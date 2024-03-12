CHINATOWN INN
Full Menu
Appetizers
- A1. Cold Chinese Egg Noodles$6.00
- A2. Cold Spring Lettuce Wrap$8.00
- A3. Steamed Handroll Dumplings$7.75
6 pieces
- A3. Pan-Fried Handroll Dumplings$7.75
6 pieces
- A4. Crispy Chinatown Egg Rolls$3.00
- A5. Barbecued Spare Ribs(S)$7.50
- A5. Barbecued Spare Ribs(L)$14.00
- A6. Scallion Pancakes$6.00
- A7. Crab Rangoons$6.50
6 pieces
- A8. Glazed and Marinated Chicken Wings$8.00
6 pieces
- A9. Chicken Teriyaki$7.50
- A10. Beef Teriyaki$9.00
4 pieces
- A11. Coconut Jumbo Shrimp$8.00
4 pieces
- A12. Chinatown Pu Pu Platter$18.50
Min 2 people. Barbecued ribs, chicken teriyaki, crab rangoons, glazed chicken wings, beef teriyaki and your choice of egg roll, served with flaming mini hibaki burner
- A13. Fantail Shrimp$7.00
4 pieces
- A14. Chicken Fingers$6.00
- A15. Sliced Barbecued Pork$7.00
Soup
- S1. Hot & Sour(S)$3.00
- S1. Hot & Sour(M)$4.50
- S1. Hot & Sour(L)$6.00
- S2. Egg Flower(S)$3.00
- S2. Egg Flower(M)$4.50
- S2. Egg Flower(L)$6.00
- S3. Wonton Soup(S)$3.00
- S3. Wonton Soup(M)$4.50
- S3. Wonton Soup (L)$6.00
- S4. Mixed Veg Soup$7.50
Large. For two
- S5. Special Wonton$9.00
Large. For two
- S6. Dragon-Phoenix$9.00
Large. For two
- S7. Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken$11.00
- S7. Udon Noodle Soup with Shrimp$12.00
Chinese Hot-Pot
- HP1. Chinatown Veggie Delight$14.50
Fresh bruised bean curd with Napa, chinese black mushroom, string beans, eggplant, carrots and baby corns in a brown garlic sauce
- HP2. Lamb Que with Chinese Vegetable$19.00
Choice tender lamb, chicken combined with chinese vegetables in a garlic spicy sauce
- HP3. But Jun (Eight Treasures)$24.50
A mixture of chicken, lobster tail, roast pork, shrimp flank steak, ham, scallop, & tofu in a white wine garlic sauce
- HP4. Seafood Combo$24.50
Sauteed tender lobster tails, jumbo shrimps, scallops, calamaries, filter of fish blended with chinese green in ginger and garlic sauce
Yee's Recommends
- Y1. General Tso's Chicken$15.00
- Y1. General Tso's Chicken White Meat$16.00
- Y1. General Tso's Shrimp$18.00
- Y1. General Tso's Beef$18.00
- Y1. General Tso's Combination of Any Two$19.50
- Y1. General Tso's Combination of Any Three$20.00
- Y2. Lamb Hunan Style$18.50
- Y4. Triple Delight$19.00
- Y5. House Special Duck$19.50
- Y6. Fan-Tail Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
- Y7. Happy Gathering$19.00
- Y8. Tai-Pan Sizzling Steak$23.00
- Y9. But-Jin Subgum Wonton$24.00
- Y10. House Crispy Spicy Chicken$17.00
Vegetarian
- V1. Side Order Vegetables$6.00
- V2. Ma Po Tofu$13.00
- V3. Broccoli with Garlic Sauce$13.00
- V3. Broccoli with General Tso's Sauce$13.00
- V4. Stir Fry String Beans$13.00
- V5. Moo Shu Vegetables$13.50
- V6. Buddha's Feast$13.50
- V7. Chinese Eggplants in Hot Garlic Sauce$13.50
- V8. Szechuan Bean Curd$13.00
- V9. General Tso's Bean Curd$13.00
- V10. Curry Vegetables$13.00
- V11. Cantonese Style Tomato Chili Vegetable$13.00
Poultry
- P1. Cashew Chicken$14.00
- P2. Kung Bow Chicken$14.00
- P3. Moo Shu Chicken$14.50
- P4. Broccoli Chicken$14.00
- P5. Sweet and Sour Chicken$14.00
- P6. Curry Chicken$14.00
- P7. Cantonese Style Tomato Chili Chicken$14.00
- P8. Chicken with Chinese Eggplant$14.50
- P9. War Shew Chicken$15.00
- P10. Szechuan Chicken$14.00
- P11. Lemon Chicken$15.00
- P12. Sesame Honey Chicken$15.00
- P13. Almond Chicken$14.50
- P15. Chicken with String Bean$14.00
- P16. Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$14.00
Seafood
- SF1. Moo Shu Shrimp$17.00
- SF2. Sweet & Sour Shrimp$17.00
- SF3. Broccoli Shrimp$17.00
- SF4. Szechuan Shrimp$17.00
- SF5. Cashew Shrimp$17.00
- SF6. Fung Mei Shrimp$18.50
- SF7. Shrimp & Scallop in Black Bean Garlic Sauce$21.00
- SF8. Seafood Trio in White Garlic Sauce$23.00
- SF9. Szechuan Hoi Sin$23.00
- SF10. Curry Shrimp$17.00
- SF11. Cantonese Style Tomato Chili Shrimp$17.00
- SF12. Kung Bow Shrimp$17.00
- SF13. Ginger and Garlic Shrimp$17.00
- SF14. Sea Scallops in Ginger and Garlic$20.00
- SF15. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$17.00
- SF16. Shrimp with String Beans$17.00
- SF19. Shrimp Vegetables$17.00
- SF20. Salmon with Vegetable$18.00
Pork / Beef / Lamb
- M1. Moo Shu Pork$14.00
- M2. Double Cooked Hot Roast Pork$14.00
- M3. Szechuan Pork$14.00
- M4. Sweet & Sour Pork$14.00
- M5. Roast Pork with Mushroom$14.00
- M8. Charsue Ding(Roast Pork Que)$14.00
- M9. Broccoli Beef$17.00
- M10. Pepper Steak$17.00
- M11. Beef with String Bean$17.00
- M12. Mongolian Beef$17.00
- M13. Szechuan Beef$17.00
- M14. Chinese Eggplant with Beef$17.00
- M15. Moo Shu Beef$17.00
- M16. Curry Beef$17.00
- M17. Cantonese Style Tomato Chili Beef$17.00
- M18. Scallion Lamb$18.50
- M19. Szechuan Lamb$18.50
- M20. Curry Lamb$18.50
- M21. House Crispy Spicy Beef$19.50
- M22. Steak Que$23.50
- M23. Beef with Mixed Vegetables$17.00
Cantonese Pan-Fried Noodles
Chow Fun (Rice Noodles)
Fried Rice
- A. Shrimp Fried Rice(S)$10.00
- A. Shrimp Fried Rice(L)$13.00
- B. Chicken Fried Rice(S)$9.00
- B. Chicken Fried Rice(L)$12.00
- C. Beef Fried Rice(S)$10.00
- C. Beef Fried Rice(L)$13.00
- D. Pork Fried Rice(S)$9.00
- D. Pork Fried Rice(L)$12.00
- E. Vegetables Fried Rice(S)$8.50
- E. Vegetables Fried Rice(L)$11.00
- F. Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Large
- G. Lobster Fried Rice$24.00
Large
- H. Combination Fried Rice$14.00
Combined with beef, shrimp, and chicken
Chop Suey
Lo Mein (Soft Egg-Noodles)
Egg Foo Young
Desserts
Daily Lunch Special
Combination Double (lunch)
- L-Sautéed Shrimp & Scallop with Chinese Vegetables$13.25
- L-Curry Shrimp & Scallop$13.25
- L-Szechuan Shrimp & Scallop$13.25
- L-Garlic Shrimp & Scallop$13.25
- L-Tomato Chili Shrimp & Scallop$13.25
- L-Szechuan Shrimp & Beef$13.25
- L-Shrimp & Beef with Chinese Vegetable$13.25
- L-Shrimp & Beef Chow Mein$13.25
- L-Curry Shrimp & Beef$13.25
Combination Trio (lunch)
Poultry (lunch)
- L-General Tso's Chicken$11.25
- L-Sweet & Sour Chicken$11.25
- L-Fresh Broccoli & Chicken$11.25
- L-Kung Pao Chicken$11.25
- L-Whole Cashew Chicken$11.25
- L-Szechuan Chicken$11.25
- L-Garlic Chicken$11.25
- L-String Bean Chicken$11.25
- L-Tomato Chili Chicken$11.25
- L-Ho Yill Chicken$11.25
- L-Curry Chicken$11.25
- L-Moo Goo Gai Pan$11.25
- L-Chicken Chow Mein$11.25
- L-Chicken Lo Men$11.25
Beef (lunch)
- L-Fresh Broccoli & Beef$12.50
- L-Kung Pao Beef$12.50
- L-Whole Cashew Beef$12.50
- L-Szechuan Beef$12.50
- L-Hunan Beef$12.50
- L-Garlic Beef$12.50
- L-Ho Yill Beef$12.50
- L-Curry Beef$12.50
- L-String Bean Beef$12.50
- L-Tomato Chili Beef$12.50
- L-Beef with Green Pepper$12.50
- L-Beef with Chinese Vegetable$12.50
- L-Beef Chow Mein$12.50
Seafood (lunch)
Vegetarian (lunch)
- L-Stir Fried String Bean in General Tso's Sauce$11.00
- L-Braised Bean Curd with Vegetable$11.00
- L-Szechuan Vegetable$11.00
- L-Chinese Eggplant in Garlic Brown Sauce$11.00
- L-Curry Mixed Vegetables$11.00
- L-Mixed Chinese Vegetables in General Tso's Sauce$11.00
- L-Mixed Chinese Vegetables in Tomato Chili Sauce$11.00
- L-Garlic Broccoli & Snow Pea Pods$11.00
- L-Tofu in General Tso's Sauce$11.00
Noodles (lunch)
- L-Lo Mein - Chicken$11.25
- L-Lo Mein - Beef$12.50
- L-Lo Mein - Shrimp$12.50
- L-Lo Mein - Combination Double$13.25
- L-Lo Mein - Combination Trio$13.50
- L-Lo Mein - Vegetable$11.25
- L-Phatai - Chicken$12.00
- L-Phatai - Shrimp$13.00
- L-Phatai - Vegetable$12.00
- L-Singapore Mei Fun$13.50
- L-Stir-Fried Udon - Chicken$12.00
- L-Stir-Fried Udon - Beef$13.00
- L-Stir-Fried Udon - Shrimp$13.00
- L-Stir-Fried Udon - Vegetable$12.00
Extras
Extras/Condiments
- Soy Sauce (packets)
- Hot Oil$0.30
- Duck Sauce (packets)
- Duck Sauce (homemade) 2oz$0.50
- Duck Sauce (homemade) 4oz$1.00
- Duck Sauce (homemade) 8oz$2.00
- Duck Sauce (homemade) 16oz$4.00
- Duck Sauce (homemade) 32oz$8.00
- Mustard (packets)
- Mustard (homemade) 2oz$0.50
- Mustard (homemade) 4oz$1.00
- Mustard (homemade) 8o$2.00
- Mustard (homemade) 16oz$4.00
- Mustard (homemade) 32oz$8.00
- Dumpling Sauce$0.50
- Crackers$0.10
- Extra Steamed Rice (S)$2.00
- Extra Steamed Rice (L)$3.00
- Extra Fried Rice (S)$4.00
- Extra Fried Rice (L)$6.00
- Fortune Cookies$0.10
- Chopsticks
- Utensils
- Plates