Christina’s Patio + Grill
Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
Simple and classic pizza with a hand stretched dough, savory tomato sauce, and a delicious blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. This pizza is the perfect canvas to showcase the flavors of our high-quality ingredients. Spice it up with a drizzle of BBQ or ranch sauce!
Poppin' Pepperoni Pizza
Our classic pizza with our famous hand stretched crust, savory tomato sauce, and a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with pepperoni, baked to perfection for that crispy, flavor that pops.
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Our Philly cheesesteak pizza is loaded with savory slices of steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and gooey melted cheese.
Veggie Lovers
This pizza is loaded with veggies, from sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and our signature tomato sauce.
Meat Lovers Supreme
The ultimate pizza for carnivores, loaded with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage and bacon, all baked to perfection with a savory tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Italian
Spicy sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, red onions, melted mozzarella, and red pepper flakes. A bold and flavorful choice for those who like it hot!
Mediterranean Pizza
An exotic pizza inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, with rich feta cheese, black olives, roasted tomatoes, and fresh spinach on top of a hearty tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese melted to perfection.
Wings
Island Heat
Experience a tantalizing fusion of Caribbean and buffalo flavors with our Jerk Chicken inspired Buffalo Wings. Each bite of these succulent wings showcases the perfect balance of smoky jerk spices and fiery buffalo sauce, creating a taste sensation that will leave you craving more.
Flavor Fusion
Our Flavor Fusion Buffalo Wings are a fiery twist on a classic favorite. These succulent chicken wings are coated in our signature dry rub, combining the heat of bird's eye chili with aromatic spices and zesty undertones. Each bite delivers a harmonious balance of spiciness and tang.
Golden Honey Mustard
These crispy chicken wings are coated in a dry honey mustard rub that perfectly complements the savory flavors. With a golden finish, each bite is a harmonious blend of tanginess and a subtle hint of honey, that will leave you wanting more. Served with french fries.
Orange Chile
Experience a burst of flavor with our Orange Chile Buffalo Wings. Coated in a sweet and tangy orange chile sauce. The combination of zesty citrus and spicy chile will leave you craving more with a fusion of citrusy freshness and fiery heat.
Honey BBQ
Generously glazed with a sticky, sweet honey barbecue sauce that will have you licking your fingers in delight. The perfect fusion of smoky and sweet flavors, these wings are a crowd-pleasing favorite.
Mango Habanero
Blend of sweet and spicy with our Mango Habanero wings glazed in a fiery habanero sauce infused with the tropical essence of ripe mangoes.
Classic Buffalo Wings- Mild
Our crispy, tender wings are bathed in a tangy and spicy buffalo sauce. Served with a side of cool and creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing, these wings are the perfect combination of heat and flavor. Whether you like them mild or extra hot, our Classic Buffalo Wings will satisfy your craving for a timeless and mouthwatering meal.
Lemon Pepper
Sandwhiches
Philly Cheese Steak
Loaded with savory slices of steak, sauteed onions and peppers, and creamy melted cheese. Served with a side of french fries.
Gyro (Lamb + Beef)
Our gyro sandwich is made with juicy strips of seasoned lamb and beef, grilled toperfection, and served on a warm pita bread. Topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions, and a tangy tzatziki sauce. Served with a side of french fries.
Classic BLT
This oldie but goodie is the perfect grab and go! Featuring prime crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and juicy tomato slices on fresh toasted bread.
Side Items
Mac + Cheese
Indulge in our creamy, cheesy mac and cheese. Tender elbow pasta coated in a velvety blend of premium cheeses. A timeless comfort food that's simply irresistible. Want the full experience? Choose the "Make it Loaded!" option and add bacon, chives and shredded cheese.
Loaded French Fries
Get ready for a flavor explosion with our loaded fries. Crispy golden fries smothered in melted cheeses, topped with bacon bits, creamy sour cream, fresh green onions, and a drizzle of ranch dressing or bbq sauce for that extra kick!
Salads
Enjoy the freshness of our crisp garden salad. Mixed greens tossed with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, radishes, and bell peppers. A refreshing and nutritious side to elevate your meal.
French Fries
Fresh golden french fries cooked to a crispy perfection, seasoned just right for a subtle burst of flavor. A timeless classic that never disappoints.