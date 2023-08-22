Food

BURGERS

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon cheeseburger

$9.00

Cholula burger

$9.00

BURRITOS

Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

CHALUPAS

Chalupas

$7.00

Chalupas con carne

$14.00

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas con carne

$15.00

Enchiladas Regulares

$13.00

FLAUTAS

Flautas

$13.00

Flautitas (niño)

$8.00

HUARACHES

H NO CARNE

$9.00

H Al pastor

$9.00

H pollo

$9.00

H bistec

$9.00

H carnitas

$9.00

H carne asada

$9.00

H carne enchilada

$9.00

H cecina

$9.00

H chicharrón

$9.00

H chorizo

$9.00

H longaniza

$9.00

H lengua

$10.00

H oreja

$10.00

H pata

$10.00

H ongos

$9.00

H huitlacoche

$9.00

H flor de calabaza

$9.00

H milanesa pollo

$9.00

H Milanesa rez

$9.00

NACHOS

Nachos Regulares

$12.00

Nachos Texanos

$15.00

PICADITAS

PICADITAS con carne

$14.00

PICADITAS Regulares

$10.00

PLATILLOS/PLATTER

Carne asada

$15.00

Carnitas

$15.00

Chicharrón en salsa verde

$15.00

Filete

$15.00

Mojarra Frito

$20.00

Nopales en salsa verde

$15.00

Bistec

$15.00

Bistec a la mexicana

$15.00

Camarón al mojo de ajo

$17.00

Camarón enchipotlados

$17.00

Camarón empanizado

$17.00

Pechuga de pollo asado

$15.00

Pechuga a la mexicana

$15.00

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla (Niño)

$8.00

SALADS

Chicken salad

$13.00

Chicken Cesar salad

$14.00

Avocado salad

$9.00

Ensalada de nopal (cactus)

$9.00+

Fruit salad (fruta)

$5.00+

SANDWICHES

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Pepper Steak

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

SOPES

Sopes

$14.00

Sopes Regulares

$10.00

SOUPS/SOPAS

POZOLE

$15.00

PANZITA

$15.00

MOLE DE OLLA

$15.00

CALDO DE CAMARON

$15.00

CALDO DE POLLO

$15.00

CHILATE DE POLLO

$15.00

TACOS

Tacos Regulares

$4.00

Tacos Placeros

$5.00

Tacos Deluxe

$5.50

TORTAS y CEMITAS

TORTA

$9.00

CEMITA

$11.00

TOSTADAS

Tostada

$4.00

Tostada Regular

$3.00

***DESSERTS***

Gelatina

$2.00

Rice pudding

$2.50

Fresas con crema

$5.00+

Fruit Salad

$5.00+

***SIDES***

French Fries

$4.00+

Chips N Guac

$9.00

Chips N Salsa

Guacamole

$6.00

Chips

Nopales asados

$9.00

Cebollitas

$8.00

Tortilla

$1.75

Chile asados

$5.00

Arroz y Frijoles

$5.00+

Arroz

$4.00+

Frijoles

$4.00+

***SPECIALS***

Adobo

$16.00

Albondigas

$16.00Out of stock

Chile rellenos

$16.00

Costillas

$16.00

Filete

$16.00

Mojarra Frito

$20.00

Mole poblano

$16.00

Pipián

$16.00

Torta de camaron

$16.00Out of stock

Breakfast

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES REGULAR

$12.00

CHILAQUILES con huevo

$13.00

CHILAQUILES con carne

$14.00

CHILAQUILES MIX

$15.00

Chilaquiles mixos come with egg AND choice of meat!

HUEVOS (Mex)

Huevos a la Mex

$13.00

Huevos con chorizo

$13.00

Huevos con salsa

$13.00

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

HUEVOS AL gusto

$9.00

Only Egg AND Home fries!

HUEVOS AL gusto con carne

$12.00

HUEVOS AL gusto Deluxe

$15.00

OMELETTE

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

Meat Omelette

$13.00

Omelette Deluxe

$15.00

EGG SANDWICH

Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Ham Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Egg and Meat

$5.00

BAGEL

Bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

Butter Bagel

$2.00

PANCAKES

Pancakes Regular

$8.00

Pancakes with Egg

$10.00

Pancakes with Meat

$10.00

Pancakes DELUXE

$14.00

Drinks

Fridge Drinks

JARRITO

$3.00+

Water (Poland spring)

$1.50+

Gatorade

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Arizona

$1.25

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke (can)

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Fanta

$1.50+

Sunkist

$1.50+

Ginger Ale

$1.50+

Brisk (can)

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50+

Sindral

$3.00+

Sangria

$3.00+

Squirt

$2.50+

Manzanita

$3.00+

Boing

$2.50+

Jumex

$2.00+

Mex Coke (Glass)

$3.00

Mex Sprite (Glass)

$3.00

Mex Fanta (Glass)

$3.00

Redbull

$2.50+

Monster

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

HORCHATA

$4.00+

JAMAICA

$4.00+

A.TAMARINDO

$4.00+

A.MELÓN

$4.00+

A.PAPAYA

$4.00+

A.LIMÓN

$4.00+

A.FRESA

$4.00+

A.MANGO

$4.00+

A.PINA

$4.00+

Licuados/Milkshakes

Fresa

$6.00+

Plátano

$6.00+

Mango

$6.00+

Melon

$6.00+

Papaya

$6.00+

Mixos/Mix

$11.00

Jugos

Jugo Naranja

$6.00+

Jugo Zanahoria

$6.00+

Mix (Both)

$11.00

Coladas

Pina Colada

$6.00+

Mango Colada

$6.00+

Fresa Colada

$6.00+

Coffee/Other

COFFEE REG

$1.50+

Coffee

$1.50+

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Hot Chocolate