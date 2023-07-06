Christopher's Steakhouse & Seafood Elizabethtown
MENU
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
All white meat, hand breaded. Original buffalo BBQ
Boom Boom Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp deep fried and tossed in our sweet and savory sauce
Cheese Fries
Thick cut fries topped with cheese and bacon crumbles
Chicken Tenders
Fresh all white meat, hand breaded tenders served with fries
Chicken Wings
Fried Calamari
Hand battered rings and tentacles flash fried to perfection
Jalapeño Poppers
Whole jalapeños stuffed with cheese battered and fried to golden perfection
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Onion Petals
Our colossal onion is hand carved, cooked golden and served with a light spicy sauce
Shrimp Basket
Tater Skins
Deep fried potato quarters dressed with cheese, and bacon
Spring Rolls
Off the Grill
Center Cut Sirloin
Chopped Sirloin*
10 oz. Freshly ground sirloin topped with mushrooms, onions, and gravy
Filet Mignon
New York Strip
12 oz
Porterhouse
Prime Rib
Limited quantity, Friday or Saturday only after 4pm
Ribeye
Bone-in Chop
8 oz. Hand cut seasoned pork chop cooked to perfection
Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted for hours, and hours. You get the point! Then char-grilled and basted with our signature sauce
Chicken
BBQ Bacon and Cheddar Chicken*
Chargrilled chicken breast basted in our signature BBQ sauce, wrapped in bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
Chicken Alfredo
With salad
Chicken Marsala*
Mediterranean Caprese Chicken
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with grilled tomatoes, cheese, and balsamic glazed
Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
Grilled chicken with teriyaki and topped with pineapple
Grilled Chicken
Seafood
Burgers and Sandwiches
The Classic Burger*
Topped with crisp bacon and choice of cheese
Big Bad Bacon Blue Burger
Topped with blue cheese crumbles and crisp bacon
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Hand cut 6 oz ribeye
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with swiss cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled Chicken Cheddar and Bacon Sandwich
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Caesar Salad
Coleslaw
Fries
Green Beans
Ld Fries
Ld Mashed potato
Ld Potato
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Mushrooms
Onions
Peppers
Rice
Side Salad
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Zuchinni
Soup and Salad
Chicken Chef Salad
Char-grilled
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Mahi Mahi Chef Salad
Our fresh garden salad topped with grilled mahi mahi
Salmon Chef Salad
Our fresh garden salad topped with grilled salmon
Seafood Chef Salad
Our fresh garden salad topped with grilled shrimp
Christopher's Signature Steak Salad
Our fresh garden salad topped with blue cheese, garlic croûtons and a 5 oz portion of grilled rib eye
Kids Menu - Entrées
Extras
LUNCH
Lunch Menu
The Classic Burger
Freshly hand pattied topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with brioche bun
Char-Grilled Chicken Cheddar and Bacon Sandwich
Served with lettuce, fresh tomato slice and red onions
6 Oz Boneless Pork Loin
6 oz boneless hand cut pork chop char-grilled seasoned and cooked to perfection
BBQ Bacon and Cheddar Chicken
Char-grilled chicken breast basted in our signature BBQ sauce, wrapped in bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
Chopped Sirloin
Topped with gravy, onions, and mushrooms
Shrimp Platter
Chicken Marsala
Mediterranean Chicken
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with grilled tomatoes, swiss cheese and balsamic glazed