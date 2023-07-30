Chopstick Chinese Restaurant 11322 Euclid Avenue
All day Menu
Build Your Own
# 1 Entree 1 side
# 2 Entree 1 Side
# 3 Entree 1 Side
# 4 Entree 1 Side
extra 1 Side
Pork Roll
Spring roll
Shrimp roll
*Side order Lo mein
*Side order F/Rice
Soda Drink
Fried dumplings (6pc )
Steam dumplings ( 6pc )
Fried wonton ( 8pc )
Fried crab meat ( 4pc )
( 3pc ) Crab rangoon
( 8pc ) Crab rangoon
Fried sweet bun ( 5pc )
* Side White Rice
#1 Entree
#2 Entree
#3 Entree
#4 Entree
Stir-Fry
Szechuan
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with spicy szechuan sauce. Hot & spicy
Garlic
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with rich garlic sauce. Hot & spicy
Hunan
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with Hunan sauce. Hot & spicy
Curry
Onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and zucchini and your choice of protein, stir-fried with spicy yellow curry sauce. Hot & spicy
Black Bean
Broccoli
Broccoli and carrots with your choice of protein, stir-fried with our chef's special brown sauce
Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and Napa, stir-fried with our chef's special brown sauce
String Bean
蒜蓉上海青Shang hai Vegetable
蒜蓉大白菜Stir fry Napa
Egg FooYong
Bang Bang
Cashew Nuts
Kung Pao
Signature Dishes
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in spicy golden General Tso's sauce, served with broccoli. Hot & spicy
Sesame Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in sesame sauce, served with broccoli
Orange Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in fragrant orange flavoured chilli sauce, served with broccoli. Hot & spicy
Happy Family
Crabmeat, beef, shrimp, & chicken, sautéed with vegetables in tasty brown sauce
Triple Delight
Shrimp, chicken, and beef with mixed vegetables
General Tso's Tofu
Sesame Tofu
Orange Tofu
Pepper Steak
Green pepper and onions
Mongolian
Onions, scallions, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with Mongolian soy sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast, deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Honey Chicken
Bang Bang Chicken
Kung Pao
Green peppers, zucchini, celery, carrots, peanuts, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with a spicy kung pao sauce. Hot & spicy
Cashew Nuts
Traditional
水煮鱼片. ( Sliced Fish ) with Hot Chili Oil
Napa, bean sprouts, and fish with spicy sauce, hot oil on top
水煮牛. ( Sliced Beef ) with Hot Chili Oil
Napa, bean sprouts, and beef with spicy sauce, hot oil on top
水煮肉片. ( Sliced Pork ) With Hot Chili Oil
水煮豆腐. ( ToFu ) With Hot Chili Oil
豆花牛. ( Beef & Soft Tofu )with Hot Chili Oil
爆炒鱼片. Stir-Fried ( Fish )
爆炒魷魚. Stir-Fried Squid
香辣牛. Hot Spicy Beef
辣子雞. Hot Spicy Chicken
豆花鱼. ( Fish & Soft Tofu ) with Hot Chili Oil
什锦小炒·鸡肉. Special stir fried ( Chicken )
什锦小炒·牛肉. Special stir fried ( Beef )
什锦小炒·虾仁. Special stir fried ( Shrimp )
什锦小炒·鱼. Special stir fried ( Fish )
什锦小炒·豆腐. Special stir fried ( Tofu )
孜然鸡. Chicken With Cumin
孜然牛. Beef with Cumin
孜然蝦. Shrimp with Cumin
爆炒王子菇·鸡肉Stir-Fried Oyster Mushroom with Chicken
爆炒王子菇· 牛肉Stir-Fried Oyster Mushroom with Beef
盐酥鸡. Salt Pepper ( Chicken )
椒盐排骨. Salt Pepper ( Ribs )
香辣鸡翅. Hot Spicy ( Chicken Wings )
红烧排骨. Marinated Pork
牛腩萝卜煲. Braised Beef Brisket
川味回鍋肉. Szechuan Sautéed Pork
西湖醋魚. West Lake Fish
麻婆豆腐. Mapo Tofu
番茄炒蛋. Tomato with Egg
蒜蓉上海青菜. Shang Hai Vegetables
Rice & Noodles
Chow Fun
Wide flat noodle, bean sprouts, scallions, green pepper, and your choice of protein
Fried Rice
Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions, & your choice of protein
Lo Mein
Soft noodle
Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with carrots, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and your choice of protein
Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with carrots, scallions, spicy curry sauce and chicken, shrimp. Hot & spicy
特色炒飯Special Fried Rice
揚州炒飯Yang Chow Fried Rice
香腸炒飯Sausage Fried Rice
White Rice
咖喱海鮮炒飯Curry Seafood Fried Rice
牛腩盖饭Braised Beef Over Rice
牛腩汤面 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
海鲜汤面 Seafood Noodle Soup
咖喱粉丝 Curry Noodle Soup
Mala Noodle
Soup
Noodles Soup
Appetizers
Side sauce
Side G' tao sauce
Side Sesame Sauce
Side Orange Sauce
Side Sweet sauce(s)
Side Sweet Sauce(Lg)
Side Honey sauce
Side Brown sauce
Side White sauce
Side E.F.Y Sauce
Side Garlic Sauce
Side Szechuan Sauce
Side Curry Sauce
Side Hunan Sauce
Side Black bean sauce
Side Dumpling sauce
Side Hot oil
Side Yumyum sauce
Drink/Dessert Menu
Slush
Cheese Cream Foam
Yakult
Coconut Milk
Fresh Fruit Smoothie
Fresh Frozen Lemonade
(Lemon ) Frozen Lemonade
(Mango)Fresh Frozen Lemonade
(Strawberry )Frozen Lemonade
(Peach) Frozen Lemonade
( Pineapple) Frozen Lemonade
Blueberry Fresh Frozen Lemonade
Orange Fresh Frozen Lemonade
Grape Fresh Frozen Lemonade
(Dragon Fruit )Fresh Frozen Lemonade
Blue Raspberry Fresh Frozen Lemonade
Fresh Fruit Tea Slush
Aloe Vera Drink
Yogurt Smoothie
Fresh Fruit Jasmine Tea
Jasmine Tea
Super Special Cup
雪花冰Snow Shaved Ice
甜汤Dessert Soup
Mango Coconut Milk with Sago
Mango, sago, crystal boba, and rainbow jelly
Fresh Fruit Grass Jelly
Fresh fruit grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, and taro
Signature Grass Jelly
Grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, taro, and red bean
杨枝甘露Mango Pomelo with Sago
Mango, sago, crystal boba, rainbow jelly, grapefruit, and mango coconut milk base
Strawberry & Mango with Sago
Strawberry, mango, sago, crystal boba, rainbow jelly, and strawberry & mango coconut milk base
Honeydew with Sago
Grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, and honeydew milk base
Grape Coconut Milk with Sago
Grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, and grape coconut base
红豆西米Red Bean with Sago
Red bean, sago, and red bean base
Eight Treasure Bean with Sago
Mix bean and sago