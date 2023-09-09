Chuck's Trading Post
Beer/Cider
Ministry Of Brewing The Point Pilsner
Natty Boh
Union Duckpin Pale Ale
A Baltimore Original This generously hopped pale ale is a strike in your mouth! Brewed with lots of Pacific Northwest & New Zealand hops this beer is ten frames of big citrus and tropical fruit aroma and flavor. A strong malt backbone rounds it out and makes this pale ale a delight for the senses. The pins may be small but the flavor is huge! In our town, we roll Duckpin—a true Baltimore original.
Untitled Hard Seltzer
Made with Real Fruit Juice, this 5% Hard Seltzer will trick you into thinking you're having a cocktail.
Westbrook One Claw Citra
Westbrook White Thai
White Claw Variety Pack
Hard Seltzer
Westbrook Gose
Wine
Corte De Fresca Prosecco
De Wetshof Chardonnay Limestone Hill 21
Frico Bianco
This white blend of Friulano and Chardonnay is the perfect crisp, lightweight Italian white.
Gratien Meyer Bubbly Rose
Very fine salmon pink sparkling Brut Rose. Fresh and smooth with a base of red berries.
J. De Villeboise Touraine Sauvignon Blanc
Norico Alvarinho 2019
This crisp, refreshing white from the northern border of Portugal showcases its maritime provenance with bright citrus and stone fruit flavors wrapped with pronounced salinity and minerality. Pairs well with seafood, light cheese and salty charcuterie.
Old Westminster Trio 2020
Blend of Chardonnay, Viognier and Muscat. Fermented in stainless steel with native yeast and minimal intervention. Aroma of mandarin, golden pear, green apples and banana. Palate of pineapple, tumeric, sweet peach, lime and green apple. Pairs well with crabs!
Touraine Sauvignon Blanc
Loire, France: Bright, vibrant, and full of white fruit and citrus. Soft texture and acidity are well balanced.
Liquor
Peleton Mezcales de Leyendes
Rock Town Hard Ginger & Grapefruit Cocktail
Rock Town Vodka with natural ginger and grapefruit flavors. Serves 6+, enjoy over ice with a lime, 20 proof **Carry Out ONLY please
Rocktown Voda
Tito's Vodka
Two Stacks Irish Whiskey
Two Stacks Irish Whiskey Dram in a Can, 4-3.33oz cans. A superior blend of grain, malt, & pot still whiskey offering robust toasted wood, vanilla and fruitflavors.
Hochstadter's Slow & Low
Rock & Rye Can