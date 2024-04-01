Chop House Fountain City
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Marinara sauce
- Deviled Eggs$11.00
Brown sugar bacon
- Spinach Queso & Chips$13.00
Melted cheese, artichoke, jalapeño, spinach, sun-dried tomato
- Crispy Calamari & Shrimp$16.00
Sweet red pepper, rémoulade and cocktail sauces
- Colossal Homemade Onion Rings
Honey mustard sauce
- Chargrilled Shrimp & Crab Cake$19.00
Four jumbo shrimp, crab cake, herb butter, dill caper sauce
- Chicken Pizza Florentine$14.00
Crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Five jumbo shrimp, homemade zesty cocktail sauce
- Oven Roasted Meatballs$16.00
Melted provolone, marinara
- Pizza Florentine$11.00
Crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke
- Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$14.00
Avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro
Salad
- Balsamic Blue Cheese Chopped Salad$8.00
Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with avocado, bacon, tortilla strips, onion, diced tomato
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan
- House Salad$7.00
Grape tomatoes, jack, cheddar, bacon, cucumbers, rice noodles, and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Caesar
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled chicken
- Chicken Salad
Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with black olives, feta, cucumber, onion, rice noodles
- Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Served with grape tomatoes, rice noodles, bacon, jack, cheddar, and honey mustard on the side.
- Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Tossed in Santa Fe dressing black beans, peppers, roasted corn, onion, jack, cheddar
- Sliced Tenderloin Caesar Salad
Tossed in caesar dressing with blue cheese, diced tomato, onion
- Salmon Caesar$20.00
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled salmon
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$20.00
Au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese
- Grilled Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich$16.00
Bacon, chipotle ranch, kaiser bun and sweet potato fries
- Voodoo Chicken Tacos$15.00
crispy tenders, spicy aioli sauce, shredded cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, corn crème brûlée
- Chop House Steakburger$15.00
Choose to top your burger with cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, brioche bun, fries
Steaks/Chops
- Filet Mignon
The leanest, most tender cut of beef
- Sirloin
A rich, flavorful, center-cut steak
- Ribeye
Marbling creates a juicy, flavorful cut of beef
- New York Strip$37.00
a large, tender cut from the strip loin
- T-Bone$41.00
enticing combination of the tenderloin and strip loin
- Prime Rib
slow-roasted for 12 hours, au jus
- Filet of Beef Medallions
our chef’s daily preparation
- Horseradish-Crusted Filet
crowned with a seared horseradish crust
- New Zealand Lamb Chops
four rib chops, mint sauce
- Chop House Pork Chop$24.00
thick, bone-in cut, cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- Petite Pork Chops$21.00
Two seasoned, center-cut chops, mashed potatoes, parmesan creamed spinach
- Manhattan Strip$40.00
Seafood
- Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp
herb butter fettuccine, steamed broccoli
- Homemade Blue Crab Cakes
mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas
- Mahi-Mahi$25.00
grilled, fresh honey pineapple relish, rice pilaf, broccoli
- Grilled North Atlantic Salmon$25.00
seasonal topping, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Baked Boston Schrod$20.00
Ritz® cracker crumb breading, dill caper sauce, parmesan creamed spinach
- Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
Lobster, crab, shrimp, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Chicken/Ribs
- Chicken Piccata$20.00
sautéed, lemon wine sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
- Teriyaki-Glazed Grilled Chicken$20.00
fresh honey pineapple relish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Rosemary Grilled Chicken$19.00
rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
s BBQ and honey mustard sauces, fries
- Fall-Off-The-Bone BBQ Baby Back Ribs
cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- BBQ Chicken & Baby Back Ribs Combo$29.00
cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Side Items
- Baked Cinnamon Apples$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Burgundy Mushrooms$4.00
- Chop House Fries$4.00
- Corn Crème Brulee$4.00
- Deviled Eggs$5.00
- Fresh Fruit Medley$4.00
- Jumbo Sweet Potato$4.00
- Mac n Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Onion Rings$4.00
- Parmesan Creamed Spinach$4.00
- Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Steamed Asparagus$5.50
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Sugar Snap Peas$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Caramel Fudge Cake$9.00
Hershey’s® chocolate cake, homemade Heath® Bar Crunch ice cream, caramel sauce
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Fluffy chocolate mousse with Oreo® crust, Grand Marnier® whipped cream
- Strawberry Butter Cake$9.00
Warm butter cake topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberry topping, vanilla ice cream
- Caramel Cookie Crunch$9.00
Freshly baked caramel cookie, homemade Vanilla Bean ice cream, chocolate, caramel, and white chocolate sauces
- Key Lime Pie$9.00
Creamy key lime pie, graham cracker crust, whipped cream, fresh lime
- New York Style Cheesecake$9.00
Classic cheesecake with graham cracker crust
- Vanilla Bean ice Cream$5.00+
We proudly make all of our ice cream in house
- Heath Bar Ice Cream$5.00+
We proudly make all of our ice cream in house (contains nuts)