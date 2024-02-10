CHIVE
WRAPS
- Carnitas Wrap$12.00
Pork shoulder, pickled slaw, carrots, queso fresco, cilantro, and chili lime dressing on a roasted red pepper wrap.
- Adobo Steak Wrap$12.00
Adobo seasoned steak, brown rice, grilled peppers and onions, Ranch dressing, and white cheddar on a garlic herb wrap.
- Turkey Wrap$12.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, provolone cheese and cranberry mayonnaise on a whole grain wrap.
- Greek Chicken Wrap$12.00
Greek chicken, power blend, hummus, cucumbers and pepper drops on a roasted red pepper wrap.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded buffalo chicken, romaine, carrots, avocado and ranch dressing on a whole grain wrap.
- BYO Wrap$7.00
- Adult Quesadilla$7.25
- Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$12.00
Red pepper wrap with carrots, cabbage, quinoa, teriyaki chicken, pineapple, and cilantro
- Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Our shrimp tacos come with grilled shrimp, cilantro, chili lime dressing, pepper drops, pickled slaw, and powerblend on a soft flour tortilla.
- Orange chicken wrap$12.00
Orange chicken on a spinach wrap with powerblend, rice, broccoli and cilantro.
- Chicken bacon ranch wrap$12.00
Garlic and herb wrap, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, white cheddar, ranch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Classic caesar salad in a spinach wrap
WARM BOWLS & SOUP
- Shrimp Warm Bowl$14.00
Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, cilantro, 5 grain blend (red & white quinoa, wild rice, barley, wheat berries), tortilla chips, arugula and chili-lime dressing.
- Fall Farmer Warm Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken, kale, wild rice, sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Salmon Warm Bowl$14.00
Grilled salmon, baby spinach, pasta blend (acini di pepe, roasted red peppers, carrots, peas), roasted red peppers, and cilantro & basil pesto.
- Elote Warm Bowl$14.00
Chorizo, roasted corn, poblano peppers, powerblend, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro and lime.
- Soup of the Day$4.99
- BYO Bowl$8.00
- Hot Honey Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Shrimp cooked in ghost pepper honey over rice and wilted spinach topped with roasted red pepper and cilantro
- Chicken pesto bowl$14.00
Chicken tossed in pesto served over spinach and quinoa, topped with tomato, cilantro, and parmesan cheese. Served with basil pesto vinaigrette
- New Year New Me bowl$14.50
Spinach, Quinoa grain blend, grilled chicken, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, cucumber, red onion, avocado, chickpeas
SALADS
- BYO Salad$7.00
- Green Caesar Salad$13.00
Kale, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, crushed croutons, caesar dressing and lemon.
- Pan-Asian Salad$13.00
Cabbage, arugula, teriyaki tofu, cucumbers, radishes, corn, spicy edamame, sesame-ginger dressing and lime.
- Green BBQ Salad$13.00
BBQ chicken, field greens, tomatoes, sweet potato fries, pepper drops, white cheddar and greek yogurt ranch dressing.
- Pisces Salad$13.00
Grilled salmon, spinach, arugula, beets, brussels sprouts, cranberries, and lemon vinaigrette.
- Steak Salad$13.00
Grilled steak, iceberg, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, provolone cheese, topped with sweet potato fries.
- Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, provolone cheese, topped with sweet potato fries.
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$13.00
Shrimp, romaine, tomato, croutons, paprika, cilantro
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, egg, avocado, tomato, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
- Strawberry Pretzel Salad Special$14.00
Spinach, strawberries, grilled chicken, radish, crushed pretzels, feta, balsamic glaze drizzle, strawberry vinaigrette