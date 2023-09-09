Union Duckpin Pale Ale

$10.99

A Baltimore Original This generously hopped pale ale is a strike in your mouth! Brewed with lots of Pacific Northwest & New Zealand hops this beer is ten frames of big citrus and tropical fruit aroma and flavor. A strong malt backbone rounds it out and makes this pale ale a delight for the senses. The pins may be small but the flavor is huge! In our town, we roll Duckpin—a true Baltimore original.