Chubby's
Chub Dog's
Old Standard
Chopped Onion, Deli Mustard, Celery Salt
Backyard Classic
Ketchup, and Yellow Mustard
The Boston Dog
Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Deli Mustard
Chile Willie
House made Chile, 3 Cheese Blend, drop of Taco Sauce
Rhode Island Glizzy
Traditional Meat Sauce, Chopped Onion, Deli Mustard, Celery Salt
Double Play (2x Dogs)
Your choose 2 of any of our signature Dogs
Specialty Sandwiche's
Good Morning
Two Over Easy Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, sitting on a Hash Brown, topped with Sriracha Ketchup
Thai Chicken Sandwich
Texas Fried Chicken Thigh, Sitting on a bed of Cole Slaw, and topped with pickles, and Sweet Thai Chile Sauce
Fowl Play
Grilled Chicken Thigh, LTO, Sitting on a Pineapple ring, topped with House BBQ Sauce
Veggie Wedgie
LTO, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Hummus on a Spinach Wrap
Garden Salad
Fresh Cut Salad to Order with Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato's, and Shredded Cheese. You choose the dressing!
Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Fresh Cut Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast
Garden Salad w/ Chicken Tenders
Our Fresh Salad topped with 3-4 Crispy Chicken Tenders!
Gourmet Burger's
The Backyard Burger
Traditional Cheese Burger, LTO, Pickles, Ketchup and Yellow Mustard
The PIG
Two Grilled Cheese Sandwiches make the Bun, Cheese Burger, Bacon, LTO, Pickles, Ketchup and Yellow Mustard
The Breakfast Burger
Cheese burger, Bacon, Sitting on a fried hashbrown, topped with Sriracha Ketchup
The Fun Guy
Cheeseburger, Sautéed Onions and Mushrooms, Mayo and Ketchup
The Implausible Burger
Veggie Burger with Cheese, LTO, Pickles, sitting on Hummus, and topped with Sriracha Ketchup
Piggy Pizza
The Traditional
Classic Cheese Pizza
The Pepperoni Pig
Traditional pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, topped with Parmesan Cheese!
The Fungus Among Us
This is a sliced Portobello Cap, and cheese pizza with Porcini Mushroom Balsamic Glaze over the top!
The Rancher
This is a Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch sauced Pizza with cheese!
The 5.0
This is our take on a Hawaiian Pizza. Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, with Cheese and Sauce!
Sides & Apps
Steak Fries w/ Ketchup
Hand Pressed French Fries cooked Boardwalk Style, and dusted with Prairie Seasoning
Onion Rings w/ Awesome Sauce
Restaurant Style Onion Rings, dusted with Ranch Dust
Chicken Tenders w/ Sweet and Sour
Chicken Tenders with Sweet and Sour Sauce
The "My Gf's Not Hungry"
:Sarah McLachlan's Angel Playing in the Background: This is for all the struggling men out there who get their orders ravaged by spouses who claim to be "not hungry" or "I just want a few French Fries". We all know its a lie...and we have a solution. Ordering this will give you sm French fries, sm Onion Ring, and 3 chicken tenders. No more having to share!
BIG Soft Pub Pretzel
Big Soft baked Pretzel served Pub Style with Mustard and Cheese!
Movie Popcorn
Fresh Air popped Popcorn with Movie butter and Salt!
Chips
Kettle Cooked, Cape Cod Style Chips in a bag!
Cookies
Soft Baked Cookies
Brownies
Fresh Soft Baked Brownies!
Side Sauce
Pickles
Cup of Pickles...because
Piggies (Dessert Sammies)
Classic
Traditional Peanut butter and Jelly uncrustable, deep fried, sprinkled with Sugar and drizzled with Leche Frosting
Gimme S'More
Chocolate and Fluff filled Uncrustable, Deep Fried and Dusted with Graham Cracker Dust, drizzled with Leche Frosting
Nutty Buddy
Nutella and Peanut Butter Uncrustable, Deep Fried and dusted with Sugar and drizzled with leche Frosting
Berry Monster
Cream Cheese and Jam Filled Uncrustable, Deep Fried, and dusted with sugar and drizzled with leche Frosting