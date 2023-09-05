Christy’s Family Pizzeria 503 S Dixie Dr
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Four tenders just the way you love them with your choice of Vandalia Gold, BBQ, Classic Buffalo or Ranch
Mozzerella Sticks
One small step for cheese, one giant step for cheese lovers! Served with Christy's homemade tomato sauce or ranch dressing
Fried Ravioli
Crispy breaded cheese raviolis, served with a side of rich homemade tomato sauce or ranch dressing
3 Homemade Meatballs
3 Meatballs made of a Mouth-watering blend of pork, beef and just the right amount of spices. Topped with Mozarella Cheese.
Loaded Waffle Fries
Waffle fries with cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and sour cream.
Bag of Chips 2.75oz
Bag of Chips 8oz
Freshly Cut Salads
Julienne Salad
Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, fresh baked croutons, all topped with crumbled bacon bits
Fiesta Chicken Salad
grilled, marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, black olives and green onions, served with fried tortilla strips
Fiesta Steak Salad
grilled, shredded steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, black olives and green onions, served with fried tortilla strips
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mozzarella/provolone cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and hardboiled eggs, served with fried flour tortilla strips on the side
Deluxe Garden Salad
Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, diced tomatoes, cucumber, onion, broccoli, fresh baked croutons and mozzarella/provolone cheese
Greek Salad
Opa! Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, red onion, black olives, cucumber, diced tomatoes, banana peppers and feta cheese.
Chicken Walnut Cranberry Salad
Grilled, marinated chicken breast, glazed walnuts, feta cheese and sweet cranberries.
Side Salad
Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots and cherry tomatos
Catering Salad feeds 20
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Cheese (9-inch)
Toppings - $1.00 Each. Premium Toppings - $2.50 Each
Large Cheese (13-inch)
Toppings - $1.50 Each. Premium Toppings - $2.75 Each
Jumbo Cheese (15-inch)
Toppings - $2.00 Each. Premium Toppings - $3.25 Each
Gluten-Free Cheese (10-inch)
Toppings - $1.50 Each. Premium Toppings - $2.75 Each
Extra Cheese
Anchovies
First-Class Pizzas
Christy's Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella/provolone cheese, mushrooms, onions, green and red peppers. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Hawaiian Paradise
Smoked ham, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, ripe pineapple, red onion, sliced almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Greek
Garlic oil, black olives, green olives, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella/provolone, and feta cheeses . Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Butcher Shop
Pepperoni, smoked ham, fresh ground beef, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella/provolone cheese. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Christy's White Chicken
Garlic oil, mozzarella/provolone cheese, tomatoes and red onions, topped with grilled Christy's chicken. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Buffalo Chicken
Classic wing sauce with chunks of grilled chicken breast and red onions, covered in mozzarella/provolone cheese. Blue cheese dressing on the side for dipping. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ base, grilled BBQ chicken, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella/provolone cheese. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Farmer's Market
Mozzarella/provolone cheese, mushrooms, red onions, green and red peppers, banana peppers, broccoli and tomatoes. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Taco Pizza
Seasoned taco meat, red onions, mozzarella/provolone and cheddar cheeses, deliciously baked and topped with more cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Salsa served on the side. Add Sour Cream or Jalapenos- $0.75. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Christy's Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef topping, mozarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions and diced tomatoes. Small - $14.75 | Large - $19.25 | Jumbo - $23.75
Anchovies
Half/Half First-Class Small (9-inch)
Half/Half First-Class Large (13-inch)
Half/Half First-Class Jumbo (15-inch)
Half/Half First-Class Gluten Free (10-inch)
Oven Baked Hoagies
8-Inch Cheesesteak
Grilled ribeye steak. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99
16-Inch Cheesesteak
Grilled ribeye steak. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99
8-inch Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled, marinated chicken. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99
16-inch Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled, marinated chicken. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99
8-inch Italian Hoagie
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99
16-Inch Italian Hoagie
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni. Topped with Onion, Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, italian dressing, and pepper relish. Make it a meal for $3.99
Christy's Classic Subs
Christy's Submarine
8 inch Sub with Pizza Sauce, Onions, Banana peppers, Provolone Cheese, Salami, ham, and Pepperoni
Ham, Turkey, and Swiss
Topped with lettuce, mayo and tomatoes
Italian Steak
8 inch Sub with Pizza Sauce, Onions, Banana peppers, Provolone Cheese, and a Steak patty.
Meatball Sub
Our homemade meatballs in our rich homemade marinara sauce with Onion, Banana Pepper, and Provolone Cheese
Turkey Sub
Topped with provolone, lettuce, mayo and tomatoes
Jumbo Wings
From The Grill
Christy's Grilled Cheese
Christy's Hand-Pattied 1/3-Pound Burger
With tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles. Upgrade To The 2/3 Pound B-2 Bomber For - $3.00 More! Make It Your Way: American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions. - $.99 Each
Christy's Mile High Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated in Christy's house dressing, with lettuce, tomato and mayo - Also available as a wrap!
Hand-breaded Pork Tenderloin
With tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles. Make It Your Way: American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions. - $.99 Each
Christy's Features
Homemade Hungarian Cabbage Roll Dinner
A Christy's classic. The best you will find anywhere. Made from a family recipe brought over from Hungary generations ago. Served with 2 Cabbage rolls and 1 Breadstick
Homemade Hungarian Cabbage Roll (Single)
A Christy's classic. The best you will find anywhere. Made from a family recipe brought over from Hungary generations ago
Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with Homemade tomato sauce
Homemade Meatball (Single)
Mouth-watering blend of pork, beef and just the right amount of spices.
Breadsticks (order of 2)
Served with Homemade tomato sauce
Breadsticks (Order of 5)
Served with Homemade tomato sauce