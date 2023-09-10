Popular Items

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.

Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers

Main Menu

Original

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection

Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze

Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers

Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.

Snowed Garlic Spicy

$16.99+

Snow

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in your sauce of choice.
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Cheese Monster Chicken

$18.99+Out of stock

Original Fried Gizzard

$13.00
Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze

Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.

Sides

Basket Of Fries

American Style Wings (no batter, NAKED)

EXTRA RADISH

Sauces and Onions

Onions

Spring Onions

Sauces

Beverages

Soda

Canned Soda

Energy Drinks

