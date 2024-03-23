Christopher's Restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Specialties
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
An 8 oz flat iron steak, two extra large eggs, home fries and toast
- Hungryman Special$14.99
Three eggs, two strips of bacon and two pieces of sausage. Served with home fries and toast. Pancakes may be substituted for home fries and toast
- Ham Scramble$10.99
Two scrambled eggs mixed with chopped ham, served with home fries and toast
- Potato Skins & Egg$13.99
Traditional eggs benedict with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce in potato skins. Served with toast and fresh fruit
- Breakfast Waffle Special$14.99
A plain waffle with one egg any style, served with a choice of two strips of bacon or sausage
- Christopher's Sampler$14.99
Two eggs, ham, two strips of bacon, two pieces of sausage, and potato pancakes with applesauce or sour cream and your choice of pancakes, french toast or half a waffle
- Homemade Potato Pancakes$13.99
Three cakes, one egg and bacon or sausage. With applesauce or sour cream
- Eggs Benedict$13.99
Eggs benedict on English muffins with your one choice of Canadian bacon, regular bacon, sausage patties, corned beef hash or spinach. Served with home fries
- Lobster Benedict$19.99
Served with home fries
- Ham Steak & Eggs$14.99
A half pound of a thick cut ham steak, three extra large eggs, baked beans, toast and home fries
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$7.99
Fat free vanilla yogurt layered with blueberries, strawberries and crunchy granola
- 2 X 4$14.99
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, two pieces of sausage, two mini waffles, home fries and a small juice
- 1 Egg Benny$8.99
From the Griddle
- Plain Pancakes$9.99
- Pancakes w/Blueberries, Powdered Sugar$11.99
- Pancakes w/Bananas, Powdered Sugar$11.99
- Pancakes w/Cranberries, Walnuts, Powdered Sugar$11.99
- Pancakes w/Cinnamon Apples, Cinnamon Sugar$11.99
- Pancakes w/ Chocolate chips, Powdered Sugar$11.99
- Pancakes w/Oreos and Icing$11.99
- 1 Single Pancake$5.99
- 2 Single Pancakes$7.99
- French Toast$9.99
- Gingerbread French Toast$12.99
Fresh baked gingerbread with cinnamon streusel, whipped cream and caramel sauce
- Challah Bread French Toast$12.99
Thick sliced challah bread cooked to a golden brown topped with fresh strawberries and white chocolate sauce
- Cranberry French Toast$11.99
Rustic bread made with cinnamon and craisins cooked golden brown, topped with craisins and powdered sugar
- French Toast Raisin Bread$9.99
With powdered sugar
- Bananas Foster French Toast$12.99
Two super thick slices of cinnamon bread topped with sliced bananas and pecans sautéed in brown sugar and butter
- Ultimate Cinnamon French Toast$12.99
Two super thick slices of cinnamon bread topped with sweet cinnamon icing, cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with bacon or sausage
- Caramel Banana French Toast$12.99
Three slices of thick Texas bread topped with sliced bananas, caramel & pecans
- Cinnamon French Toast$12.99
Three cinnamon dipped french toast cooked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and your choice of two bacon strips or sausage
- Apple Strudel French Toast$12.99
Three slices of apple bread topped with cinnamon streusel and served with warm apples
- Multigrain French Toast$12.99
Hearty and healthy multigrain bread topped with walnuts and oats
- Texas Style French Toast$12.99
Three thick slices of Texas toast dipped in egg batter, cooked to a golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with one egg and bacon or sausage
- 1 pc French Toast$5.49
- 2 pc French Toast$7.99
- Homemade Waffles
Plain
- Red, White & Blue Waffle$7.99+
Golden brown Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream
Omelettes
- Bacon Omelette$12.99
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Fresh broccoli and your choice of cheese
- Cheese Lover Omelette$12.99
Swiss, American and Cheddar cheeses
- Cheese Omelette$10.99
- Cornbeef Omelette$13.99
- Denver Omelette$12.99
Ham, onions & peppers with choice of cheese
- Farmers Omelette$13.49
Three egg omelette with grilled peppers, onions and diced home fries, with choice of cheese. Served with toast and home fries
- Greek Omelette$12.99
Feta cheese & tomatoes
- Green Peppers Omelette$12.99
With choice of cheese
- Grilled Chicken Omelette$13.99
- Ham Omelette$12.99
- Kielbasa Omelette$12.99
Chopped polska kielbasa and your choice of cheese
- Lobster Omelette$19.99
Three egg omelette with chunks of maine lobster meat and choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast
- Meat Lover Omelette$13.99
Stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham and your choice of cheese
- Mediterranean Omelette$13.49
Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and feta
- Mexican Omelette$13.49
Loaded with ham, Cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, jalapeños and salsa
- Mushroom Omelette$12.99
With choice of cheese
- Pepperoni Omelette$13.49
Three egg omelette with chopped pepperoni, peppers and onions, and choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast
- Roasted Pepper Omelette$12.99
With roasted peppers, chopped onions and your choice of cheese
- Sausage Omelette$12.99
- Shaved Steak Omlette$13.99
- Southwestern Omelette$13.49
Stuffed with ham, Cheddar cheese, onions, peppers and salsa
- Spinach & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Fresh spinach and your choice of cheese
- The Ultimate Omelette$13.99
Chopped ham, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and onions with your choice of cheese
- Three Alarm Chili Omelette$13.49
Onions & peppers, with choice of cheese
- Veggie Omelette$13.49
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of cheese
- Western Omelette$12.99
Ham and onions, with choice of cheese
Breakfast Specials
- Egg White Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Two egg whites with chicken sausage and choice of cheese or two egg whites with grilled spinach and tomatoes and choice of cheese, served on a brioche roll with a fruit garnish
- Walnut Creek Farms Crunchy Granola$8.99
Crunchy granola with strawberries and blueberries and almond milk
- Meatloaf-n-Eggs$13.99
Homemade meatloaf served with 2 eggs, toast and home fries
- BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs on homemade pulled pork on English topped with hollandaise sauce and a drizzle of BBQ sauce served with home fries
- Chicken N' Waffles$14.99
Our Belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.99
Three fluffy pancakes with swirls of cinnamon and brown sugar cooked right in, topped with white cinnamon roll icing
- Lobster Eggs Benedict$19.99
Two poached eggs atop chunks of lobster meat on English, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with home fries
- Sausage Gravy N' Biscuits$14.99
Our homemade sausage gravy on top of fresh baked buttermilk biscuits. Served with two eggs and two sausage links and home fries. Available weekends only
- Sausage Gravy Benedict$14.99
Poached eggs on sausage patties on top of a biscuit topped with homemade gravy, served with home fries. Available weekends only
- Beignets$3.99
Six pieces of tender fried dough sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Cookies and Creme Waffle$11.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Canadian and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
- Canadian and Egg Sandwich$5.99
- Canadian, Egg and Cheese$6.99
- Egg Only Sandwich$4.99
- Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Ham and Egg Only$5.99
- Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.99
- Sausage and Egg$5.99
- Chicken, Sausage and Cheese$4.99
- Chicken, Sausage , Egg and Cheese$6.99
- Egg Sandwich$4.99
- Bacon and Egg Sandwich$5.99
- Canadian Bacon Sandwich
- Ham Sandwich
- Sausage Sandwich
- Chicken Sausage Sandwich
Breakfast Sides
- 1 chicken sausage$2.40
- 1 pc bacon$1.99
- 1 sausage patty$2.40
- 2 pcs english$1.99
- 1 pc of toast$0.99
- 1 pc english$0.99
- side ham steak$9.99
- side keilbsa$4.49
- side meatloaf$8.99
- side nutella$1.29
- side peanut butter$0.99
- side salsa$1.99
- side sliced tomatoes$1.99
- sd steak$12.99
- sd whipped cream$0.99
- sd caramel$0.50
- garnish$1.49
- sd hollandaise$2.99
- banana foster sauce$4.50
- Side Bacon$5.49
- Side Sausage$5.49
- Side Sausage Patties$5.49
- Side Ham$5.49
- Fruit Cup$5.99
- Sidef 1 Egg$2.69
- Side Mini Potato Pancakes 3$2.49
- Side Mini Potato Pancakes 6$4.49
- Side Home fries$4.99
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$6.99
- Side of 3pc English Muffins$2.99
- Cup of Oatmeal$3.49
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.49
- Cold Cereal$3.49
- Pure Syrup$2.29
- Side Toast$1.99
- Side of Banana$1.99
- Side of Blueberries$1.99
- Side of Strawberries$1.99
- Side Homeade$7.99
- Side 2 Eggs$5.38
- Side Biscuits and Gravy$8.99
Weekday Breakfast Specials
- Breakfast Combos$10.99
Served with two eggs, two bacon strips or two pieces of sausage and one choice from half a Belgian waffle, fruit cup, pancakes or french toast
- Early Bird Special$12.49
Two eggs with a choice of three strips of bacon or three pieces of sausage, home fries, toast and coffee
- April Breakfast$12.62
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Super Lobster Roll$24.99
Maine tail claw and knuckle lobster meat on a grilled jumbo brioche roll served with fries or slaw
- Thanksgiving Sandwich$13.99
Turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo on a brioche roll with fries or slaw
- Christopher's Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Tender chicken breast grilled or fried in our special breading with lettuce and tomatoes, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll, served with fries or coleslaw
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken breast with just the right amount of heat on a seeded roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with fries or coleslaw
- Shaved Steak Sandwich$14.99
Shaved steak with grilled peppers, onions and American cheese on a sub roll or tortilla wrap, with fries or coleslaw
- Bomb Pastrami Sand$14.99
Pastrami grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a sub roll or wrap served with fries or slaw
- Homemade Hand Breaded Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh sliced and tossed in our special breading, cooked golden brown - delicious
- Macaroni N' Cheese$9.99
Homemade four cheese mac n' cheese topped with our cracker crumbs cooked golden brown
- Baked Gulf Shrimp$16.99
Available Monday - Friday only. Half lb shrimp baked in our cracker crumbs, served with potato and vegetable
- Fried Gulf Shrimp$16.99
Available Monday - Friday only. Half lb shrimp deep-fried, served with potato and vegetable
- Roast Turkey Dinner$15.99
Available Monday - Friday only. Served with potato and vegetable, cornbread stuffing gravy, and cranberry sauce
- Baked Meatloaf$15.99
Available Monday - Friday only. Homemade meatloaf with grilled onions and served with potato and vegetable and gravy
- Roast Pork Loin$15.99
Available Monday - Friday only. Pork loin served with potato, vegetable, cornbread stuffing, cinnamon apples and gravy
- Shepherd's Pie$15.99Out of stock
Available Monday - Friday only. Ground beef sautéed with onions, corn, peas and carrots, topped with mashed potato and served with one side
- Fried Haddock Dinner$16.99
- Al's Franks n Beans$13.99
Lunch Specialties
- Chicken Finger Plate$14.99
Served with french fries and coleslaw
- Baked Haddock$16.99
8 oz portion topped with our own cracker crumbs
- American Chop Suey$10.99
A Christopher's restaurant favorite for over 30 years
- Chicken Pie$13.99
Served over puff pastry with your choice of potato or vegetable
- Buffalo Finger Dinner$15.99
Served with french fries and coleslaw
- Flat Iron Steak$18.99
8 oz choice flat iron steak served with a potato and vegetables
- Whole Sandwich Soup & Sandwich$12.49
A cup of today's soup and your choice of a BLT, tuna, chicken salad or grilled ham and cheese
- Half Sandwich Soup & Sandwich$9.99
A cup of today's soup and your choice of a BLT, tuna, chicken salad or grilled ham and cheese
- Half Of Chop Suey$5.99
Hearty Sandwiches
Triple Decker Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
- Filet of Sole Sandwich$13.99
Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Lean corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Chicken Kabob$13.99
Grilled chicken with salad in a Syrian bread pocket. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.99
Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Veggie Melt$11.99
Grilled veggies with Swiss cheese in Syrian bread. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Turkey Stuffing Sandwich$13.99
Turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- 6oz Hamburger$12.99
A 6 oz black Angus burger with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Chicken Sandwhich$11.99
Your choice of a grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Lobster Roll
Maine lobster with lettuce and mayo on a grilled brioche roll. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Cran Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Our homemade chicken salad with sweet craisins, crunchy walnuts and fries or coleslaw
- Patty Melt$12.99
A 6 oz burger with melted cheese and sautéed onions on grilled bread. Served with french fries or coleslaw
- Turkey Reuban$13.99
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons and crisp romaine
- Fried Chicken Club Wrap$13.99
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken seasoned with fajita spice, Cheddar cheese, peppers, onions and salsa
- Beef Fajita Wrap$13.99
Black Angus burger seasoned with fajita spice, Cheddar cheese, peppers, onions and salsa
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Chicken tenders coated in spicy buffalo sauce with Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Turkey Club Wrap$13.99
Fresh turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.99
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese and sweet & smokey chipotle mayonnaise
- Tuna Fish Salad Wrap$13.99
Tuna, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
White meat chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Fried chicken tenders coated in buffalo sauce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tomato, and romaine
- Cran Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
Salads
- Tuna Taco Salad$14.99
White meat tuna salad served on a generous salad in a taco shell with your choice of dressing
- Chicken Salad Taco Salad$14.99
Chicken salad served on a generous salad in a taco shell with your choice of dressing
- Mexican Beef Taco Salad$14.99
Seasoned ground beef, Cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa served on a generous salad in a taco shell
- Greek Salad$12.99
With feta cheese and black olives
- Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$14.99
Marinated chicken breast atop a generous salad in a taco shell with your choice of dressing
- Chef's Salad$14.99
Ham, turkey, cheese and boiled eggs
- Dinner Salad$5.49
- Garden Salad$10.99
Topped fresh veggies
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Topped with a grilled marinated chicken breast
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Buffalo tenders atop a garden or Caesar salad
- Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Chicken tenders atop a garden salad with bacon, Cheddar cheese and boiled eggs
- Strawberry Fields Salad$14.99
Mixed greens tossed with balsamic dressing, topped with fresh strawberries, watermelon, glazed walnuts, cucumbers, feta and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- Apple Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens tossed in poppy seed dressing, apples, grapes, cucumber, topped with glazed walnuts and grilled chicken
- Tropical Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens tossed with honey ginger dressing topped with tomato, mandarin oranges, glazed walnuts, sweet craisins and crispy chicken
Side Orders
Lunch Side Orders
Soup/Chowders
Soups/Chowders
Kids Junior Menu
Breakfast
Lunch
Beverages
- Fountain Soda$3.49
- Iced Cappuccino$4.99
Topped with whipped cream
- Iced Mochaccino$4.99
Topped with whipped cream
- Hot Tea$2.79
- Flavored Hot Tea$2.79
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Small Milk$2.99
- Large Milk$3.69
- Regular Juices$3.29
- Large Juices$3.79
- Iced Coffee$3.99
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Coffee$2.99
We proudly serve New England coffee
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.59
- Kids Milk$2.79