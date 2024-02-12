Chiringa Alpharetta
Food Menu
Dips + Appetizers
- Small Guacamole$6.99
Smashed avocado, red onion, cilantro and jalapeños mixed with spices
- Large Guacamole$12.99
Smashed avocado, red onion, cilantro and jalapeños mixed with spices
- Small Red Salsa$4.99
Tomatoes, yellow onions, cilantro, jalapeños, spices and lime juice
- Large Red Salsa$7.99
Tomatoes, yellow onions, cilantro, jalapeños, spices and lime juice
- Fried Sweet Plantains$7.99
8 pieces. Served with Chiringa's signature cilantro dipping sauce
- Fried Calamari$10.99
Served with homemade Chiringa cocktail sauce
- Fried Pickles$6.99
Fried dil pickle chips served with a ranch dipping sauce
Wings
- Caribbean Style Chicken Wings - 6 Pieces$8.99
Baked and grilled jerk seasoned wings with a sriracha and agave glaze
- Caribbean Style Chicken Wings - 12 Pieces$15.99
Baked and grilled jerk seasoned wings with a sriracha and agave glaze
- SB Caribbean Style Chicken Wings - 25 Pieces$18.75
- SB Caribbean Style Chicken Wings - 50 Pieces$37.50
Salads + Bowls
- Beach House$10.99
Leafy green lettuce, avocado, seasonal fresh fruit, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, hearts of palm, crispy chickpeas and sea salt
- Chiringa Greek Salad$10.99
Leafy green lettuce, chickpeas, quinoa, feta, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini and sea salt
- Core 57 Bowl$10.99
Brown rice, arugula, red salsa, plantains, black beans, avocado, sea salt and pepper. Served with cilantro dipping sauce
- Chop Chop$10.99
Seasoned yellow rice, leafy green lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, sea salt and pepper. Served with mustard curry sauce
Sandwiches
- Lobster Roll$26.99
8 lb of chilled lobster tossed in a fresh mixture of lemon juice, mayonnaise, celery, chives, salt and pepper. Served on a toasted brioche lobster bun with arugula and a lemon wedge
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Lightly fried antibiotic free chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, leafy green lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles and honey mustard. Served on a sweet Hawaiian bun
- Double Cheeseburger$14.99
1/2 lb of ground Angus beef with Pepper Jack and Cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion and drizzled with awesome sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick slice of dill pickle
- Bacon and Guacamole Burger$16.99
1/2 lb of ground Angus beef with applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion and guacamole. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick slice of dill pickle
- Fresh Fish Sandwich$19.99
Fresh fish of the day, arugula, tomato and lemon aioli. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a lemon wedge
- Cuban$14.99
Roasted mojo pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard and mayonnaise, pressed between two pieces of buttered Cuban bread
- Lemon Basil Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
Pulled chicken breast, celery, basil, lemon juice and spices mixed with mayonnaise and sour cream served on a toasted brioche bun with leafy green lettuce and tomato
Tacos
Sides
- Side of Fries$2.99
- Side of Rice Yellow$2.99
- Side of Rice Brown$2.99
- Side of Black Beans$2.99
- Side of Beans + Yellow$2.99
- Side of Bean+ Brown Rice$2.99
- Side of Cucumber Salad$2.99
- Side Salad$2.99
- Side of Seasonal Fresh Fruit$2.99
- Side of Cape Cod Potato Chips$2.99
- Side of Shells + Cheese$3.99
- Side of Fried Sweet Plantains - 4 Pieces$3.99
- Add On Pork$5.99
- Add on Chicken$5.99
- Add on Shrimp$6.99
- Add on Fish$8.99
Desserts
- King of Pops$4.79
Tasty ice pops made from wholesome ingredients with a variety of interesting flavors
- King of Pups$2.99
King of Pops' frozen dog treats made with four simple ingredients... Banana, yogurt, honey and peanut butter
- Smiley Cookies$2.79
Hand-iced sugar cookies that are kosher-certified, nut-free and trans-fat free
- Ice Cream Sandwich$8.00