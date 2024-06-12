Chop House Smokys
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks
Marinara sauce$12.00
- Deviled Eggs
Brown sugar bacon$11.00
- Spinach Queso & Chips
Melted cheese, artichoke, jalapeño, spinach, sun-dried tomato$13.00
- Crispy Calamari & Shrimp
Sweet red pepper, rémoulade and cocktail sauces$16.00
- Colossal Homemade Onion Rings
Honey mustard sauce
- Chargrilled Shrimp & Crab Cake
Four jumbo shrimp, crab cake, herb butter, dill caper sauce$19.00
- Chicken Pizza Florentine
Crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke$15.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Five jumbo shrimp, homemade zesty cocktail sauce$15.00
- Oven Roasted Meatballs
Melted provolone, marinara$16.00
- Pizza Florentine
Crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke$12.00
- Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
Avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro$15.00
Salad
- Balsamic Blue Cheese Chopped Salad
Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with avocado, bacon, tortilla strips, onion, diced tomato$8.00
- Caesar Salad
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan$7.00
- House Salad
Grape tomatoes, jack, cheddar, bacon, cucumbers, rice noodles, and your choice of dressing$7.00
- Chicken Caesar
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled chicken
- Chicken Salad
Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with black olives, feta, cucumber, onion, rice noodles
- Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Served with grape tomatoes, rice noodles, bacon, jack, cheddar, and honey mustard on the side.
- Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Tossed in Santa Fe dressing black beans, peppers, roasted corn, onion, jack, cheddar
- Sliced Tenderloin Caesar Salad
Tossed in caesar dressing with blue cheese, diced tomato, onion
- Salmon Caesar
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled salmon$20.00
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich
Au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese$20.00
- Grilled Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich
Bacon, chipotle ranch, kaiser bun and sweet potato fries$16.00
- Voodoo Chicken Tacos
crispy tenders, spicy aioli sauce, shredded cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, corn crème brûlée$15.00
- Chop House Steakburger
Choose to top your burger with cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, brioche bun, fries$15.00
Steaks/Chops
- Filet Mignon
The leanest, most tender cut of beef
- Sirloin
A rich, flavorful, center-cut steak
- Ribeye
Marbling creates a juicy, flavorful cut of beef
- New York Strip
a large, tender cut from the strip loin$38.00
- T-Bone
enticing combination of the tenderloin and strip loin$42.00
- Prime Rib
slow-roasted for 12 hours, au jus
- Filet of Beef Medallions
our chef’s daily preparation
- Horseradish-Crusted Filet
crowned with a seared horseradish crust
- New Zealand Lamb Chops
four rib chops, mint sauce
- Chop House Pork Chop
thick, bone-in cut, cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato$25.00
- Petite Pork Chops
Two seasoned, center-cut chops, mashed potatoes, parmesan creamed spinach$21.00
- Manhattan Strip$40.00
Seafood
- Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp
herb butter fettuccine, steamed broccoli
- Homemade Blue Crab Cakes
mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas
- Mahi-Mahi
grilled, fresh honey pineapple relish, rice pilaf, broccoli$26.00
- Grilled North Atlantic Salmon
seasonal topping, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli$25.00
- Baked Boston Schrod
Ritz® cracker crumb breading, dill caper sauce, parmesan creamed spinach$21.00
- Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
Lobster, crab, shrimp, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Chicken/Ribs
- Chicken Piccata
sautéed, lemon wine sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli$21.00
- Teriyaki-Glazed Grilled Chicken
fresh honey pineapple relish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli$21.00
- Rosemary Grilled Chicken
rice pilaf, steamed broccoli$20.00
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
s BBQ and honey mustard sauces, fries
- Fall-Off-The-Bone BBQ Baby Back Ribs
cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- BBQ Chicken & Baby Back Ribs Combo
cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato$30.00
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Side Items
- Baked Cinnamon Apples$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Burgundy Mushrooms$4.00
- Chop House Fries$4.00
- Corn Crème Brulee$4.00
- Deviled Eggs (3)$5.00
- Fresh Fruit Medley$4.00
- Jumbo Sweet Potato$4.00
- Mac n Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.00
- Parmesan Creamed Spinach$4.00
- Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Steamed Asparagus$5.50
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Sugar Snap Peas$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Caramel Fudge Cake
Hershey’s® chocolate cake, homemade Heath® Bar Crunch ice cream, caramel sauce$9.00
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
Fluffy chocolate mousse with Oreo® crust, Grand Marnier® whipped cream$9.00
- Strawberry Butter Cake
Warm butter cake topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberry topping, vanilla ice cream$9.00
- Caramel Cookie Crunch
Freshly baked caramel cookie, homemade Vanilla Bean ice cream, chocolate, caramel, and white chocolate sauces$9.00
- Key Lime Pie
Creamy key lime pie, graham cracker crust, whipped cream, fresh lime$9.00
- New York Style Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with graham cracker crust$9.00
- Vanilla Bean ice Cream
We proudly make all of our ice cream in house$5.00
- Heath Bar Ice Cream
We proudly make all of our ice cream in house (contains nuts)$5.00