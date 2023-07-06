Christopher's Steakhouse & Seafood Elizabethtown

MENU

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$8.99

All white meat, hand breaded. Original buffalo BBQ

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.99

Jumbo shrimp deep fried and tossed in our sweet and savory sauce

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Thick cut fries topped with cheese and bacon crumbles

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fresh all white meat, hand breaded tenders served with fries

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Hand battered rings and tentacles flash fried to perfection

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Whole jalapeños stuffed with cheese battered and fried to golden perfection

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Golden fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Onion Petals

$8.49

Our colossal onion is hand carved, cooked golden and served with a light spicy sauce

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Tater Skins

$7.49

Deep fried potato quarters dressed with cheese, and bacon

Spring Rolls

$3.99

Off the Grill

Center Cut Sirloin

$16.49+

Chopped Sirloin*

$14.25

10 oz. Freshly ground sirloin topped with mushrooms, onions, and gravy

Filet Mignon

$25.99+

New York Strip

$23.49

12 oz

Porterhouse

$34.99

Prime Rib

$29.99+

Limited quantity, Friday or Saturday only after 4pm

Ribeye

$22.99+

Bone-in Chop

$16.49

8 oz. Hand cut seasoned pork chop cooked to perfection

Baby Back Ribs

$17.49+

Slow roasted for hours, and hours. You get the point! Then char-grilled and basted with our signature sauce

Chicken

BBQ Bacon and Cheddar Chicken*

$15.49

Chargrilled chicken breast basted in our signature BBQ sauce, wrapped in bacon and topped with cheddar cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

With salad

Chicken Marsala*

$16.99

Mediterranean Caprese Chicken

$16.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with grilled tomatoes, cheese, and balsamic glazed

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$15.49

Grilled chicken with teriyaki and topped with pineapple

Grilled Chicken

$14.49

Seafood

Flounder

$16.49

Fried only

Flounder and Shrimp

$18.49

Fried only

Mahi Mahi

$15.99

Salmon

$18.49

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.49

With salad

Shrimp and Grits

$17.49

Jumbo shrimp with country ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and a Cajun cream sauce over cheese grits. Includes side salad

Shrimp Platter*

$15.49

Burgers and Sandwiches

The Classic Burger*

$14.49

Topped with crisp bacon and choice of cheese

Big Bad Bacon Blue Burger

$14.99

Topped with blue cheese crumbles and crisp bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.49

Topped with swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Hand cut 6 oz ribeye

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Deep fried chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with swiss cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Char-grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Char-grilled Chicken Cheddar and Bacon Sandwich

$14.99

Sides

Asparagus

$7.18

Premium Sides

Baked Beans

$4.19

Baked Potato

$4.19

Broccoli

$4.19

Caesar Salad

$4.19

Coleslaw

$4.19

Fries

$4.19

Green Beans

$4.19

Ld Fries

$4.19

Ld Mashed potato

$4.19

Ld Potato

$4.19

Mac and Cheese

$7.18

Premium Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.19

Mixed Vegetables

$4.19

Mushrooms

$4.19

Onions

$4.19

Peppers

$4.19

Rice

$4.19

Side Salad

$4.19

Sweet Potato

$4.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.18

Premium Sides

Zuchinni

$4.19

Soup and Salad

Chicken Chef Salad

$14.49

Char-grilled

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.49

Garden Salad

$7.99

Mahi Mahi Chef Salad

$16.99

Our fresh garden salad topped with grilled mahi mahi

Salmon Chef Salad

$17.99

Our fresh garden salad topped with grilled salmon

Seafood Chef Salad

$14.99

Our fresh garden salad topped with grilled shrimp

Christopher's Signature Steak Salad

$18.99

Our fresh garden salad topped with blue cheese, garlic croûtons and a 5 oz portion of grilled rib eye

Kids Menu - Entrées

K Chicken Tenders

$8.49

2 white-meat chicken tenders

K Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Simple and delicious American cheese melted on buttered Texas toast

K Pizza

$9.49

Kids size pizza

K Shrimp Basket

$8.49

5 jumbo shrimp

K Sliders

$7.25

2 angus beef sliders on yeast roll buns

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.49

Key Lime Pie

$6.49

Red Velvet

$6.99Out of stock

Extras

Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Dressing Large Cup

$4.99

Plain Alfredo

$10.99

Plain Noodles

$4.19

Ranch

$0.50

Rolls

$0.50

Rolls included

BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Orange Fanta

$3.49

Mello Yellow

$3.49

Water

Kids Drink

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

LUNCH

Lunch Menu

The Classic Burger

$9.99

Freshly hand pattied topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with brioche bun

Char-Grilled Chicken Cheddar and Bacon Sandwich

$9.99

Served with lettuce, fresh tomato slice and red onions

6 Oz Boneless Pork Loin

$9.99

6 oz boneless hand cut pork chop char-grilled seasoned and cooked to perfection

BBQ Bacon and Cheddar Chicken

$10.99

Char-grilled chicken breast basted in our signature BBQ sauce, wrapped in bacon and topped with cheddar cheese

Chopped Sirloin

$9.99

Topped with gravy, onions, and mushrooms

Shrimp Platter

$10.99

Chicken Marsala

$10.99

Mediterranean Chicken

$9.99

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with grilled tomatoes, swiss cheese and balsamic glazed

Stew Beef

$9.99