Chomp Eatery

Breakfast

Chomp Burrito

$13.00

choice of applewood bacon, sausage, chorizo or soyrizo. eggs, crispy tator tots, cheese, avocado, chomp salsa, tomatoes, red onions, wrapped with a white tortilla

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

eggs, tillamoook cheddar cheese, basil aioli, caramelized onions, avocado on a brioche bun

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

choice of applewood bacon or homemade sausage, crispy tator tots and scrabbled eggs. with a side of toast

Avocado Toast

$14.25

7 grain toast topped with fresh avocado, scrambled eggs mixed with cheese mushrooms and grilled onions omelette

California Sunshine

$10.00

7 grain bread, eggs, spinach, red onions, and avocado omelette

Wellness Granola Bowl

$10.00

Greek yogurt, gronola, seasonal berries, bananas, drizzle of agave

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Choose your bread (croissant, 7 grain bread or bagel) choose your meat (bacon, sausage, soyrizo or pork chorizo) comes with 3 scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Balance Bowl

$15.50

Chicken, Organic 7-Grain Blend Rice, Grilled Veggies, Egg Whites with Spinach and Mushrooms, Topped with Guacamole

Organic Peanut Butter Toast

$8.75

Protein Plate

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Egg Whites with Spinach, Fresh Avocado, Fruit Salad, and 7-Grain Toast

Burger

Chomp Burger

$17.50

homemade beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, avpocado, arugula, caramelized onions, tomatoes, pickles, homemade mayo, one a brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$17.50

impossible meast patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, pickles, and vegan spread on a toasted brioche bun

Earth Burger

$15.50

veggie patty, grilled (red onions, red bell pepper and jalapeno), arugula, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, house basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$14.25

Turkey patty, tomatoes, red onion, arugula, pickles, infused mustard, house mayo, on a toasted brioche bun

Paleo Burger

$15.50

Sandwiches

Chomp Jalapeno Melt

$16.50

Cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, grilled jalapenos, house cilantro aioli on a toasted sourdought bread (choice of steak or chicken)

Chipolte Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.50

grilled chicken, applewood bacon, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house peston on ciabatta bread

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$16.50

marinated steak, arugula, roma tomatoes, red onions, ciliantro aioli on a ciabatta bread

Veggie Avocado Sandwich

$15.50

grilled veggies, avocado, mushrooms, mixed greens, red onion, house pesto, provolone on a ciabatta bread

Banh Mi

$15.50

Brasied pork belly, toasted baguette with homemade pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzled with spicy mayo

Veggie Banh Mi

$15.50

zucchini and yellow squash, button mushrooms, red bell peppers, on a toasted baguette with our homemade mix of pickled (daikon, carrots, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro) drizzle of spicy mayo

BLT Sandwich

$14.25

Dinner

Chomp Steak Plate

$16.50

marinated steak, side salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.25

grilled chicken, side salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies

Keto Bowl

$15.50

Wraps

Chipotle Avocado Wrap

$14.25

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese, house chipotle aioli wrapped in a white tortilla

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$13.35

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled red onions, melted mozzarella cheese, house pesto wrapped in a white tortilla

Veggie Avocado Wrap

$13.25

grilled veggies, tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, mushrooms, house pesto wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Chomp Steak Wrap

$15.50

marinated steak, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, house cilantro aioli wrapped in a gourmet white tortilla

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.25

Chicken, mixed greens, kale, tomatoes, homemade cesar dressing, parmesen crisp, parmesen cheese wrapped in a white tortilla

BLT Avocado Wrap

$13.25

Salads

Kale Yeah Salad

$14.25

kale, red onion, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese wioth balsamic dressing

Green Goddess Rice Bowl

$17.50

Choice of chicken or steak. seasonal veggies, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grapes, kael, red onions, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, grain rice, green goddess dressing

Kale Ceasar Chicken Salad

$14.25

Grilled chicken, kale, mixed greens, parmesen, cherry tomatoee, lemon, ceasar dressing

California Chicken Salad

$16.50

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, parmesen, avocado with ranch dressing

Vegan Crunch Salad

$14.25

Mixed greens, kale, brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, avocado, almonds with a apple cider vinaigrette

Chomp Steak Salad

$16.50

Marinated steak, Arugula, red oinon, red bell peppers, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, with citrus vinaigrette dressing on the side

Appetizers

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Chomp Wings

$7.75

(5 Wings) Fried and tossed in our house wing sauce and served with a side of ranch

Chomp Fries

$7.75

large steak fries with parmasen cheese, garlic herb butter and parsley

Popcorn Chicken

$7.75

Fried bite sized chicken tenders seved with fries

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Regular Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Cheesy Bacon Tater Tots

$7.75

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

large steak fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries

Tator Tots

$4.50

crispy fried tator tots

Fruit Salad

$4.50

watermelon, honeydew melon, grapes and cantalopes

Mashed Potato

$4.50

mashed potatos

Side Salad

$4.50

Cookie

$2.00

Smoothies

Tropical Sunset

$9.00

mango, strawberry, pinaapple, orange juice and agave

Chocolate Peanut Buttecup Protein

$9.00

banaan, almond milk, peanut butter, choclate protein, flax seed, and agave

Dragon Breath

$9.00

Strawberry, banana, almond milk, vanilla protein, and agave

Acai

$9.00

mango, pineapple, strawberry, banana, orange juice, acai powder and agave

Greena Colada

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut milk, and agave

Crunchy Munchy

$9.00

banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao, goji berries, dates and cinnamon

Paleo Greens

$9.00

banana, almond milk, avocado, almond butter, cacao, honey, kale, spinach and dates

Summer Dream

$9.00

mango, orange juice, agave, pitaya, strawberry, and lemonade

Strawberry Fields Protein

$9.00

Lemonades

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

fresh organic lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

fresh organic lemonade and fresh strawberries

Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

fresh organic lemonade and watermelon

Cold Pressed Juices

Chomp Greens

$9.00

apple, spinache, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon and lime

Hawaiian Paradise

$9.00

apple, strawberry, pear, orange, and pineapple

Happy

$9.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber and apple

Green is the New Black

$9.00

apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime, ginger and activated Charcoal

Master Cleanse

$9.00

cayenne pepper, lemon, agave,and purified water

Balance

$9.00

apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger

Strength

$9.00

Spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley

Humble

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, parsley, lemon, lime and ginger

Peace

$9.00

beet, apple, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery,romaine, parsley and ginger

Brave

$9.00

beet, carrot, spinach, cucumber, kale, celery, romaine, and parsley

Exhale

$9.00

orange, turmeric, giner, lemon,and cayenne pepper

Happy Summer

$9.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber, apple, and blue magic

Breathe

$9.00

apple, lemon and ginger

Clarity

$9.00

watermelon and chia seeds

Watermelon Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Add On's

Extra Ranch

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Chomp Sauce

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Bacon

$2.00

2 slices of applewood bacon

Extra Steak

$5.00

3.5 oz of merinated steak

Extra Avocado

$2.00

half of an avocado mashed

Extra Eggs

$3.00

3 scrambled eggs

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Extra Pesto

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Extra Basil Aioli

$0.50

extra sauces on the side

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Extra Chicken

$4.00

3.5 oz of grilled chicken

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

cheese

Toast

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Specialty Drinks

$3.79

Can Drinks

$1.49

Sauces

Cilantro

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Sauce

$0.50

Basil

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

