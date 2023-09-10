CM Chicken - Chantilly 13966 Metrotech Dr.
Original
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.
Fried Chicken
$13.99+
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection
Garlic Soy Chicken
$15.99+
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Garlic Spicy Chicken
$15.99+
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Red Hot Pepper Chicken
$15.99+
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
Curry Chicken
$15.99+
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Snowed Garlic Spicy
$16.99+
Snow
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in your sauce of choice.
Specialties
Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken
$17.99+
Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing
Lemon Spring Onion Chicken
$17.99+
Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing
Cheese Monster Chicken
$18.99+Out of stock
Original Fried Gizzard
$13.00
Soy Sauce Gizzard
$13.00
Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze
Red Hot Pepper Gizzard
$13.00
Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.
Fried Calamari
$11.00
Fish and Chips
$14.00
Shrimp Tempura 5pc
$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
Shrimp Shumai 4pc
$6.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Skin
$5.00Out of stock
Basket Of Fries
American Style Wings (no batter, NAKED)
EXTRA RADISH
Sauces and Onions
Sauces
Beverages
Soda
