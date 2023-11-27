Chings Hot Wings
Ching's Combo Meals
- Chicken Tender Combo$10.99
- 5 Piece Party Wing Combo$11.99
- 10 Piece Party Wing Combo$17.50
10 Piece Party Wing w/ Fries and Drink Included
- 3 Piece Whole Wing Combo$10.99
- 5 Whole Wing Combo$16.35
5 Piece Whole Wing w/ Fries and Drink Included
- Hot Dog Combo$5.75
Hot Dog w/Fries and Drink Included
- Smoked Sausage Combo$5.99
Smoked Sasusage w/Fries and Drink Included
Party Wings
- 5 Piece Party Wings$7.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 10 Piece Party Wings$13.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 15 Piece Party Wings$20.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 20 Piece Party Wings$26.61
- 25 Piece Party Wings$34.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 30 Piece Party Wings$40.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 40 Piece Party Wings$54.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 50 Piece Party Wings$65.58
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 75 Piece Party Wings$100.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
- 100 Piece Party Wings$133.61
Party Wings in your flavor sauce
Whole Wings
- 3 Piece Whole Wings$8.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 5 Piece Whole Wings$12.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 7 Piece Whole Wings$19.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 10 Piece Whole Wings$24.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 15 Piece Whole Wings$38.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 20 Piece Whole Wings$44.58
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 25 Piece Whole Wings$63.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 30 Piece Whole Wings$76.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 40 Piece Whole Wings$99.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 50 Piece Whole Wings$120.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 60 Piece Whole Wings$148.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 75 Piece Whole Wings$185.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
- 100 Piece Whole Wings$225.25
Whole Wings in your flavor sauce
Sandwich
Sides
- Cheese Sticks$3.99
Fried to perfection w/Marinara Sauce
- Onion Rings (Regular)$3.99
Delicious golden fried Onion Rings (Feeds - 1-2 ppl)
- Onion Rings (Large)$7.99
Delicious golden fried Onion Rings (Feeds - 3-5 ppl)
- French Fries (Regular)$2.99
Perfectly Seasoned French Fries (Feeds - 1-2 ppl)
- French Fries (Large)$5.29
Perfectly Seasoned French Fries (Feeds - 3-5 ppl)
- French Fries (XLarge)$9.99
Perfectly Seasoned French Fries (Feeds - 8-12 ppl)
- Okra (Regular)$3.99
Fried and seasoned to delicious crispy perfection
- Okra (Large)$7.99
Fried and seasoned to delicious crispy perfection
- Okra (XLarge)$14.99
Fried and seasoned to delicious crispy perfection
- Cheese (8oz)$4.99
Smooth Melty Cheese perfect for dipping fries
- Cheese (16oz)$6.99
Smooth Melty Cheese perfect for dipping fries
- Veggies (Regular)$1.99
Carrots & Celery in your favoriate sauce or seasoning
- Veggies (Large)$4.99
Carrots & Celery in your favoriate sauce or seasoning
- XXL French Fry$19.99
Beverages
- Beverage (Small)$1.79
Coke Products & House Made Punches
- Beverage (Medium)$2.00
Coke Products & House Made Punches
- Beverage (Large)$2.59
Coke Products & House Made Punches
- Gallon Sweet Tea$4.99
Gallon of Sweet Tea
- Gallon Beverage$9.99
Coke Products & House Made Punches
- Gallon for Punches$12.99
- Refill Regular Punch$0.50
- Refill Large Punch$1.00