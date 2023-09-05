Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.29

Four tenders just the way you love them with your choice of Vandalia Gold, BBQ, Classic Buffalo or Ranch

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.49

One small step for cheese, one giant step for cheese lovers! Served with Christy's homemade tomato sauce or ranch dressing

Fried Ravioli

$7.49

Crispy breaded cheese raviolis, served with a side of rich homemade tomato sauce or ranch dressing

3 Homemade Meatballs

$8.29

3 Meatballs made of a Mouth-watering blend of pork, beef and just the right amount of spices. Topped with Mozarella Cheese.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$7.29

Waffle fries with cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and sour cream.

Bag of Chips 2.75oz

$1.99

Bag of Chips 8oz

$3.99

Freshly Cut Salads

Julienne Salad

$9.29

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, fresh baked croutons, all topped with crumbled bacon bits

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$8.99

grilled, marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, black olives and green onions, served with fried tortilla strips

Fiesta Steak Salad

$8.99

grilled, shredded steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, black olives and green onions, served with fried tortilla strips

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$9.49

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mozzarella/provolone cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and hardboiled eggs, served with fried flour tortilla strips on the side

Deluxe Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, diced tomatoes, cucumber, onion, broccoli, fresh baked croutons and mozzarella/provolone cheese

Greek Salad

$9.49

Opa! Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, red onion, black olives, cucumber, diced tomatoes, banana peppers and feta cheese.

Chicken Walnut Cranberry Salad

$9.49

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, glazed walnuts, feta cheese and sweet cranberries.

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots and cherry tomatos

Catering Salad feeds 20

$31.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese (9-inch)

$10.25

Toppings - $1.00 Each. Premium Toppings - $2.50 Each

Large Cheese (13-inch)

$13.75

Toppings - $1.50 Each. Premium Toppings - $2.75 Each

Jumbo Cheese (15-inch)

$18.95

Toppings - $2.00 Each. Premium Toppings - $3.25 Each

Gluten-Free Cheese (10-inch)

$13.75

Toppings - $1.50 Each. Premium Toppings - $2.75 Each

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Anchovies

$2.00

First-Class Pizzas

Christy's Deluxe

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella/provolone cheese, mushrooms, onions, green and red peppers. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Hawaiian Paradise

Smoked ham, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, ripe pineapple, red onion, sliced almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Greek

Garlic oil, black olives, green olives, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella/provolone, and feta cheeses . Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Butcher Shop

Pepperoni, smoked ham, fresh ground beef, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella/provolone cheese. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Christy's White Chicken

Garlic oil, mozzarella/provolone cheese, tomatoes and red onions, topped with grilled Christy's chicken. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Buffalo Chicken

Classic wing sauce with chunks of grilled chicken breast and red onions, covered in mozzarella/provolone cheese. Blue cheese dressing on the side for dipping. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

BBQ Chicken

Sweet BBQ base, grilled BBQ chicken, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella/provolone cheese. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Farmer's Market

Mozzarella/provolone cheese, mushrooms, red onions, green and red peppers, banana peppers, broccoli and tomatoes. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Taco Pizza

Seasoned taco meat, red onions, mozzarella/provolone and cheddar cheeses, deliciously baked and topped with more cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Salsa served on the side. Add Sour Cream or Jalapenos- $0.75. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Christy's Bacon Cheeseburger

Beef topping, mozarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions and diced tomatoes. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75

Anchovies

$2.00

Half/Half First-Class Small (9-inch)

$14.75

Half/Half First-Class Large (13-inch)

$19.25

Half/Half First-Class Jumbo (15-inch)

$23.75

Half/Half First-Class Gluten Free (10-inch)

$19.25

Oven Baked Hoagies

8-Inch Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled ribeye steak. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99

16-Inch Cheesesteak

$15.79

Grilled ribeye steak. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99

8-inch Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled, marinated chicken. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99

16-inch Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.79

Grilled, marinated chicken. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99

8-inch Italian Hoagie

$9.29

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99

16-Inch Italian Hoagie

$15.79

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99

Christy's Classic Subs

Christy's Submarine

$8.49

8 inch Sub with Pizza Sauce, Onions, Banana peppers, Provolone Cheese, Salami, ham, and Pepperoni

Ham, Turkey, and Swiss

$8.49

Topped with lettuce, mayo and tomatoes

Italian Steak

$8.49

8 inch Sub with Pizza Sauce, Onions, Banana peppers, Provolone Cheese, and a Steak patty.

Meatball Sub

$8.49

Our homemade meatballs in our rich homemade marinara sauce with Onion, Banana Pepper, and Provolone Cheese

Turkey Sub

$8.49

Topped with provolone, lettuce, mayo and tomatoes

Jumbo Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$8.99

12 Jumbo Wings

$16.99

18 Jumbo Wings

$24.99

24 Jumbo Wings

$32.99

50 Jumbo Wings

$64.99

4oz side Medium

$1.00

4oz Side Garlic Parm.

$1.00

4oz Side Buffalo

$1.00

4oz Side Vandalia Gold

$1.00

4oz Side BBQ

$1.00

From The Grill

Christy's Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Christy's Hand-Pattied 1/3-Pound Burger

$7.99

With tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles. Upgrade To The 2/3 Pound B-2 Bomber For - $3.00 More! Make It Your Way: American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions. - $.99 Each

Christy's Mile High Club

$7.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Marinated in Christy's house dressing, with lettuce, tomato and mayo - Also available as a wrap!

Hand-breaded Pork Tenderloin

$7.99

With tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles. Make It Your Way: American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions. - $.99 Each

Christy's Features

Homemade Hungarian Cabbage Roll Dinner

$9.99Out of stock

A Christy's classic. The best you will find anywhere. Made from a family recipe brought over from Hungary generations ago. Served with 2 Cabbage rolls and 1 Breadstick

Homemade Hungarian Cabbage Roll (Single)

$5.50Out of stock

A Christy's classic. The best you will find anywhere. Made from a family recipe brought over from Hungary generations ago

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.79

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.79

Served with Homemade tomato sauce

Homemade Meatball (Single)

$2.50

Mouth-watering blend of pork, beef and just the right amount of spices.

Breadsticks (order of 2)

$2.99

Served with Homemade tomato sauce

Breadsticks (Order of 5)

$5.29

Served with Homemade tomato sauce

Drink/Chips Combo

$3.99

Drink/Fries Combo

$3.99

French Pint

$5.69

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

1 Gallon French Dressing

$12.50

4oz Side French

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain

$2.49

Pepsi Products

2 Liter

$3.59

Pepsi Products

20oz Bottle

$2.69

Dessert

Ice Cream

$7.00

Kathy's Jumbo Kupcakes

$4.99