5.00
16 oz
- 16oz White Sauce 白汁$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
- 16oz Brown Sauce 黑汁$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
- 16oz Kung Pao Sauce 宫保$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
- 16oz Garlic Sauce 鱼香$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
Rice & Noodles
- R1 Combination Fried Rice 本楼炒饭$15.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrot, pea, egg
- R2 Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭$12.99
- R3 Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭$14.99
- R4 Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$15.99
- R5 Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭$12.99
- R6 Vegetable Fried Rice 素炒饭$12.99
Snow pea, broccoli, carrot, pea, egg
- R7 Combination Lo Mein 本楼捞面$15.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrot, cabbage
- R8 Chicken Lo Mein 鸡肉捞面$12.99
- R9 Beef Lo Mein 牛肉捞面$14.99
- R10 Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面$15.99
- R11 Pork Lo Mein 猪肉捞面$12.99
- R12 Vegetable Lo Mein 素捞面$12.99
Snow pea, broccoli, carrot, cabbage
- R13 Sichuan Dandan Noodle 四川担担面$13.99
- R14 Singapore Rice Noodle 星洲米粉$15.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrot, cabbage, egg, curry flavor
Foodie Chef's Specialties
- F1 Griddle Cooked Cabbage 干锅包菜$14.99
- F2 Griddle Cooked Cauliflower 干锅花菜$15.99
- F3 Griddle Cooked Chicken 干锅鸡$18.99
- F4 Griddle Cooked Beef 干锅牛$21.99
- F5 Griddle Cooked Lamb 干锅羊$22.99
- F6 Griddle Cooked Pork Ribs 干锅排骨$21.99
- F7 Griddle Cooked Pork Intestines 干锅肥肠$21.99
- F8 Griddle Cooked Shrimp 干锅虾$23.99
- F9 Chongqing Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡$18.99
- F10 Dry Stir Chicken 干煸土鸡$17.99
- F11 Mapo Tofu with Meat 麻婆豆腐有肉$14.99
- F12 Sichuan Braised Pork Belly 四川红烧肉$19.99
- F13 Double Cooked Pork Belly 四川回锅肉$16.99
- F14 Pork with Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝$14.99
- F15 Shredded Pork with Bamboo 香笋肉丝$14.99
- F16 Shredded Pork with Bean Curd 香干肉丝$14.99
- F17 Eggplant with Minced Beef 肉末茄子$14.99
- F18 Dry Fried Pork Intestines with Hot Chili 干煸肥肠$19.99
- F19 Salt Pepper Pork Ribs 椒盐排骨$20.99
- F20 Beef in Chili Oil 水煮牛肉$19.99
- F21 Cumin Beef 孜然牛$19.99
- F22 Sichuan Sizzling Beef on Iron Plate 铁板牛肉$20.99
- F23 Sichuan Lamb on Iron Plate 四川烤羊$21.99
- F24 Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾$23.99
- F25 Fish Fillet in Chili Oil 水煮鱼片$19.99
- F26 Fish Fillet in Special Oil 跳水鱼$18.99
- F27 Fish Fillet with Pickled Mustard 酸菜鱼$18.99
- F28 Fish Fillet with Diced Chinese Peppers 藤椒鱼片$21.99
Chicken
- C1 General Tso' S Chicken 左宗鸡$14.99
- C2 Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡$14.99
- C3 Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡$14.99
- C4 Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡$14.99
- C5 Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡$14.99
Chicken, broccoli, carrot, brown sauce
- C6 Sichuan Chicken 四川鸡$14.99
Chicken, celery, carrot, bamboo shoots, Sichuan flavor
- C7 Hunan Chicken 湖南鸡$14.99
Chicken, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, jalapeño, Hunan flavor
- C8 Chicken with Mixed Vegetables 素菜鸡$14.99
Chicken, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snow pea, white sauce
- C9 Chicken with Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡$14.99
Chicken, broccoli, bell pepper, garlic sauce
- C10 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡$14.99
Chicken, celery, carrot, Kung Pao sauce
Beef
- B1 Beef with Broccoli 芥兰牛$15.99
Beef, Broccoli, Carrot, Brown sauce
- B2 Sichuan Beef 四川牛$15.99
Beef, celery, carrot, bamboo shoots, Sichuan flavor
- B3 Hunan Beef 湖南牛$15.99
Beef, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, jalapeño, Hunan flavor
- B4 Beef with Mixed Vegetables 素菜牛$15.99
Beef, Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Cabbage, Brown sauce
- B5 Beef with Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛$15.99
Beef, broccoli, bell pepper, garlic sauce
- B6 Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛$15.99
Beef, celery, carrot, Kung Pao sauce
- B7 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛$15.99
Beef, onion, Mongolian flavor
Shrimp
- S1 Shrimp with Broccoli 芥兰虾$15.99
Shrimp, broccoli, carrot, brown sauce
- S2 Hunan Shrimp 湖南虾$15.99
Shrimp, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, jalapeño, Hunan flavor
- S3 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables 素菜虾$15.99
Shrimp, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, white sauce
- S4 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾$15.99
Shrimp, broccoli, bell pepper, garlic sauce
- S5 Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾$15.99
Celery, carrot, Kung Pao sauce
Combo
Vegetable
- V1 Dry Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆$15.99
- V2 Eggplant with Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子$14.99
- V3 Vegetable Delight 素菜什锦$14.99
Broccoli, snow pea, mushroom, snow pea, cabbage, carrot
- V4 Dry Fried Eggplant with Green Beans 茄角之恋$14.99
- V5 Tofu with Vegetables 家常豆腐$14.99
Tofu, onion, jalapeño, carrot
- V6 Garlic Baby Bok Choy 蒜蓉菜心$14.99
- V7 Vinegar Leavened Cabbage 醋溜白菜$14.99
- V8 Shredded Potato with Green Pepper 青椒土豆丝$14.99
- V9 Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes 西红柿炒鸡蛋$14.99
- V10 Mapo Tofu Vegetarian 麻婆豆腐 素$14.99
Beverage
Beverage
Sake
Wine
